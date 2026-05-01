I started digging into this topic because something clearly wasn’t adding up.

We do roughly 75% of our trade with the United States. They share our border, our culture, our history, and frankly our entire economic reality. They help us protect the north.

And don’t even get me started on severing this relationship because of Trump. The very temporary problem of Trump.

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Whatever you think of the current tension with Washington, the idea that Canada’s future lies with Brussels instead is not a trade argument. It doesn’t hold up as one. The EU is our second largest trading partner and it isn’t close. The math alone should end the conversation.

So why isn’t it ending the conversation?

Because I don’t think this is actually about trade. And the more I pulled on this thread, the stranger it got.

This episode is the result of weeks of research into who Mark Carney really is before he became Prime Minister. Not the central banker biography. The actual résumé. Goldman Sachs. Bank of Canada. Bank of England. WEF Foundation Board. Bilderberg Steering Committee. Brookfield Asset Management. United Nations Special Envoy. And now the highest office in Canada. Every single stop on that list shares one core belief: that the problems of the modern world are too large for individual nations to solve on their own. That the future belongs to institutions that sit above governments. That sovereignty, as we’ve traditionally understood it, is a relic of a world that no longer exists.

The belief that national sovereignty is an obstacle to solving global problems isn’t something Carney developed late in his career. It runs through every institution he’s ever been a part of, every framework he’s ever built, every speech he’s ever given. You don’t spend two decades at Goldman Sachs, the Bank of England, the WEF, Bilderberg, Brookfield, and the United Nations by accident. You don’t build a $130 trillion net zero financial alliance and propose replacing the US dollar with a synthetic global currency managed by central banks because you believe deeply in the power of individual nations to govern themselves. The man has a worldview. It’s consistent. And now he runs Canada.

And when you understand that, the EU move stops looking like foreign policy and starts looking like something else entirely. The EU is the most advanced experiment in supranational governance on earth. It has its own courts, its own parliament, its own currency, its own regulatory bodies that override the domestic laws of 27 member nations. It also happens to have been the primary institutional home for the exact policy agenda Carney has been building since 2015. Carbon disclosure frameworks. Net zero financial commitments. Central bank digital currencies. ESG integration into capital requirements. The EU didn’t borrow these ideas from Carney. Carney was building them at the same time the EU was institutionalizing them. They are ideologically the same project.

So aligning Canada with the EU isn’t trade diversification. It’s Canada being plugged into an architecture that Carney spent two decades constructing from the outside.

Then there’s China…..

In January 2026, Carney flew to Beijing, shook hands with Xi Jinping, called China a strategic partner, and signed eight agreements in four days. Most Canadians heard about canola tariffs. What they didn’t hear about was the police cooperation MOU between the RCMP and China’s Ministry of Public Security whose full text has never been released to the public. They didn’t hear about the cultural cooperation deal signed with China’s propaganda ministry, or the financial regulatory working group, or the commitment to jointly implement the UN 2030 Agenda. And they certainly didn’t hear that a 2025 parliamentary inquiry had concluded China was the most active perpetrator of state-based foreign interference targeting Canadian democratic institutions. The same year Carney called them a strategic partner.

That contradiction is what this episode is really about. Not whether we should trade with China or partner with Europe. Those are real conversations worth having. This is about something underneath that. It’s about a man who has spent his entire adult life building institutions that govern beyond the reach of elected governments, who now sits inside the elected government of a G7 country. It’s about what he’s building, why he’s building it, and the honest question of whether any Canadian was ever actually asked.

Watch the full episode. I think you’ll see what I mean.

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Thanks for reading Sovereign Minds. I’ll be continuing to dig up the truth about this man, along with solutions that you can use and share.

Til next time,

Karla Treadway