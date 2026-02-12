Hey Sovereign Minds,

Hillary Clinton just wrote a hit piece in The Atlantic targeting Allie Beth Stuckey by name. Let that sink in. A former Secretary of State and presidential candidate felt compelled to attack a Christian podcaster in a major publication.

That tells you everything you need to know about who’s winning.

For decades, the left has relied on emotional manipulation to capture the female vote. They’ve weaponized what Allie Beth brilliantly calls “toxic empathy”—hijacking women’s natural compassion to support policies that actually harm people.

But Christian women, faith-led women and sovereign minds of all stripes are waking up. They’re saying, “Wait a minute. I see what you’re doing. You’re exploiting my compassion to support policies that are bad for my family and bad for the country.”

And once women start thinking critically instead of just feeling emotionally? The whole house of cards comes tumbling down.

The Tool is Toxic Empathy…

Toxic empathy happens when you feel so deeply for one person that you become completely blind to everyone else affected by the situation.

You feel so intensely for a woman facing an unplanned pregnancy that you forget about the child in her womb. You feel so deeply for someone experiencing gender dysphoria that you ignore the safety of women and girls. You feel so much for migrants that you overlook victims of trafficking and overwhelmed communities.

Your emotional response becomes so overwhelming that it paralyzes your ability to think critically about consequences. And anyone who introduces facts or context gets labeled heartless.

That’s the manipulation. Once you’re in the grip of toxic empathy, questioning your emotionally-driven position means you “lack compassion.” The conversation shifts from “what will actually help” to “how dare you not feel as deeply as I do.”

The Manufactured Outrage Cycle

There’s always a new crisis. Always a new victim group. Always a new reason to be devastated.

From one week to the next, you’re expected to be emotionally destroyed by whatever the current issue is, a budget bill, an immigration action, a court decision. The goal isn’t to solve problems. It’s to keep you in constant emotional turmoil where clear thinking becomes impossible.

The exhaustion you feel? That’s not a sign of deep caring. It’s a symptom of psychological manipulation.

Why Christian Women Are Different

Christianity demands that love be intertwined with truth. You can’t separate compassion from reality. Real love sometimes requires saying hard truths, setting boundaries, acknowledging moral reality.

I’m highlighting Christianity here as a Christian here myself but also specifically for this article because Hilary Clinton is on a rampage to attack Christian podcasters in particular. I want to acknowledge that faith-led women, spiritually grounded women and sovereign minds of all stripes can also possess the quality I describe here.

When there is an integration of emotion and reason that is also grounded in biblical truth, you build something unshakeable. This is something that the establishment cannot tolerate.

When Allie Beth draws 7,000 women to a conference, when her book becomes a bestseller, when young women overwhelmingly listen to her podcast “because it’s rooted in truth,” the progressive establishment recognizes a threat they didn’t see coming.

No One Thinks of “The Clinton’s” as the Arbitrators of Truth and Morality

Clinton’s article never addresses the actual substance of Stuckey’s arguments. She doesn’t explain the premise of the book (heck it’s clear that she hasn’t even READ the book) about how empathy for one person should be balanced against the rights of others. She doesn’t tackle the specific policy questions.

She just asserts that empathy is good, questioning it is bad, and anyone who does so is dangerous.

That’s not an argument. And it’s hilarious they sent Hilary Clinton out to be bearer of truth and morality.

When a former presidential candidate feels compelled to write lengthy attacks on a Christian podcaster, it’s not because that podcaster is irrelevant. It’s because she’s dangerously effective at reaching people with a message the establishment desperately wants to suppress.

And if you watch Allie B’s response to her attack she jokes “I love my life and have no intention of ending it,” acknowledging that when they send the Clinton’s after you, you might be in danger.

The Real Threat: Women Who Actually Embody Their Values

Here’s what both extremes fear most: women who actually live out their stated values with balance, integrity, and clear thinking.

Not the far-left woman crying on TikTok about every political development. Not the far-right woman rage-posting about cultural decay. But the woman who’s grounded, not reactive. Who thinks critically without becoming cynical. Who feels deeply without being controlled by emotions.

The sovereign woman who has empathy grounded in wisdom. Who asks “what will actually help?” not “what makes me feel good?” Who considers all stakeholders, not just the most sympathetic one.

She can’t be controlled. She can’t be manipulated. She refuses to let her compassion be weaponized.

And that terrifies everyone who profits from division and dysfunction.

The Path Forward

You don’t have to choose between compassion and critical thinking. Between caring deeply and thinking clearly. Between a soft heart and a sharp mind.

True love is grounded in truth. Real empathy considers everyone affected. Genuine care demands policies that actually work, not just ones that sound good.

Christian women are discovering this balance in growing numbers. They’re refusing to be emotionally manipulated. They’re insisting on thinking for themselves while maintaining their compassion.

Every attack from the establishment only confirms they’re over the target.

So if you’ve been feeling exhausted by constant outrage, if you’ve been told your Christian convictions make you a bad person, if you’re tired of being manipulated, know this: You’re not alone. You’re not wrong.

And you’re exactly who they fear most.

Stay critical sovereign minds,

—Karla

P.S. Want to go deeper? Check out this week’s episode along with some clips of Allie Beth Stuckey and some great material from Heather Heying on how to combat Women’s Neurosis.

