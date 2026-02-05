The 2026 Grammy Awards delivered what might be the most tone-deaf displays of celebrity activism, and that’s saying something in an era where Hollywood has perfected the art of woke progressive virtue signalling. As I watched millionaire after millionaire lecture America about immigration policy from their gated estates, I couldn’t help but think of Ricky Gervais’s prophetic words from the 2020 Golden Globes: “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God, and f*** off.”

Did they listen? Of course not. Instead, they doubled down with the enthusiasm of someone who just discovered activism exists and decided to make it their entire personality. The result was a parade of wealthy entertainers cosplaying as revolutionaries while living lives so disconnected from ordinary Americans that they might as well be broadcasting from Mars.

Take Billie Eilish, who stood before the Grammy audience and declared “No one is illegal on stolen land!” This stirring call for justice comes from someone who owns a $14 million estate in Los Angeles. Not a house, mind you, but an estate. Four acres, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, complete with gates, walls, and 24/7 private security. The delicious irony? According to Los Angeles County records, her property sits on what is officially recognized as ancestral Tongva land. So let me understand this correctly: the land is stolen, but she’s keeping it? She opposes borders, but lives behind a gate? She wants open immigration, but employs private security to screen everyone who comes near her property?

This is Marie Antoinette-level obliviousness, except instead of “Let them eat cake,” it’s “Let them cross borders” while living in a fortress that would make medieval lords jealous (not just one wall, but 3 walls surrounding Billies estate in case you’re curious). The cognitive dissonance is so profound it almost deserves its own Grammy category.

But Eilish wasn’t alone in this festival of hypocrisy. Bad Bunny proclaimed “We are Americans!” while wearing an “ICE Out” pin, apparently unaware that his own success story is built on the very system he’s now condemning. Shaboozey dedicated his award to immigrants, and various other artists took turns virtue signaling with the synchronized precision of a North Korean military parade. They all said the same things, used the same phrases, wore the same pins. It was like watching the world’s most expensive game of Simon Says, except Simon is a 22-year-old PR intern who just discovered social justice on TikTok.

Jesse Kelly nailed it when he called them “programmable robots.” These are people who could be convinced to give passionate speeches about the civil rights of houseplants if you put enough money and Grammy nominations behind it. They move in perfect lockstep, parroting whatever talking points their handlers feed them, completely unaware of how scripted and artificial they sound to anyone with functioning brain cells.

Personally I hate that these individuals feel the need to “use their platform,” because these people seem to believe that the ability to sing or look good in a music video somehow qualifies them as foreign policy experts. Your platform exists because people like your music, not because they’re desperately seeking your insights on complex geopolitical issues. It’s like your Uber driver suddenly stopping mid-ride to give you a dissertation on quantum physics. Sir, I just need to get to the airport, not a lecture on parallel universes.

Even Bill Maher, who’s hardly a conservative voice, has started calling out this celebrity disconnect from reality. When Bill Maher thinks you’re too out of touch, you’ve officially jumped the shark, landed on Mars, and started a timeshare business with aliens. The man who built his career on liberal commentary is now pointing out that Hollywood has lost the plot entirely.

What these celebrities fundamentally misunderstand is that we don’t hate them for being successful or wealthy. We hate being lectured by people who live in a completely different universe than the rest of us. When Billie Eilish talks about “stolen land,” she’s not giving up her mansion. When they advocate for “no borders,” they’re not removing their security gates. When they preach about “economic justice,” they’re not donating their Grammy money to the cause. They want you to make the sacrifices for their moral posturing while they continue living like feudal lords in their California castles.

This is the fundamental dishonesty at the heart of celebrity activism. They’ve discovered they can purchase moral superiority on the cheap by adopting the right political positions, regardless of how those positions align with their actual lifestyle choices. It’s virtue signaling as a luxury good, available only to those wealthy enough to insulate themselves from the consequences of the policies they advocate.

The Roman Empire had the right idea about entertainers. They viewed them as exactly what they were: people who existed to sing, dance, and amuse the masses. The idea that high society would seek political advice from musicians and actors was considered scandalous. Romans understood that being able to hit high notes doesn’t qualify you to make decisions about taxation, foreign policy, or immigration. We’ve somehow lost this basic understanding and elevated entertainers to the status of philosopher-kings, despite their obvious lack of qualifications for the role.

There was one notable exception to this parade of pretension. Jelly Roll, when asked about politics, responded with refreshing honesty: “I’m a dumb redneck. People shouldn’t care to hear my opinion.” Finally, someone who understands their job description. He’s there to sing, not solve geopolitical crises. He’s there to entertain, not educate. He’s there to perform, not preach politics. This is what humility looks like, and Hollywood should take notes. He followed that with not a political speech but a valuable one - a positive, personal transformation story of how Jesus had changed his life.

The difference? A message of unity, of healing, of transformation - not politics or blatant “rules for thee but not for me” that we saw from everyone else.

The solution to this celebrity delusion might be simpler than we think: do the opposite of whatever they tell you. These are people who think Greta Thunberg has more life experience than your average high school graduate. These are people who get their news from other celebrities who get their news from their assistants who get their news from Twitter. Would you take financial advice from someone who’s never balanced a checkbook? Would you take parenting advice from someone who’s never changed a diaper? Then why would you take political advice from someone whose biggest life challenge is choosing between the Malibu house and the Hamptons house?

Your plumber probably has better insights into the American economy than someone who hasn’t seen a grocery store price tag in a decade. Your local teacher understands education policy better than someone who was homeschooled by tutors. Your neighbor who runs a small business knows more about regulation than someone whose only interaction with government is through their team of accountants and lawyers.

The next time a celebrity tells you how to think, remember that these are the same people who need GPS to find their own driveway. They live in a bubble so complete, so insulated from ordinary American life, that their political opinions carry about as much weight as their thoughts on quantum mechanics or brain surgery.

The Grammy ratings dropped 10% last year, and if this year’s political lecture series is any indication, that decline will continue. Americans tune in to be entertained, not to be harangued by millionaires about their moral failings. We want music, not manifestos. We want performances, not political sermons.

Perhaps it’s time for celebrities to remember what Ricky Gervais told them: accept your award, thank your agent and God, and then kindly shut up. The rest of us have real lives to live in the real world, and we don’t need lifestyle advice from people who think grocery shopping means having their assistant call Whole Foods.

Personally, I would never take advice from a celebrity. They don’t have the same values and beliefs as me and quite frankly I would never want to live the way that they live.

Perhaps the smartest thing any of us can do is think for ourselves and maybe, just maybe, do the exact opposite of what the person in the $50,000 dress tells us to do (while hiding behind their walled off mansion security walls).

See you later Sovereign Minds!

Karla T

