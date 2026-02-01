Good morning sovereign minds,

I never thought I’d ever be thinking so much about Greenland but here we are. And I need to start with a confession. When I first heard about Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland, my initial reaction was the same as most people’s: Here we go again with brutal businessman Trump wanting to buy countries.

Watch the Episode Here:

But then I spent hours diving into Dr. Pippa Malmgren’s analysis—a woman who has advised two US presidents and whose father advised four—and I realized something uncomfortable: the story we’re being told about Greenland is not just incomplete. It’s missing the most important parts entirely.

What I’m about to share with you will challenge how you think about this situation, regardless of your political tribe. Because this isn’t really about Trump’s ego, territorial expansion, or even traditional geopolitics.

This is about the future of human civilization. And I’m not being hyperbolic.

The Media Narrative vs. Reality

Let’s start with what everyone’s getting wrong.

The headlines write themselves: “Trump wants to buy Greenland.” “American imperialism.” “Territorial expansion.” But according to Dr. Malmgren, who was literally standing in Greenland when she gave her analysis—this framing misses the entire strategic picture.

She offers a different framework: “Star Wars versus Star Trek.” Star Wars means superpowers going to war with other human beings. Think Ukraine, Gaza, endless resource conflicts. Star Trek means superpowers going to war with problems using physics, mathematics and biology to create abundance.

Trump’s Greenland strategy, she argues, is actually about choosing Star Trek over Star Wars.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “Come on, you’re giving Trump way too much credit.” And look, I get it. That orange man doesn’t seem that the most intelligent leader right now but I need to remind people that like him or not - he didn’t get to where he is by being stupid or ill informed. We’re so conditioned to analyze everything through tribal political lenses that we’ve forgotten how to be objective analysts. The strategic realities Dr. Malmgren describes exist regardless of what you think about Trump personally.

I just learned a new term here, it’s called the GIUK Gap. That’s Greenland-Iceland-UK Gap—the body of water between these three points. At its narrowest, it’s only 1,500 kilometers wide.

Why does this matter? Because this is the only practical route for Russian naval forces to reach the Atlantic Ocean. Their alternatives are sailing through the Black Sea (where their fleet has been, shall we say, underperforming against a country without a navy) or going all the way around through the Pacific past Antarctica.

Control the GIUK Gap, and you control Russia’s access to undersea internet cables carrying most of the world’s data, undersea pipelines connecting Europe and North America, global shipping lanes, and critical Atlantic infrastructure. And guess what sits right in the middle of this chokepoint? Greenland.

But here’s where it gets really interesting (and this is the part the media completely ignores….)

We’re in a space race apparently…

In 2022, exactly 50 days before Russia invaded Ukraine, someone cut the internet cables at Svalbard. “Svalbard?” you might ask. “Never heard of it.” Exactly. It’s an Arctic location that serves as the ground station for polar satellites and the connection point for what Dr. Malmgren calls “the umbilical cord for data from space.” When those cables got cut, it created a critical vulnerability in what the Pentagon now calls “the most important warfighting domain” in space.

Where would you put a backup ground station? Greenland.

And this isn’t some distant sci-fi scenario. Google has already announced the Sun Catcher project where they’re putting data centers in orbit and on the moon, beaming back not just data but energy. We’re talking about space-based solar power that could provide unlimited clean energy anywhere on Earth. The timeline? Entrepreneurs are saying 3 years, not 25.

Meanwhile, NASA is already conducting asteroid mining (they retrieved samples from asteroid Bennu), and there’s a mission targeting an asteroid worth $10 quintillion (which is ****enough to make every human on Earth a billionaire. This is happening now. And the Arctic, specifically Greenland, is central to humanity’s space-based future.

We’re talking a LOT of resources people.

Under Greenland’s ice lie billions of barrels of oil (some estimates reach dozens of billions), trillions of cubic feet of natural gas, and uranium that’s been completely untapped since Greenland banned its mining in 2021. But the real game-changer is rare earth elements.

China currently has a stranglehold monopoly on rare earths. They’re in literally every piece of technology you use, smartphones, computers, F-35 fighter jets, high-powered electromagnets. Everything. If the US could access Greenland’s rare earth deposits, it could break China’s monopoly. And if you’re thinking about potential conflict with China, you definitely don’t want to depend on them for the materials that make your military technology work.

The 57,000 Greenlanders overwhelmingly prefer protecting their ecological future over resource extraction. Which brings us to the most important player in this story, the one everyone keeps ignoring.

The Greenlanders have a say in this you know…

Let me quote the current Prime Minister of Greenland, Jen’s Frederick Nielson, directly: “We don’t want to be Americans. We don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders and we want our own independence in the future.”

This isn’t a two-way negotiation between the US and Denmark. There are 57,000 people who actually live there, and they have their own agenda. Since 1979, when Greenland established home rule, they’ve been on a steady path toward independence. They left the European Economic Commission in 1985 over fishing regulations, gained their own government in 2008, and by 2025, their former Prime Minister was calling for eventual independence. The current PM has made independence a priority, accelerated by Trump’s interest.

Here’s what’s fascinating: Dr. Malmgren suggests the Greenlanders don’t fully understand their position of power and leverage. She’s literally advising them: “If the US is going to do the space race from Greenland, you should be part of it. You want space-based solar power, free energy, jobs, skills upgrades, free internet for all Greenlanders.” In other words: “Greenland is not for sale, but it’s open for business.”

And there’s dark history that fuels current resentment. In 1999, the Danish High Court found that Greenlandic people’s rights had been violated when they were illegally exiled to expand the US military base. The Greenlanders haven’t forgotten that.

For my Canadian audience, listen up here…

Here’s where it gets really interesting, and this is the part that should make every Canadian pay attention. At Davos, while everyone was focused on Trump’s comments about Greenland, something remarkable happened. Mark Carney—the former Bank of Canada governor, now running for Prime Minister—made a stunning announcement.

Carney said, and I quote: “A nation cannot continue to work in a rule system that renders it subordinate.” Trump’s response? “That’s been my point all along.” But here’s the kicker: Carney also announced that Canada is “ready to do deals with the Chinese, the British, the French, and the Germans.”

Think about that for a second. A year ago, Carney was calling China “the most significant strategic security threat.” Now he’s announcing partnership deals with them at the same time the US is asking for greater cooperation on Arctic security. The Americans were reportedly thinking: “Wait, you’d rather do deals with our biggest strategic competitor than with us?”

Canada has its own massive Arctic territory and its own sovereignty concerns. The Northwest Passage through Canadian Arctic waters is becoming increasingly navigable due to climate change. If the US is serious about Arctic control, Canada isn’t just a neighbor, it’s an essential partner. The entire North American Arctic strategy depends on US-Canada cooperation. But if Canada is simultaneously pursuing deals with China while the US is trying to secure Arctic positions against Chinese influence... well, you can see the problem.

The Analytical “Big Picture” Framework We Need

Dr. Malmgren makes a crucial point about how we need to analyze this situation. She says we need to put on our “sports commentator hat” and park our tribal allegiances to just analyze what’s actually happening on the field.

She describes the current global tension as “priests versus power.” The Priests are the high priests of the world economy who created the rules of globalization where all jobs went to China and everyone else got services. That didn’t work out so well. The Power represents populists who want a new globalization where jobs migrate back to their countries, where nations are competitive again.

Trump has been at the forefront of bringing chip production back to the US, bringing auto production back, going super high-tech. The “priests” don’t like the “power” interfering with their game, but they’re intelligent enough to realize their system needs adapting.

Here’s a crucial insight: Dr. Malmgren suggests we’re not looking at individual conflicts being resolved separately. We’re looking at what she calls “Yalta-style” deal making—referencing how World War II ended with major superpowers sitting around a table solving all issues at once. Ukraine, Gaza, Taiwan, Greenland—these aren’t separate issues. They’re all part of a comprehensive negotiation between superpowers about spheres of influence and global order.

And of course the media isn’t covering the majority of this….

The precision of the Venezuela operation got almost no coverage but sent shockwaves through global intelligence communities. Reportedly, 20 special ops personnel walked into a heavily guarded presidential palace, neutralized hundreds of opposition, and walked out with the target intact. This wasn’t regime change. This was surgical removal of someone involved in drug trafficking that threatens US security, while leaving a message: “We have capabilities you haven’t seen before.”

Ukraine is actually the first space war, and most people don’t realize it. There’s no way Ukraine could have conducted the offensive and defensive operations they have against a major superpower without Starlink satellite connectivity. The Pentagon is clear: all ground wars are now space wars. Which brings us back to why Arctic ground stations and space-based infrastructure are so critical.

Trump announced something called the Genesis Mission that got almost no press coverage. The US is opening up 42 classified national laboratories—Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, Sandia—and making their non-nuclear technologies available to the public. We’re talking about nuclear fusion, advanced materials technology, quantum computing capabilities. This is about propelling the US to the technological frontier to create the abundance that makes resource conflicts obsolete.

The Good News….

Dr. Malmgren shares something her father taught her from his government experience: when conflicts reach the point of threatening nuclear confrontation, the human response is that nobody really wants to end the world. So the only place you can go is the opposite end of the spectrum—”a hug.” She points to historical examples: Nixon and Brezhnev embracing, Reagan and Gorbachev. Once you decide you’re not going to kill each other, it becomes “hey, let’s go to the bar, let’s figure out how to work together.”

We’re at a moment that Dr. Malmgren calls “once in a species”—humanity returning to the Moon not to visit, but to stay and build. We have a choice between two paths: The Gollum Approach (”It’s mine, all mine”—hoarding discoveries, fighting over resources, maintaining scarcity-based thinking) or The Marshall Plan Approach (sharing abundance globally, ending geopolitical conflict through cooperation and technological advancement).

The Greenland situation is a test case for which path we choose. If we approach it as territorial conquest, we get conflict, resentment, and potential NATO fracturing. If we approach it as collaborative technological development where we’re bringing Greenlanders into the space race, sharing the benefits of space-based energy and resources, creating abundance rather than fighting over scarcity, we get a different outcome.

The Information Challenge

Dr. Malmgren warns about our “digital sheepdogs”—algorithms designed to give you more of what you like and fence off what you don’t like, narrowing your view of what’s happening. Her recommendation: start clicking on stories about the space race, Arctic geopolitics, new technologies. Train your algorithm to widen the array of information you receive.

The media isn’t covering most of this because it’s complex, it doesn’t fit simple narratives, and frankly, there are no good photo ops in space or the Arctic. But these are the stories that will determine your future more than most of what dominates the news cycle.

My Take

Whether you love Trump or hate him, whether you think he’s a genius or a dangerous fool, the strategic realities Dr. Malmgren describes remain the same. The Arctic is becoming the most important geopolitical region. Space-based technology is creating new possibilities for abundance. Traditional resource conflicts may become obsolete. The choices we make in the next few years will determine whether we get cooperation or conflict.

For Canada specifically, the choice is whether to be a bridge between the US and other powers, or to try to play all sides and risk being trusted by none. Mark Carney’s announcement about deals with China while the US is asking for Arctic cooperation suggests Canada hasn’t decided which path to take.

And for you, reading this, the choice is whether to consume information that confirms what you already believe, or to actively seek out perspectives that challenge your assumptions. Dr. Malmgren’s analysis is valuable precisely because it doesn’t fit neatly into our tribal political categories. She’s not defending Trump because she likes him, she’s analyzing what’s actually happening based on decades of geopolitical experience.

We’re living through a moment of unprecedented change, and the choices we make as individuals, as nations, as a species will echo for generations. The question isn’t whether you like the current players on the stage. The question is: what kind of future do you want to help create?

What do you think? Hit reply and let me know if this analysis changed how you see the Greenland situation. And if you found this valuable, please share it with someone who needs to hear a different perspective.

Watch the Episode Here

Until next time critical thinkers,

Karla Treadway

P.S. - In a world of digital sheepdogs and tribal thinking, the most radical act might just be thinking for yourself.