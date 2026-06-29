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Alexandra Hindson's avatar
Alexandra Hindson
2d

Me too Karla, your post was me writing... for me is it my thyroid? Down the road of supplements, diet, water, etc. etc.- daunting and overwhelming. Instead of me trying to figure it out I am now working with a thyroid specialist- wholistic, outside the medical cult, and getting the support I need. My big take away from all of this is - ask for help from the right people and put on your oxygen mask first.

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Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
2d

I loved this post , you can rest assured you are reaching and helping many like me.

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