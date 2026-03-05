A few years ago, Chris Elston was a financial adviser living a normal life in Canada. He had worked in the industry for two decades. He had two young daughters and politics and activism weren’t part of the plan.

Then in 2019 he learned something that rattled him. Doctors were giving puberty blockers to children.

Watch the Episode Here:

At the time his daughters were seven and nine years old. Most parents, when they hear something disturbing like that, assume there must be nuance. That surely there are guardrails. That surely someone in authority has carefully examined the evidence.

Chris did what more people should probably do (but don’t). He started researching. And what he discovered shocked him.

The drugs being given to children were not some gentle “pause button,” as they are often described. They were medications originally developed for prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and chemical castration of sex offenders.

Across multiple countries, England, Sweden, Finland, systematic reviews of the evidence were starting to reach similar conclusions: the science behind pediatric gender medicine was far weaker than the public had been led to believe.

For Chris, the issue became painfully simple. Children cannot consent to life-altering medical interventions that permanently affect their bodies.

And so he decided to speak up.

(P.S. This is a conversation that I have always approached with care because I love ALL people and I do feel for the parents and children who have been misled by these false narratives. Our institutions are failing us, hiding the truth of these experimental treatments and burying the evidence within our broken main stream media and censorship complex.)

The Sign That Started It All

For his first act of protest, he went big. Billboard big.

When author J.K. Rowling began facing backlash for her views on women’s rights, a sign supporting her in Edinburgh was taken down.

Chris responded with a simple message:

“I ♥ JK Rowling.”

The billboard lasted exactly one day before it was removed.

Another billboard went up in Vancouver with the message:

“Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers.”

That one lasted a day as well. A politician labeled it “hate speech” and the sign was taken down.

At that point Chris realized something important.

If billboards could be removed, he could simply become the billboard.

So he started wearing the message himself.

30,000+ Conversations

Today Chris is known around the world as Billboard Chris. If you’ve seen photos of him, you’ll recognize the uniform. A sandwich board sign hanging from his shoulders.

A hat. And a willingness to stand in public places and talk to anyone who approaches him.

Over the past few years he has traveled to more than 120 cities across a dozen countries, having roughly 30,000 conversations with strangers. Not speeches, just simple conversations. He invites, he asks questions, he stands there with his sign - that’s it.

Chris isn’t shouting at people, he’s just there asking people to have a conversation. His approach is quiet, direct, and disarming. Someone walks up. They ask why he’s standing there. And he asks them a question…...

“Do you think children can consent to puberty blockers?”

What follows is often a real discussion — sometimes tense, sometimes thoughtful, sometimes surprisingly respectful.

In a time when so many debates exist purely online, Chris has chosen the most difficult arena possible: face-to-face conversation with strangers.

What Happens When Ordinary People Speak Up

What makes Chris’s story interesting isn’t just the issue he’s speaking about.

It’s the fact that he’s just one person.

He doesn’t represent a political party.

He doesn’t work for a think tank.

He doesn’t have a media platform or an activist organization behind him.

He is simply a father who decided he couldn’t stay silent.

In a strange way, his activism exposes something about modern culture. Many people assume that change only comes from institutions, governments, courts, NGOs, major organizations.

But history shows that institutions rarely move first. They move when ordinary people force the conversation into the open. And that’s exactly what Chris is doing.

He is refusing to let a difficult topic remain socially untouchable. And in doing so, he’s reminding people of something that used to be obvious in democratic societies:

Citizens are allowed to ask questions and any time they try and squash that - you’re losing your free society.

The Real Crisis Isn’t the Debate

Whether someone agrees with Chris or not, his activism raises a deeper issue. In healthy societies, controversial topics can and should be discussed openly.

But increasingly, certain questions are treated as forbidden. Labels are deployed before arguments are made and debates are shut down before they begin.

And that creates a dangerous dynamic.

When people feel they are not allowed to talk about something publicly, the conversation doesn’t disappear. It simply moves underground with brewing distrust of our institutions, polarization and systemic collapse.

Chris’s sign forces the conversation back into the open.

The Courage of Showing Up

There’s something almost old-fashioned about what Chris is doing. He’s not hiding behind an anonymous X account, he’s showing up face to face.

Sometimes he’s insulted, shouted at, arrested…..and sometimes he’s thanked quietly by parents who were afraid to say what they were thinking or by people who were harmed by the system of gender ideology.

He shows up to face all of it.

Thirty thousand conversations later, his message remains the same:

Children deserve protection.

Why This Matters Now

Canada, like much of the Western world, is navigating a period of intense cultural conflict. Institutions are losing trust, free speech is being squashed, and societies are becoming more polarized.

And many citizens feel increasingly hesitant to speak openly about controversial issues. But we need to remember that democracy depends on citizens who are willing to participate.

Not just online…..in the real world.

Chris has courage that should be contagious. He’s not afraid of the mob, of the trolls, of Antifa or even the police. He’s not afraid of fines, abuse or jail time. He’s stated in this episode that we need men and women to STAND UP and we all have to put aside our fears to do what is right for the kids.

Chris didn’t set out to become an activist. He simply decided that if something concerned him as a parent, he had a responsibility to say so.

This is a story of how one person can change the world by simply putting on a sign and standing in the street.

I hope you hear this story and remember that YOU…..can change the conversation.

Watch Now:

Stay Critical Sovereign Minds,

Karla T