I’ve been feeling less than optimal lately.

Inflamed. Exhausted. A little unmotivated, a tiny bit anxious. The kind of low-grade bad that’s hard to explain to anyone who asks because you’re not sick exactly, you’re just off.

Like a lot of people who’ve gone deep into alternative health, I started running down the usual suspects. Is it my ADHD? Perimenopause? Lyme disease flaring? I’ve been poking and prodding at my biology looking for the culprit, stacking supplements, asking questions.

But somewhere between the second podcast of the morning and the third X post I didn’t plan on having, the real answer showed up…. obvious and a little humiliating.

It’s how I’m spending my time.

I’m Not Totally Flailing

Let me be fair to myself for a second. There are a lot of things I’m doing right. Water with electrolytes before coffee. Bible most mornings before the day pulls me under. Daily movement. Long walks in nature with my dogs. Time with friends. Whole foods. A supplement stack that would make Dave Asprey proud..

So what’s the problem?

I work remotely. I podcast remotely. I meet with clients remotely. It’s a lot of time on a screen.

Hours on social media for myself and for clients. Hours in front of screens of various sizes. Hours alone in my home office. And this is the one that hit me today - hours consuming and creating content around problems I cannot solve.

I love a good deep dive on big issues, but it comes with a price. So does the work.

The Matrix Problem

I was listening to a podcast recently when something clicked into place. The kind of insight that’s almost embarrassing because the realization is so obvious in retrospect.

I’ve been living in” the matrix” world more than the real one.

Not in a paranoid, simulation. But in a very practical sense that the engineered digital environment has been capturing more of my attention, more of my emotional energy, and more of my time than the actual physical world around me. The people I love. The things I can touch. The problems I can actually do something about.

And somewhere in all that consumption, I lost my why.

Why am I doing any of this? The podcast. The marketing work. The pursuit of truth, of reach, of income? I’ve been in motion — relentless, goal-oriented motion — without ever stopping to ask that question. And without a why, motion is just….motion. Millions of views, big guests, great stories — for what?

The Trap of Unsolvable Problems

Here’s what I’ve diagnosed in myself, and I suspect I’m not alone in this:

I’ve been pouring my energy into problems that are too big for any one person to solve.

Save the West. Wake up the world. End poverty. Fix mental illness. Reverse the drug epidemic. These aren’t goals. They’re entire civilizational projects. They’re the kind of things that, if you spend enough time focused on them, will hollow you out and leave you with exactly the cocktail I described at the top: inflamed, exhausted, anxious, unmotivated.

The uneasiness I’ve felt isn’t random. It’s the predictable result of caring deeply about things you have zero control over, every single day, with no relief valve.

This is what the digital world actually does to you. It’s not just wasted time, it’s borrowed suffering. You absorb the weight of every crisis, every injustice, every collapse without any corresponding ability to act. Your nervous system registers the threat. The cortisol fires. The inflammation follows. And you wonder why your brain feels foggy.

Getting Back to the Why

When I actually stopped and wrote it out — why do I need income, why do I want more reach, what is the podcast actually for — the answers were real and grounded.

I want to give my husband a genuinely stress-free retirement (it’s happening in TWO years).

I want to protect what we’ve built as our currency erodes. I want a second passport, property somewhere abroad, the ability to give generously, to travel freely, to be a safety net for my kids if the world keeps getting stranger.

I want to grow the podcast because I genuinely love the people I get to meet through it. Because the mainstream media abdicated its responsibility and someone has to do the actual work. Because I want to hand people real tools for living a freer, more sovereign, more intentional life.

Those whys are specific. They’re personal. They’re actionable. They give me something to aim at.

The unsolvable problems don’t.

What I Can Actually Help With

The question worth asking — the one I’m sitting with now — isn’t “how do I fix everything?” It’s “what am I actually positioned to help with?”

And when I look at it honestly, there ARE real answers.

Help people find their own why, because most people have never stopped long enough to ask. Help build genuine communities, because isolation is a crisis just as real as any political one. Create experiences that remind people what real life feels like. Teach what I know about generating income in ways that don’t require trading your sovereignty for a paycheck. Help people protect what they have. Show people how to get their message out.

These are smaller problems. Human-scale problems. Problems I can actually move.

And here’s what I’ve come to believe: human-scale solutions, multiplied across thousands of people living more intentionally, do more for “saving the West” than any amount of outrage-consuming ever will.

The Actual Practice

So what does this look like on an ordinary Tuesday?

Less phone time. More presence. Ruthless curation of what I consume and why. Returning to the physical world more — the walk, the conversation, the meal, the morning quiet — as the primary experience, not the intermission between scroll sessions.

Asking why before I commit to anything. Not as a spiritual exercise, but as a practical filter: does this serve the life I’m actually trying to build, or is it just motion?

And giving myself permission to let the unsolvable problems be unsolvable. I like a deep dive into cultural issues but it’s not my mission to solve those issues. Not because they don’t matter. They do. But because my exhausted, inflamed, anxious self is not useful to anyone — not to my husband, not to my kids, not to the listeners I’m trying to reach.

I like a good deep dive and I work in the digital realm. It’s not about quitting but balancing the scales. The most sovereign thing I can do right now is protect my own energy well enough to actually show up for the things I can change.

Simple things - boundaries, more content on the micro solutions, touching grass…

Maybe that’s true for you too. All I can say for sure is if you’re going to do the kind of work that I do, if you love being a digital nomad, if you love working remotely you have to balance the scales.

Thank God I live in the bush. Going to go touch some grass now.

Til next time Sovereign Minds,

Karla T.