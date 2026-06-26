Waking up is hard.

It’s a burden that you choose when you decide to pay attention on purpose and seek out truth. While I’m obviously one to take the “red pill” I don’t discount that with that pill comes responsibility and some feelings that aren’t my favourite.

It was easier being “asleep” or a “sheeple.” Living in ignorant bliss. I remember spending more time on frivolous things or fun things before I understood what was happening around me.

A huge blessing of the last 6 years has been the community that I’ve been able to network with. I met Danielle LaPorte a few years ago at an Awake Business Builders event. One of those rooms where you walk in not quite knowing what to expect and walk out feeling like something shifted. That’s kind of what Danielle does to a room. She has this quality of being completely of the earth and completely otherworldly at the same time, and she somehow makes both feel accessible.

I’ve been wanting to get her on The Sovereign Sphere ever since.

Now, I’ll be honest with you. This episode is not my usual content. If you’re here for politics, for breaking news, for what’s happening with the government — this isn’t that. And the algorithm gods will probably punish me for it. I really don’t care and it’s not why I do this.

My whole thing — this channel, this podcast, this community — has never really been about the news or getting attention. What I’m actually obsessed with is you. How you think. How you move through the world. Whether you’re free or whether you just think you are. Whether you’re becoming more powerful or whether you’re slowly handing that power over to the noise.

The truth is, it doesn’t actually matter what the government is doing if you are the one keeping yourself stuck. It doesn’t matter who’s in office if you’re suffering in your own mind. The external stuff is real. But so is your inner operating system, and most of us haven’t upgraded ours in years.

That’s why this conversation matters.

Danielle has spent over 15 years studying desire, consciousness, and how humans actually change — not how we think we change. Her new book is called Bless and Release, and she opens it with a paradox that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about since we recorded this. The paradox is that you cannot actually let anything go. Not your anger. Not your exhaustion. Not the last six years of accumulated grief and frustration and fatigue.

Physics says so. Energy cannot be destroyed, only transformed. And everything you’ve been white-knuckling your way past? It’s still in there. Waiting.

What she talks about in this episode is not spiritual bypassing. It’s not “just raise your vibration and everything will be fine.” It’s actually the opposite. It’s about facing the thing, embracing the exhaustion instead of trying to overcome it, and understanding why a warrior who goes into battle in blind rage always loses.

We also get into something I think a lot of people in this space are secretly wrestling with — how do you stay informed, stay engaged, stay in the world, without losing yourself in it? How do you be political without being consumed? How do you care deeply about what’s happening without letting anger drive every decision you make?

Danielle has lived this. She’s not theorizing from a cushion somewhere. She was at the airport welcoming home someone she loves who had just been tortured for trying to get aid into Gaza. She has opinions. She has grief. And she has somehow figured out how to hold all of it without it destroying her nervous system or her discernment.

That’s the conversation. And it’s one I think this community needs right now.

The Sovereign Sphere exists because I believe in people having the tools to live free — not just politically free, but mentally free. Free from the narratives that keep us reactive. Free from the exhaustion that makes us easy to manipulate. Free from the idea that the problem is always out there and never in here.

This episode is that. Watch it.

You can find Danielle and her work at daniellelaporte.com. Her new book Bless and Release is available at daniellelaporte.com/bless — she’ll tell you herself, buying it directly from her means you’re feeding the humans and not the yachts. She’s on Instagram, YouTube, and all the usual places @daniellelaporte.