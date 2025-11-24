Karla Treadway speaks with Cory Morgan about the political landscape in Alberta, the growing independence movement, and the challenges faced by those advocating for change. They discuss the importance of moderation in political discourse, the role of media in shaping public perception, and the need for a catalyst to drive the independence movement forward. Cory shares insights from his experiences in politics and media, as well as his thoughts on censorship and free speech in Canada. The conversation concludes with a discussion about hope for the future and Cory’s book on sovereignty.





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