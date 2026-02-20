How to Curate Real Influence

Hey Sovereign Minds,

Our leaders are all terrible.

I know that’s not a particularly nuanced take, but let’s be honest. When you look around at the people in positions of power right now, are you inspired? Do you feel represented? Do you trust them to build the world you want your kids to inherit?

Probably not.

So you may have been thinking: Do I need to step into this role?

And the answer is YES. But there’s a problem.

We’ve Been Conditioned to Be Followers, Not Leaders

Most of us have warped ideas about what leadership and influence actually are.

We think it means having a million followers. Being really loud and aggressive. Getting constant attention. Having a platform or credentials.

But that’s not leadership. That’s just attention.

Meanwhile, we’ve been conditioned to explain every decision we make. To be available 24/7. To seek approval before acting. To make everyone comfortable.

But that’s not leadership either.

That’s just people-pleasing.

This year, I’ve been going back to my resources from psychology, business, marketing and personal development. Lately I’ve been obsessed with Tony Robbins for the energy, positive and hype because I personally need to focus on my state to maintain this kind of media work.

But I’ve also become obsessed with the tools and teachings of Chase Hughes. Chase Hughes is the world's #1 leading authority on behaviour profiling, nonverbal human communication, influence, and persuasion. His work has long been the go-to training resource for the most elite professionals in human intelligence and he’s got a lot of material that explains how to become immune from propaganda and brainwashing techniques.

Here’s What He Teaches About Real Power and What That Actually Looks Like…..

Real power is grounded and controlled. It’s not reactive.

Real influence comes from grounded articulation and proof that you practice what you preach.

Think about it. The people in positions of power right now didn’t ask permission to do what they do. They didn’t wait for someone to anoint them as ready. They didn’t seek consensus from everyone around them before taking action.

Yet so many of us are sitting here waiting. Waiting to be saved, or waiting for permission to step into those roles ourselves.

We’ve got a lot of work to do here on earth right now.

And we’re not going to get it done by waiting for the right leaders to emerge from the existing power structures. Those structures are designed to produce exactly the kind of leaders we already have.

The Kind of Leadership We Actually Need

We need real influence and real leadership that doesn’t look like attention-seeking and aggression.

We need people who are so grounded in their truth that they don’t need to over-explain themselves to strangers on the internet. Who don’t fight in the comments section. Who don’t attack others for their beliefs. Who don’t perform their values for approval.

We need people who lead by their values, not their neurosis.

And here’s the thing. You don’t need a million followers to do this.

You just need unshakeable clarity about who you are and what you stand for.

The Authority Paradox

Here’s something I’ve noticed about people with real influence.

The more you explain yourself, the less authority you have.

Think about the people you truly respect. Do they constantly justify their decisions? Do they seek your approval before acting? Do they need you to understand every nuance of their thinking?

No. They make decisions from a place of clarity, communicate them clearly, and move forward with confidence.

The moment you stop needing to be understood is the moment you become unshakeable.

This doesn’t mean being closed off or refusing to communicate. It means you’re not performing your decision-making process for an audience. You’re not outsourcing your clarity to the crowd.

What This Actually Looks Like

People with grounded influence don’t perform for approval. They don’t explain themselves constantly. They don’t need everyone to understand them. They don’t react to every provocation. They don’t build dependency in their followers.

Instead, they lead through presence, not performance. They build authority through composure. They create other leaders, not dependents. They speak their truth once and let it land. They make decisions aligned with their values and live with the consequences.

Your Leadership Practice This Week

This week, I want you to practice this in one way.

Set a boundary without explaining yourself.

Not rudely. Not aggressively. Just clearly.

“No, that doesn’t work for me. I’m not available for that. I’ve made a different decision.”

And then stop talking. Don’t justify. Don’t over-explain. Don’t perform your reasoning for approval.

Or speak a truth you’ve been holding back without arguing in the comments.

Say what you need to say. Say it clearly. Say it once. And then let it land.

You don’t need to convince everyone. You don’t need to win the argument. You just need to speak your truth and let the people who are ready to hear it receive it.

Or practice breathing, moving, and speaking from a place of groundedness.

Before you react to that email, that comment, that provocation, pause. Breathe. Feel your feet on the ground. And then respond from your center, not from your wound.

You Don’t Need Permission

You don’t need credentials. You don’t need a platform. You don’t need someone to tell you you’re ready.

You just need to decide to be that person.

The world doesn’t need more loud, controlling people trying to force their will on others.

It needs people who are unshakeable but unhardened.

People who can hold their ground without becoming rigid. People who can speak truth without needing to dominate. People who can lead without needing to control.

We’re Not Getting Saved

We’re not getting those great leaders in power anytime soon. The system that produced our current leaders isn’t suddenly going to start producing different ones.

It’s about time we become them.

Not by seeking positions of traditional power, though some of us might.

But by leading in our families. Our communities. Our businesses. Our daily interactions.

By being so grounded in our truth that we become undeniable.

By building the alternatives instead of just complaining about what’s broken.

By showing up as the kind of leader we wish we had.

The Work Begins With You

This isn’t about becoming perfect. It’s not about never making mistakes or always having the right answer.

It’s about deciding that you’re done waiting for permission.

Done performing for approval.

Done explaining yourself to people who aren’t really listening.

It’s about stepping into your own authority. Not over others, but within yourself.

And then leading from that place.

The world is waiting. Not for you to be perfect but for you to be real.

How will you lead this week?

This is part one of a series I’m calling “Sovereign Sermons.” Solo episodes about mindset, spirituality and more that help build you up into the kind of person the world needs right now. Curious to hear your thoughts and whether you align with this kind of content.

The Sovereign Sphere Podcast is where we have brave conversations about breaking free from the narratives, systems, and power structures of an unfree world.