Israel, Media Narratives & Financial Control — Former IDF Insider Efrat Fenigson Explains
22 hrs ago
•
The Sovereign Sphere
5
February 2026
How to Curate Real Influence
Without just being loud and obnoxious online....
Feb 20
•
The Sovereign Sphere
35:24
Mark Carney Asks Parliament to Give Him the Powers of a King
As if they weren't already abusing what they have
Feb 17
•
The Sovereign Sphere
1
Why the Woke Left Fears Christian Women
Even enough to send Hilary Clinton after a Suburban Mom
Feb 12
•
The Sovereign Sphere
1
1
The Epstein Files Part 2
What Everyone’s Missing
Feb 11
•
The Sovereign Sphere
2
1
When Woke Celebrities Cosplay as Revolutionaries
The Embarrassing Display at the Grammy's
Feb 5
•
The Sovereign Sphere
3
The Epstein Files
How the Push for Transparency Revealed Who Really Had Something to Hide
Feb 4
•
The Sovereign Sphere
3
Why Greenland is Actually So Valuable
Why a frozen island with 57,000 people has become the center of global superpower competition, and what it means for the future
Feb 1
•
The Sovereign Sphere
2
Mark Carney Just Exposed the Death of the Global Order
Are Western Democracies Ready?
Feb 1
•
The Sovereign Sphere
2
January 2026
What the HELL is Going on in Minneapolis?
Massive fraud coverups that's what.......
Jan 31
•
The Sovereign Sphere
2
Why Using the Bible to Justify Open Borders is Just Plain Wrong
A breakdown of biblical teachings gone wrong
Jan 27
•
The Sovereign Sphere
2
The ICE Crisis!
The Critical Context Everyone’s Missing
Jan 26
•
The Sovereign Sphere
3
