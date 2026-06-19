The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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The Maple Leaf Patriot's avatar
The Maple Leaf Patriot
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Yes. Climate Change is a scam. Even if we become the most environmentally friendly country on the planet, Earth would still warm up because of India and China, who produce the most emissions. To my surprise, there are little to no climate activists in those two countries, but they are spread across western countries. Also, forcing people on to electric cars will only waste money, because after they expire, they will cause pollution. I understand that climate change is an issue, but the solutions proposed to it are radical and would waste billions of dollars for even more global warming. Climate change is a scam.

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