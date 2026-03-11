With a looming Liberal majority around the corner we have to talk about Mark Carney. You see, most Canadians couldn’t tell you what Mark Carney actually did before he decided to run for Prime Minister. They know he worked in banking. They know he’s being positioned as the “competent adult in the room.” The safe choice. The experienced technocrat who can clean up the mess left by Justin Trudeau.

But here’s what they don’t know: Mark Carney isn’t just another politician with a banking background. He’s one of the architects of a global financial system that could fundamentally change what money is, how it works, and who controls it. And I’m not talking about some distant future. I’m talking about right now.

While everyone’s focused on the usual political theater—the scandals, the sound bites, the polls—there’s a much bigger story unfolding. And it has everything to do with who Mark Carney really is, what he represents, and what’s at stake if he becomes Prime Minister. This isn’t about left versus right. This isn’t about Liberal versus Conservative. This is about something much more fundamental: the infrastructure of control being built around us right now, and why having someone like Carney in power could accelerate that in ways most Canadians don’t see coming.

Let me start with a question that might seem unrelated: What did Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan all have in common?

The Wesley Clark Revelation

In 2007, General Wesley Clark—former NATO Supreme Commander—revealed something extraordinary. He said that just weeks after 9/11, he was shown a memo at the Pentagon. That memo listed seven countries the US planned to “take down” in five years. Those seven countries were Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.

Now, you might be thinking: “Okay, but what does this have to do with Mark Carney?” Stay with me.

According to Catherine Austin Fitts—former Assistant Secretary of Housing under George H.W. Bush and a Wall Street investment banker—those seven countries had two critical things in common. First, their central banks were not on board with what she calls “programmable money systems.” Second, their governance structures were resistant to a particular model of global financial control.

The United States has now been involved militarily or through regime change in all seven of those countries. Iran was the last one on the list. And just recently, in what was called Operation Epic Fury, the US launched one of the largest military offensives in recent history against Iran. But according to multiple sources, including former CIA officers, this wasn’t really about nuclear weapons. Iran’s nuclear program had already been destroyed eight months earlier in Operation Midnight Hammer. The Senate Intelligence Committee found no evidence of an imminent threat to the United States.

So what was it actually about? According to Fitts and others, it was about forcing Iran’s central bank into compliance with a global financial system. Because Iran represented what she calls “leakage”—a major economy operating outside Western financial control, selling oil to China in non-dollar currencies, strengthening BRICS alternative payment systems. And here’s the critical insight: you cannot implement a global programmable money system if there’s leakage. The system requires complete coverage to function.

Now, why am I telling you all this in a letter about Mark Carney? Because Mark Carney is a central banker. Not just any central banker—he was Governor of the Bank of Canada, then Governor of the Bank of England, then Chair of the Financial Stability Board. He’s been at the absolute center of global central banking for nearly two decades. And according to Fitts, central bankers are the ones pushing this system.

The Three-Pillar Control Grid

So what exactly is this system? What is “programmable money”? Let me break down what Fitts describes as the three-pillar control grid that’s being built right now.

Pillar One is programmable money. This is money that comes with enforceable rules. Imagine during a pandemic: “You’ve got to lock down.” Your money simply won’t work if you leave your house. You can’t buy gas because your money is programmed—using AI—to enforce centralized rules. Think about what this means. Right now, if the government wants to control your behavior, they have to pass laws, enforce them, take you to court. It’s messy. It’s slow. There are constitutional protections. But with programmable money, they don’t need any of that. The rules are enforced automatically through your money itself. And here’s the power shift: bankers running monetary policy can now control fiscal policy—taxes, government spending, all of it. They essentially replace legislatures and the executive branch by making and enforcing rules through money.

Pillar Two is digital ID. This must be globally interoperable. It links your identity to your programmable money. It enables tracking and enforcement. You can’t have one without the other.

Pillar Three is the physical infrastructure. And this is being deployed right now, in communities across North America. Flock cameras tracking license plates, storing and sharing data with multiple parties. Taxpayer funded. Cell towers—the FCC in the US is trying to overrule local controls to place a cell tower every 400 to 700 feet. That’s not for better phone service. That’s for the level of surveillance needed to make this system work. Satellites that can beam Wi-Fi directly, tracking you even without Wi-Fi in your home. And AI data centers. Most people think these are being built for general AI applications—ChatGPT, that kind of thing. But according to Fitts, their primary purpose is to manage the control grid. To handle the explosive amounts of data needed for individualized social credit systems.

Because here’s what most people don’t understand: this isn’t one social credit system for everyone. Each person gets a different one. Different rules. Different restrictions. Different permissions. All tracked in real time. And AI is very good at tracking things that can be expressed mathematically. Financial transactions? Mathematical. Your spatial movement—where you go, when, how often? Mathematical.

This is why we’re seeing things like kill switches in cars. Congressman Thomas Massie in the US is trying to remove them, but they’re already being installed. The government can remotely turn off your vehicle. This is why there’s talk of 15-minute cities. Your money won’t work more than a mile from home. Your transportation is disabled outside your designated area. Complete spatial and financial control.

We’ve Already Seen This Tested

Now, you might be thinking: “This sounds extreme. This sounds like conspiracy theory.” Except we’ve already seen it happen.

February 2022. The Canadian trucker convoy. You remember this. Truckers protesting vaccine mandates. And what did the government do? They didn’t just arrest the protesters. They cut off their money. They froze their bank accounts. Then they froze the accounts of their friends. Then they froze the accounts of anyone who donated to them or helped them in any way. No trial. No due process. Just financial elimination.

That was the test. And it worked.

Catherine Austin Fitts says she personally knows “so many different people around the country who’ve been debanked”—and it’s happening for political or religious reasons. Tennessee just passed legislation saying that banks over a certain size cannot debank someone for political or religious reasons. Think about that. They had to pass a law to prevent banks from cutting people off from the financial system based on their beliefs. And there’s no such federal law in the United States. In Canada? Nothing.

Now here’s where Mark Carney comes in. He was Governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013. He understands the Canadian financial system intimately. He was there during the period when the infrastructure for this kind of control was being developed. The trucker incident showed the blueprint works. And Carney knows exactly how to scale it.

The Smoking Gun

Let me tell you about something that happened in the United States that should have been a massive scandal but barely made the news. Three weeks before President Biden nominated someone to be Comptroller of the Currency—one of the most powerful financial regulatory positions in the country—that nominee wrote an article in the Vanderbilt Law Review. And here’s what she wrote: “The great thing about central bank digital currency is you have the perfect tool to deal with inflation. If inflation gets out of hand, you just freeze everybody’s bank accounts.”

Read that again. The solution to inflation—which, by the way, is caused by monetary policy in the first place—is to freeze everyone’s bank accounts. Republicans in the Senate killed that nomination. But the thinking was revealed. This is how central bankers see digital currency: as a tool of control. And Mark Carney is a central banker.

The Power Grab

Catherine Austin Fitts explains it this way: In 1913, bankers took control of monetary policy. That’s control over currency issuance and credit. That was the first power grab. Now they’re trying to take control of fiscal policy. That’s control over taxes and government borrowing. And she asks: “Can they tax without representation?” This is the Boston Tea Party moment.

Because here’s what’s happening: The federal government has been buying people out of the Constitution since World War II. A senator from Northern Ohio explained it perfectly. He said, “Every time I fight to implement the Constitution, my problem is this: Every year we send a dollar to Washington, and every year Washington sends back $1.19. When I say I want to implement the Constitution, my constituents say to me, ‘I’d rather have the 19 cents.’” That’s the bribe. And it works.

Now imagine Mark Carney as Prime Minister. He could use federal transfers to provinces the same way. Tie funding to compliance with digital ID systems, with CBDC adoption, with whatever infrastructure he wants to build. Provinces that are already financially dependent on federal money can’t resist without economic collapse. He could buy provinces out of their constitutional protections.

The Surveillance Swarm

Here’s something that’s happening right now that most people don’t realize. According to Fitts, each person is currently being tracked by 80-plus different companies. Each company deploys AI software bots to track your behavior, learn from you, influence your decisions, and extract value from you. She describes it as “being attacked by a swarm of bees.”

Now, much of this isn’t necessarily nefarious. Companies are trying to sell you products, harvest data for advertising. But the cumulative effect is total surveillance. And here’s the key insight: “When you go to an all-digital system, there’s no escape.” Then they can enforce rules in real time. Cut off your money instantly. Control your behavior through financial pressure.

And the marketing plan, as Fitts describes it, works one person at a time. “You I buy with money. Your friend I buy by knocking them off. Your other friend I get a control file on.” Thousands of different methods. Nudging, buying, carrots and sticks. All designed to get everyone into the trap. And much of this marketing plan is invisible. It’s crafted individually for each person. The odds seem overwhelming for the average person to resist.

The Iran Example

Let me give you a concrete example of how advanced this technology already is. In June 2025, during the recent conflict with Iran, 11 out of 12 top Iranian leaders were assassinated in just 12 days. These were scientists, government officials, spread across the country. How did they do it? Digital tracking systems that can identify individuals, track their movements in real time, and integrate with weaponry for targeted strikes.

Now, Fitts assumes that while human intelligence helped confirm targets, this was done primarily digitally. Think about that technology. Then think about it being used domestically. Not for assassination, obviously, but for tracking dissidents, protesters, political opponents. Mark Carney, as Prime Minister, would have access to the Five Eyes intelligence network. The same surveillance infrastructure. The same tracking capabilities. All in the name of public safety, of course.

The Climate Weapon

Now let’s talk about something specific to Mark Carney: his focus on climate and finance. Carney was the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance. He’s a strong advocate for what he calls “climate-related financial regulations.” Here’s how this works as a control mechanism: You label certain activities as “climate risks.” Then banks refuse financing for those activities. It’s called debanking, but it’s done through climate policy, not explicit political targeting.

With programmable money, it goes further. Your money simply won’t work for “non-compliant” purchases. Can’t buy gas for your non-electric vehicle. Can’t finance a home with natural gas heating. Can’t travel beyond certain limits because of your carbon footprint. And here’s the beautiful part, from their perspective: No legislation needed. It’s all done through the financial system. Through banking regulations. Through programmable money rules. Carney has been working on this framework for years. He knows exactly how to implement it.

The Globalist Network

Let’s look at Mark Carney’s actual resume: 13 years at Goldman Sachs. Governor of the Bank of Canada. Governor of the Bank of England. Chair of the Financial Stability Board. UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance. Regular participant at the World Economic Forum.

This isn’t just a successful career. This is someone who’s been at the absolute center of global financial power for two decades. He has relationships with every major central bank in the world. He can coordinate across borders. He understands how to implement globally interoperable systems. And that’s critical, because remember: the system requires complete coverage to function. You can’t have leakage.

If Carney becomes Prime Minister, Canada doesn’t just adopt these systems domestically. Canada becomes an enforcement point. A testing ground. A model for global rollout.

The Timeline

Here’s something critical: According to Fitts, “They’re clearly pushing to have this done by 2030.” That’s five years from now. If Mark Carney becomes Prime Minister in 2025, he has exactly the window he needs. The legal frameworks are already being built. In the US, there’s something called the GENIUS Act, which creates a framework for stablecoins. There’s the Clarity Act, which creates a framework for tokenizing financial assets. These are, as Fitts describes them, “legal building blocks for programmable money.”

Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, said at the World Economic Forum: “The next step will be tokenization of financial assets. Every stock, every bond will have its own QR code on one general ledger.” Think about what that means. Every financial asset, tracked on one ledger. Completely transparent to those who control the system. Completely controllable.

And Mark Carney knows exactly how to build the Canadian version of this. Year one: Mandate digital ID for federal services. Launch a “Canadian Digital Dollar” pilot. Expand financial surveillance powers. Implement climate-based financial regulations. Year two: Link digital ID to banking. Phase out large cash transactions. Implement a carbon credit system. Expand debanking for “misinformation” or “hate speech.” Year three: Mandatory CBDC adoption for government payments. Programmable money rules begin. Fifteen-minute city pilots. Full integration with global systems. By 2030: Complete control grid operational.

Why Canada Is Vulnerable

Here’s why Canada is particularly vulnerable to this. One: Smaller population. It’s easier to implement total coverage with 40 million people than 330 million. Two: Concentrated banking. Five major banks control virtually everything. In the US, there are thousands of banks. Much harder to coordinate. Three: The trucker precedent. They’ve already tested financial control weapons in Canada, and they worked. Four: Less resistance culture. Canadians, generally speaking, are more trusting of government, more compliant with authority than Americans. Five: Parliamentary system. Fewer checks and balances than the US system. A Prime Minister with a majority can move very quickly. Six: Weaker provincial rights. Canadian provinces don’t have the same constitutional power that US states have. Seven: Five Eyes member. Canada is already integrated into the surveillance network with the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

All of this makes Canada an ideal testing ground.

The Third Rail

Here’s something Fitts said that really stuck with me. She called central banking “the third rail” of control. You know what a third rail is, right? In a train system, you have two tracks for the wheels. But there’s a third rail that carries the power. Touch it and you die.

Central banking is the invisible power rail of the entire control system. And it’s deliberately made boring. Topics like “tier one, tier two, tier three capital at the BIS”—the Bank for International Settlements—these are designed to be boring. So people don’t pay attention. So people don’t ask questions.

And that’s Mark Carney’s advantage. Most Canadians won’t understand what he’s doing. The technical banking language obscures the control mechanisms. The media will portray him as a “competent technocrat,” not someone implementing authoritarian infrastructure. By the time people realize what’s happening, the infrastructure is already built.

The Damage Question

Now, Catherine Austin Fitts believes that ultimately, this system will fail. She thinks they’re going to fail. But here’s her warning: “What I don’t underestimate is how much damage they could do. The failure may not come in time to save America.”

Applied to Canada: Even if the control grid ultimately fails, Mark Carney could destroy Canada in the attempt. By the time Canadians wake up, the infrastructure is built. Reversing it becomes nearly impossible. The economic damage, the social division, the loss of freedom—it may be permanent.

What Most People Don’t See

Here’s what I think most Canadians don’t understand: They see Mark Carney as the safe choice. The competent adult. The guy who successfully navigated Canada through the 2008 financial crisis. The guy who ran the Bank of England. They see credentials. Experience. Stability.

What they don’t see is that those credentials, that experience, that network—it’s all in service of a particular vision of how the world should work. A vision where central bankers have more power than elected officials. A vision where money is programmable and controllable. A vision where your financial access depends on compliance with rules you didn’t vote for and can’t challenge. A vision where there’s no escape, no alternative, no leakage.

And Mark Carney isn’t just someone who believes in this vision. He’s one of the people who’s been building it for 20 years.

The Slaughterhouse Walk

Tucker Carlson said something in his conversation with Catherine Austin Fitts that really captures this moment. He said: “There’s something very unsettling about being lulled into slavery. A conventional invasion is wonderfully straightforward—you know who the enemy is. But this is different.”

And Fitts responded by describing what she calls “the slaughterhouse walk.” Animals being led to slaughter don’t know where they’re going. They’re being moved along, one step at a time. Different methods for different animals. Some you lead with food. Some you push. Some you shock. But they all end up in the same place.

And the people doing the leading? They’re not evil. They’re just doing their jobs. Following procedures. Implementing systems. That’s what makes this so insidious.

Mark Carney isn’t twirling a mustache, plotting to enslave Canadians. He genuinely believes that central bank digital currencies are more efficient. That programmable money can solve problems. That climate-related financial regulations are necessary. He believes in the system he’s building. But belief doesn’t change what the system does. It doesn’t change the control it enables. It doesn’t change the freedom it eliminates.

The Choice

So here’s where we are: Mark Carney is likely going to be the next Prime Minister of Canada. The Liberal Party is positioning him as the savior. The media is treating him as the inevitable choice. The polls suggest Canadians are ready for him.

And most Canadians have no idea what he actually represents. They don’t know about the three-pillar control grid. They don’t know about programmable money. They don’t know about the push to eliminate financial system leakage. They don’t know about the 2030 timeline. They don’t know that central bankers are trying to take control of fiscal policy, not just monetary policy. They don’t know that the infrastructure for total financial and spatial control is being built right now. They don’t know that Canada is particularly vulnerable because of our concentrated banking system, our parliamentary structure, our smaller population. They don’t know that the trucker convoy was a test, and it worked. They don’t know that debanking is happening for political and religious reasons, with no legal protection. They don’t know that AI data centers are being built primarily to manage individualized social credit systems. They don’t know that the same technology used to assassinate Iranian leaders can be used to track anyone, anywhere. They don’t know that Mark Carney has spent 20 years at the center of the global central banking network, building relationships, developing systems, preparing for exactly this moment.

Most Canadians just know that he seems competent. That he has experience. That he’s not Justin Trudeau. And that might be enough for him to win.

The Final Word

Catherine Austin Fitts said something that I think is the perfect way to end this letter. She said: “If we want to be free, we’re going to have to decide we’re not going to let ourselves be walked into the slaughterhouse.”

That’s the choice. Not Liberal versus Conservative. Not left versus right. The choice is: Do we want to live in a system where our money has rules? Where our movement is controlled? Where our compliance is tracked in real time? Where there’s no escape? Or do we want to remain free?

Because once the infrastructure is built, once the system is operational, once we’re all on digital IDs linked to programmable money, tracked by AI systems managing our individualized social credit scores—at that point, the choice is gone.

And Mark Carney knows exactly how to build that system.

So the question for every Canadian is simple: Do you understand what you’re voting for? Not the personality. Not the party. Not the promises. The system. Because that’s what’s actually at stake.

If this letter made you think differently about what’s coming, share it. Because the only way we prevent the slaughterhouse walk is if enough people realize where the path leads. And right now? Most people have no idea.

Stay Critical Sovereign Minds,

Karla Treadway