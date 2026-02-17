Getting away with 103 conflicts of interest wasn’t ENOUGH?

Mark Carney future wants future immunity too along with “kinglike” powers to absolve others.

Watch this week's episode here along with clips from CPAC exploring this issue:

They’re not even hiding it anymore.

Mark Carney is asking Parliament to hand him powers that would make a medieval monarch blush. The Liberals are applauding it and the main stream media is barely touching this.

They’re ready to give it to him……because we can trust Mark Carney and the Liberals not to abuse this right??

Let me walk you through what’s actually happening here, because the mainstream media is doing everything they can to bury this story.

The Timeline of a Power Grab

On January 6th, Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament. Sent everyone home. No debate, no accountability, just... silence. The excuse? The Liberals needed time to find a new leader.

Mark Carney was confirmed on April 28th. But Parliament didn’t return until May 26th which was five months into the year. And when MPs finally came back? We were told there wasn’t time for a budget.

No time for a budget? Well there was plenty of time to ram through Bill C-5?

Let’s start here.

What Is Bill C-5?

Bill C-5 gives the Carney government the power to designate projects as being of “national interest” and then exempt those projects from nearly every law Parliament has ever passed.

They can pick winners. Shield them from the rules. And face zero consequences. The conservatives went along with this because quite frankly they understood that something had to be done to break down the walls around anything actually getting built in this country.

“We finally got the budget on Nov 4. After narrowly surviving a confidence vote on Nov. 18, the Liberals informed us that the budget bill will actually include yet another measure that would sideline Parliament’s functions, concentrating even more power in the prime minister and his cabinet. Section 12 of the Bill C-15 would allow the minister to exempt any individual, business or other organization from any existing law or regulation other than the Criminal Code, for up to six years, with few limits. This means Prime Minister Carney and his ministers could get to act like dictators, greenlighting exemptions to Parliament’s laws for their friends whenever convenient. Parliamentarians may not want an election right now, but they could come to regret voting in favour of a bill that further sidelines their work.”

- Josh Dehaas from the National Post

Section 12 of Bill C-15: The Immunity Clause

Buried in Bill C-15 is Section 12—a provision that would grant government officials immunity from conflicts of interest violations when working on these so-called “national interest” projects.

Translation? Mark Carney and his cronies can financially benefit from the very projects they’re greenlighting, and it’s perfectly legal.

This is the same Mark Carney who’s already tangled in 103 conflicts of interest. The same Liberals who invoked the Emergencies Act to freeze the bank accounts of peaceful protesters without due process. The same government that has shown us, time and time again, that they will abuse every ounce of power they’re given.

And now they want more.

Why This Matters

This isn’t about left vs. right. This isn’t about partisan politics. And anyone that is totally fine with this is very short sighted. If you’re happy about “your side” having this kind of power, but you wouldn’t be happy if the opposition had the same power then you my friend……are dumb.

Because the power can shift at any time (unless you think these increasing powers are here to stay and you’re cheering on a monarchy system here in Canada).

Canada’s Liberals think they are a ruling class of elites and they don’t believe the rules apply to them. They don’t believe that you get a say. The implications of this are your concerns, your freedoms, your bank account—all of it—can be overridden the moment it’s inconvenient for their agenda.

The Emergencies Act was the test. They pushed. We pushed back. But not hard enough.

Now they’re going further. They’re codifying their ability to operate above the law. And they’re doing it while most Canadians are too busy trying to afford groceries to notice.

The Question No One’s Asking

Is Mark Carney using this position to simply enrich himself?

Look at the pattern:

103 conflicts of interest (that we know of) sneaking through

He mysteriously drops in from the UK (but his family is nowhere to be found) and the majority of his investments are elsewhere.

His personal stocks have gone up exponentially in the last 6 months alone (check out moosechart for new updates)

Now pushing for legal immunity while selecting which projects linked to his companies get fast-tracked

If it walks like corruption and talks like corruption...

What Comes Next

Here’s what I know: Power never gives itself up willingly. And the people who crave it most are the ones who should never have it.

Mark Carney isn’t building a better Canada. He’s building a system where he and his friends are untouchable and where he will become Canada’s next billionaire.

The Emergencies Act showed us they’re willing to crush dissent. Bill C-5 showed us they’re willing to bypass the law. And Section 12 of Bill C-15? That’s them telling you they don’t even need to pretend anymore.

So what do we do?

We pay attention. We speak up. We refuse to let this become normal.

Because the moment we accept that our leaders can operate above the law, exempt from accountability, immune from consequences, we’ve lost more than an election.

We’ve lost our country.

Stay awake. Stay free.

— Karla

P.S. If you think I’m being dramatic, ask yourself this: Why would a government with nothing to hide need immunity from conflicts of interest? I’ll wait.