Hey Sovereign Minds,

I want to tell you why I brought Lucy Biggers onto the show this week, because honestly, the timing could not be more important.

We are living under a Prime Minister who has made it his personal mission to dismantle Canada’s oil and gas industry in the name of a net zero agenda that, when you actually pull back the curtain, does not hold up to scrutiny. And I don’t say that lightly. We are one of the coldest countries on earth. Our ability to produce and access our own energy is not just an economic issue, it is a survival issue. When you start dismantling the infrastructure that keeps Canadians warm, fed, and employed, you are not saving the planet. You are gambling with people’s lives.

The climate zealotry coming out of Ottawa has been gutting Canadian prosperity for years now. It has made us weaker, more dependent, and more vulnerable, and the people pushing it the hardest are doing so from very warm, very comfortable offices. The rest of us are left holding the bill.

So when I came across Lucy Biggers, I knew I had to have her on. Lucy is not some right-wing commentator. She was one of them. She spent years producing climate content that racked up over 100 million views. She was at Standing Rock. She believed every word of it. And then she started asking questions, and what she found on the other side of those questions completely changed her.

This conversation is one of the most honest and eye-opening ones I have had on this show. Lucy walks through exactly how climate propaganda gets made, what gets left on the cutting room floor, and why the movement she gave years of her life to is, at its core, anti-human. She talks about the psychology of fear, how it shuts down critical thinking, and how so many smart, well-meaning people end up captured by a narrative that does not actually serve them or anyone else.

And here is the thing that stuck with me most. This is not new. The playbook is the same one we saw during COVID. The same pressure to conform, the same institutional capture, even some of the same players. It was all a bit, and then they just left it running. That pattern should concern all of us, regardless of where you sit politically.

If you have ever felt uneasy about the climate conversation but did not quite have the language to push back, this episode will give it to you. Go listen. Share it with someone who needs to hear it. And as always, thank you for being here.

Watch Here:

Talk soon,

Karla