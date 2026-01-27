I’ve seen many creators lately use the Bible to justify treating immigrants well, caring for those that are struggling and creating peace…

YES! This IS the way.

But I’ve also seen creators using the bible to justify far left leaning political stances like “borders shouldn’t exist, and I’m going to throw some bible quotes at you to prove it.”

This is easily debunked. Whether you’re a Christian or not, I think you’ll find this breakdown helpful if you too have been seeing this on social media. I’m not going to talk about the dangers of open borders or that it’s a globalist agenda (I’ll save that for another day). What I’m going to do is simply break down the truth of what the bible actually says and why this wrong to weaponize this ancient spiritual text for flawed political beliefs.

The Bible does not teach open borders, nor does it teach borderless nations, lawlessness, or the erasure of political order. It teaches ordered nations, laws, justice, hospitality, and mercy.



The Bible as needs to be taken as a whole, we can’t piece meal verses to serve our narratives and political agendas and plop them on social media in a canva quote tile. It’s a book full of laws, borders, gates, rules and boundaries. Even heaven has gates and the garden of eden had boundaries.

What the Bible Actually Teaches (Big Picture Lens Here Folks)



At a foundational level, Scripture assumes borders, nations, and governing authority as part of God’s design, not a human invention to be dismantled.

God Establishes Nations and Boundaries

“From one man He made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and He marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands.” — Acts 17:26

This is explicit. Nations are not accidents. Borders are not immoral. God appoints them. From Genesis onward, land, inheritance, tribal boundaries, and territorial authority are treated as legitimate and necessary. Law, Order, and Justice Are Godly, Not Oppressive

Throughout the Old Testament, God gives Israel very detailed laws governing:

Citizenship

Property

Crime and punishment

Courts and witnesses

Who belongs to the community and under what conditions

A nation without laws is not compassionate, it’s unjust.

“Justice, and only justice, you shall follow.” — Deuteronomy 16:20

Biblical justice is ordered. It protects citizens and strangers by enforcing standards consistently.

The ‘Foreigner’ Verses Are Not About Open Borders

This is where modern arguments usually break down.

Yes, Scripture repeatedly commands care for the sojourner (the foreigner). But a sojourner is not an illegal entrant. A sojourner:

Lived within the law

Accepted the nation’s rules

Did not overthrow or ignore civic order

Was accountable to the same justice system

“The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself.” — Leviticus 19:34

Notice what’s assumed: They are residing among you, not flooding the borders, not rejecting the law, not demanding special exemptions.



Mercy ≠ Abolishing Law

Christian teaching does not pit compassion against justice.

Jesus never once argued that laws should be abolished in the name of mercy. In fact, He upheld lawful authority repeatedly:

“Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.” — Matthew 22:21

Jesus healed, forgave, and served—but He did not call for Rome to dissolve its borders, courts, or rule of law. Mercy in Scripture is personal responsibility, not state-level lawlessness. Governments Are Biblically Mandated to Enforce Law

This one is unavoidable.

“The governing authorities are instituted by God… for rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong.” — Romans 13:1–4

Government has a God-given role:

Enforce law

Punish wrongdoing

Protect the innocent

A government that refuses to enforce its laws is not being biblical, it’s failing its mandate.

What the Bible Does Not Teach:



Let’s be very clear. The Bible does not teach:

Borderless nations

The erasure of national sovereignty

Unlimited migration without law

That compassion requires abandoning order

That citizens have fewer rights than non-citizens

Those ideas come from modern political ideology, not Scripture.

The Theological Error Being Made:

People conflate:

Personal Christian ethics (how you treat others) with

National governance (how a state functions)

The Bible never collapses those into the same thing.

You are called to be generous. The state is called to be just.

When compassion replaces law, the vulnerable suffer first, including legal immigrants, citizens, and the poor.

A Biblically Honest Position

You can believe all of these at once (and the Bible allows it:)

Nations have borders

Laws matter

Immigration should be lawful and ordered

Foreigners should be treated with dignity

Charity should be voluntary and personal

Governments must enforce justice

That is not “anti-Christian” and anyone who tells you otherwise is weaponizing the bible for their own agenda.

The Bottom Line

Scripture supports ordered freedom, law with mercy, and nations with responsibility.

Now, is the current government practicing “law with mercy” that’s a different discussion for another day.

The reason I’m talking about the bible is that many are incorrectly quoting and weaponizing it for their agenda. I’m an advocate for truth. I hope you gained some knowledge from this whether you’re “religious” or not.

And even better - if we are to use this book, let’s use to bring more peace and WISDOM to the population at large.

Stay Sovereign, Stay FREE

Karla T