This week on *The Sovereign Sphere* I spoke with Efrat Fenigson. She’s an independent journalist, former tech executive, and former IDF service member , featured by The Wall Street Journal as one of Israel’s top tech leaders joins us for a big conversation about Israel, propaganda and sovereign solutions. We discuss Israel past, present and future, war, the current global narratives around Jews, Israel, and antisemitism, the personal cost of speaking publicly (including her removal from Substack), and why she believes decentralized systems like Bitcoin may reshape freedom, authority, and parallel societies in the years ahead.

She didn’t begin her career trying to challenge institutions. She built a conventional, successful life inside them. And then, she became a journalist when mainstream media stopped doing its job, when covid flipped the world upside down, and when she started really looking at Israel with scrutiny.

With the Iran war bubbling up, exploring an insider’s take of Israel is really important. We talked about what a normal childhood actually looks like growing up there, and how differently security, conflict, and national identity are understood when they’re part of your daily environment rather than a news story. She explains what it’s like to live in constant conflict, what Israeli children are taught about history and their “enemies,” and what living there teaches you about the trade-off between safety and freedom.

Efrat shares her personal experience serving in the IDF, surveillance and what really happened on Oct.7th. She get’s an incredible amount of kickback from looking at the issues with a nuanced take but she’s here for the truth - not for the popularity contest.

Right now the global conversation around Jews, Israel, Zionism, and antisemitism has become emotionally charged and often stripped of nuance. Efrat talks candidly about navigating those narratives publicly — and what it feels like to speak into an environment where almost everyone wants you to fit a simple moral storyline.

That leads to the part few people discuss honestly: the personal cost of speaking. Efrat was recently removed from Substack, and we talk about what actually happened and what deplatforming feels like when it moves from theory to reality. We discuss whether she’s ever regretted speaking out, and why some people comply with systems they privately know are flawed while others risk their careers and reputation to question them.

The conversation then shifts into something unexpectedly connected: money and control. We explore Bitcoin not as an investment trend, but as a parallel system — why some people are drawn to decentralized tools, the different ways people use them, and what the psychology of authority and compliance has to do with financial systems.

We finish with a bigger question than politics: where society is going. Will parallel societies form physically or digitally? What skills will people need to stay independent in the coming decade? And will the next generation inherit more freedom — or more control — than we did?

If you want a conversation that goes deeper than headlines and into human psychology, identity, and freedom, this is one you won’t want to miss!

