I know…. this isn’t my usual content but it’s important.

I’m not going to rage bait you, I’m not going to scare you. I’m not going to unleash the latest conspiracy.

Today I’m going to tell you that people out there are doing really really well - despite the power structures at play. They have peace, they’re growing closer to their children and they’re building the right kinds of communities.

You see, I care about the solutions, more than the problems, and while sharing the dark evil things that are happening in this world gets one clicks and attention - I don’t care about that.

I care about seeing people do well. So at the risk of losing likes, follows, attention and all the things that a lot of creators care about I’m going to carve a new path here. One where you see what you can actually influence and where you can actually thrive.

Today I’m talking about counter cultural parenting, homeschooling and raising your kids with a strong faith foundation. Something that the world will shame you for. They’ll tell you it’s out-of-date, out-of-touch, too hard and not as good as the government system.

And the thing is, most parents hand their children over to the school system not because they’ve thought it through but because everyone else simply does. It’s cultural default, not conscious choice.

That’s exactly what Allison Howard did. And then she stopped.

Watch Episode Here:

Alison is a relationship expert, Christian coach, homeschooling advocate, and mother to Helena, now almost 13. What started as a practical decision — her daughter learned differently than the school could accommodate — became one of the most profound acts of sovereignty she’s ever taken as a parent.

In this episode of The Sovereign Sphere, Alison and I get into the real conversation that most parents are too afraid to have.

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What the School System Is Actually Producing

The public school system wasn’t designed to raise free thinkers. It was engineered off the Prussian military model which was built to produce compliant, obedient workers. And it’s doing exactly what it was designed to do.

When Allison pulled Helena out of school, one of the first things she noticed was how conditioned her daughter already was. Helena didn’t trust the change. She thought she was doing something wrong.

The good news? It wore off. Helena is now, in Alison’s words, “a free bird.”

“You Don’t Give Your Child a Phone. You Give the World Access to Your Child.”

One of the most quotable moments of this entire conversation. Allison and I both landed in the same place on devices, firm boundaries, no apology. Her daughter Helena doesn’t have a phone at nearly 13. Not because Allison is controlling, but because she’s paying attention.

We talked about how the government trying to ban social media for kids under 16 is a symptom of a much bigger problem: parents outsourcing their responsibility. You gave them the phone. You can take it back. You don’t need legislation for that.

“I’m Not a Teacher — How Could I Possibly Do This?”

This is the #1 fear that keeps parents locked into a system they fundamentally disagree with. Alison dismantles it completely.

Her practical starting points:

Find a homeschool family and shadow them. See what a real school day looks like inside someone’s home.

Choose a curriculum. There are 15-20+ options ranging from fully online to classical hands-on. The curriculum does the heavy lifting — you don’t have to invent anything.

Teach to mastery, not to the test. Helena doesn’t move on until she’s got it. No pressure, no shame, no arbitrary deadlines.

The result? Helena was a grade behind in math three years ago. She’s now a grade ahead.

The Real Cost of Staying In

Allison put it plainly: “You hired them. You put your child in their care to make the rules, to choose the curriculum. You can’t go in and tell them how to run their business.”

If you disagree with what they’re teaching — the ideology, the values, the curriculum you can’t even see — you have two options. Do it yourself, or hire someone else. Complaining from the sidelines while keeping your kid enrolled is not a strategy.

Faith, Sovereignty, and What Actually Gives You Peace

We went deep on this one. In a world where people are prepping with Bitcoin, stored food, and bunkers — Alison and I both landed in the same place. None of those external things actually produce peace. They can all be taken from you.

The only thing that can’t? A faith that roots you so deeply that nothing on this earth can shake you.

Allison shared something that stopped me: the moment she was willing to surrender even her daughter to God — not physically, but in her heart — that’s when everything started shifting. The miracles started. The path opened.

In our opinion, that’s the most sovereign thing a person can do.

The Takeaway

If you’re feeling powerless right now while you watch global events and systems you can’t control….. Alison’s message is simple:

Start in your house.

Homeschool your kids. Fortify your most important relationships. Get involved at the ground level in your community. Action is the way through. You are not going to find peace behind a screen pointing fingers at politicians.

The most radical, countercultural, sovereign thing you can do right now is raise your own child.

Watch the full episode below.

Watch Here:

Find Allison at:

Substack: Alison Renee’ Howard

IG: https://www.instagram.com/alisonrenee.coach/

Website: www.alisonrenee.com

The Sovereign Sphere is hosted by Karla Treadway conversations for people who are done outsourcing their lives to the system.