Every single year, 45,000 skilled Canadians pack up their lives and move to the United States. Not refugees. Not people fleeing war or famine. Doctors, engineers, programmers, and entrepreneurs — the very people a modern economy depends on — quietly choosing to leave. And the government has found a remarkably effective way to make sure you never notice. This is the story of Canada’s slow economic unraveling, told through the numbers they’d rather you never see.

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The Productivity Gap

The average American worker produces $66 of economic value per hour. The average Canadian worker produces $50. That is a 30% productivity gap and before anyone reaches for the easy excuse, this figure is already adjusted for working hours. Canadians aren’t simply working less. They are producing less, per hour, in every measurable category.

The OECD ran the comparison industry by industry, manufacturing against manufacturing, services against services, finance against finance, and Canada fell behind in every single sector without exception. The reason isn’t cultural or attitudinal. It comes down to investment. Canadian businesses spend roughly $13,000 per worker annually on capital (think computers, machinery, training, infrastructure.) American businesses spend $20,500. That’s 57% more investment in the tools that make workers productive. An accountant with modern software outperforms two accountants with calculators. A farm with precision irrigation outproduces one running on decades-old equipment. Canadian workers are being asked to compete in a 21st-century economy with 20th-century tools.

The result? Canada has experienced zero nominal GDP growth over the past decade. Not slow growth. Not modest growth. Zero. That is not a recession. That is something arguably more dangerous. A prolonged, invisible stagnation that politicians can obscure precisely because it doesn’t feel like a crisis until it’s too late to reverse.

The Brain Drain

Here is where the story gets a bit darker. Every year, 45,000 Canadians move to the United States. Only 9,000 Americans move to Canada. That is a net loss of 36,000 skilled workers annually and these are not random departures. These are the people with options, which means they are disproportionately the most talented, the most ambitious, and the most economically valuable.

Why are they leaving? The answer is pretty straightforward. High-skilled workers earn significantly more in America. Top earners in Canada face substantially higher tax burdens than their American counterparts. And Canadian cities, particularly Toronto and Vancouver, have become so catastrophically unaffordable that young professionals cannot realistically build wealth through homeownership, the traditional foundation of middle-class financial security. When a talented engineer looks south and sees higher pay, lower taxes, affordable housing, and better career trajectories, the decision isn’t difficult.

The tragedy is what this departure creates. Canadian companies, unable to find the workers they need, slow their innovation cycles. Productivity drops further. The talent shortage deepens. Each departure makes the next one more likely.

How they Hide This

So how has this crisis remained invisible to most Canadians for so long? The answer is one of the more elegant pieces of economic misdirection in the modern world: immigration used not as a growth strategy, but as a concealment strategy.

When you look at Canada’s total GDP, the number appears respectable. Canada remains the eighth-largest economy in the world at $1.64 trillion. But total GDP is a deeply misleading metric when a country is simultaneously growing its population at an aggressive rate. If your economy grows by 2% and your population also grows by 2%, the average person is no better off. You have simply added more people to the same pie. This is precisely what Canada has been doing.

The government imports skilled immigrants to fill the gaps left by Canadians who have moved to America. Businesses keep running. The GDP headline number stays acceptable. The underlying rot continues undisturbed. But the cover-up carries its own costs. Those immigrants need housing in a country where nearly all of the population is concentrated in a handful of cities along the US border. Demand surges. Prices rise. Wealthy international investors, recognizing Canada as a stable real estate market, pour capital into property rather than productive enterprise. Housing becomes even less affordable. More Canadians consider leaving. The cycle accelerates.

There is a dimension to this that most commentary misses entirely. When businesses are forced to spend an ever-larger share of their revenue on rent and commercial real estate, they have less capital available for the investments that drive productivity like training, equipment, research, innovation. The housing crisis is not merely a social problem or a generational fairness issue. It is actively strangling Canada’s economic capacity, diverting resources away from the investments that could close the productivity gap with America.

America is Just Winning

The natural question is why Canada cannot simply replicate what the United States has built. The honest answer is that America possesses structural advantages that cannot be legislated into existence.

The US dollar is the world’s reserve currency. Every major international transaction ultimately flows through American financial infrastructure, generating a permanent, structural advantage that no policy can manufacture from scratch. The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are global magnets for investment capital, giving even small American businesses access to liquidity and scaling opportunities that Canadian counterparts simply cannot match through the Toronto Stock Exchange. America has also cultivated entire ecosystems of high-value industry like Silicon Valley, Wall Street, biotech corridors, entertainment that create self-reinforcing concentrations of talent, capital, and innovation. Canada has no comparable clusters.

Even Canada’s monetary policy has lost its effectiveness. The Bank of Canada has cut its policy rate to 2.25%, yet the average interest rate actually experienced by ordinary Canadians remains close to 5%. The central bank is, in the language of economists, “pushing on a string” meaning its interventions are no longer transmitting to the real economy in any meaningful way.

The Political Failure at the Heart of It All

None of this happened by accident. It happened because, for decades, successive governments chose the politically comfortable path over the economically necessary one.

Rather than building a competitive business environment, they raised taxes and drove talent south. Rather than confronting the productivity crisis directly, they used immigration as a band-aid that treated the symptom while the underlying condition worsened. Rather than addressing housing affordability with the urgency it demanded, they allowed foreign investment and speculative capital to run unchecked through residential real estate markets. Rather than reducing the regulatory burden on businesses, they created an environment in which capital consistently chooses America over Canada.

The consequences of these choices are now being quantified by institutions that cannot be dismissed as partisan. The OECD — the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development — has examined the full body of data and arrived at a projection that should be front-page news in every Canadian newspaper: Canada is on track to be the worst-performing advanced economy for the next fifty years. Not one of the worst. The worst. And by 2030, on current trajectories, the average Mexican citizen could enjoy a higher standard of living than the average Canadian — not because Mexico is failing, but because Canada is.

The Truth About Canada’s Failed Policies

Here is what no one in a position of authority wants to say plainly: you cannot import your way out of a productivity crisis. You cannot tax your way to prosperity. And you cannot hide economic failure indefinitely behind population growth. The numbers are unambiguous. While Canada’s total GDP maintains a veneer of respectability, GDP per capita — the measure that actually reflects whether individual Canadians are getting richer or poorer — has been flatlining. The average Canadian is not falling behind slowly. They are falling behind in ways that are beginning to become irreversible.

Every year, 36,000 of Canada’s most capable people vote with their feet. They are not making an ideological statement. They are making a rational economic calculation. And until Canada’s political class is willing to have an honest conversation about productivity, taxation, housing, and capital investment rather than reaching for the comfortable cover of immigration statistics that calculation will continue to favor more departures.

This is not only a Canadian story. It is a warning for every Western nation that believes it can indefinitely defer the hard choices, paper over structural decline with demographic inputs, and avoid accountability through the manipulation of headline numbers. The bill always comes due. Canada is simply the country where it is arriving first.

There’s a lot of hard numbers here but to be honest, Canadians should know by now that the country is in decline and decline is a choice. 10 years of failed Liberal policies are causing this yet so many keep clapping for this administration. If the media did its job and gave the public these numbers, perhaps we’d be in a better place. But in the meantime, I’ll be here bringing the receipts.

Stay critical Sovereign Minds,

Karla Treadway