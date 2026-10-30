I wanted to sit down with Bruce Pardy because I needed someone who could explain what’s actually broken in this country. Bruce lives out east, in what he jokingly calls “the evil empire of Ontario,” but he’s been one of the loudest voices advocating for Alberta separation, and as a constitutional law scholar at Queen’s and executive director of Rights Probe, he understands the brokenness of our constitutional system in a way almost nobody else does. More than that, he understands the Canadian psyche.

And that’s really where this conversation started. Not with policy, but with identity.

A while back I interviewed James Lindsay, and he said something that’s stuck with me ever since. In America, people say “I am American.” In Canada, we say “We are Canadian.” That collective “we” isn’t an accident. It’s the whole story. We already carry this socialist, communal mindset baked into how we talk about ourselves, and I wanted to know if Bruce thought the same thing — that there isn’t actually a deep national drive for freedom and sovereignty here, even if some people talk a big game about it. That the number of Canadians who genuinely believe in liberty and individual rights is small. That most of us, if we’re honest, want big government and big bureaucracy, and we’ll support the welfare state regardless of the outcomes and consequences of that thinking.

Bruce didn’t push back on that. If anything, he went further.

We Were Never Built on Liberty

“When the Americans were having their revolution, they essentially invited the Canadians as they then were to join them in getting out from under the thumb of the British King,” Bruce explained. “The Canadians rebuffed him. They didn’t want to join the revolution. They wanted to be subject to the crown.”

That one historical decision, he argues, is the whole ballgame.

“Even if they don’t always live up to it, the foundational idea of America is liberty. The foundational idea of Canada, I think, is deference to authority.” He pointed out that it’s written right into our constitution — not “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” but “peace, order, and good government.” That’s the actual Canadian mantra.

And our famous habit of comparing ourselves to the U.S.? Bruce thinks it’s mostly compensation. “Canadians believe themselves to be not American. And that’s almost the extent of it,” he said. “The real difference between the Americans and Canadians is just that, which is... Canada is morally superior. That’s all they’ve got. And it happens to be a complete myth, but it’s all they’ve got.”

Democracy Isn’t Freedom

One of the most important distinctions Bruce made — and one I think most people have never thought about — is that democracy and freedom are not the same thing.

“You want a democratic society... but democracy has also got some dangers to it, because the people vote themselves the disaster,” he said. His example was COVID: imagine a country so democratic that every policy gets put directly to a public vote. If 60% vote in favor of mandatory vaccination, “that’s rule by mob. Your individual ability to decide your own medical decisions is now gone because of the system you’ve adopted.”

A genuinely free country, he said, is one where “even the mob that rules in a democracy... is not able to overcome your liberties.”

The Problem Isn’t the Politicians. It’s Us.

This was the part of the conversation that hit hardest for me. We like to blame politicians, bureaucrats, the courts. Bruce doesn’t let us off that easy.

“One of the first problems with Canada is Canadians,” he said bluntly. “It is the people. It is the ideas held in the minds of the people. And those are very difficult to change on a population scale.”

He doesn’t think it’s even primarily a lack of information anymore. “People have access to more information now than they ever did... So it’s not just that they lack information, it’s they don’t look for it, they don’t want it, they don’t read it, they don’t think about it. The first problem, even before information, is the inability to think.”

We Live in a Managerial Era

Bruce described something he calls the “managerial state” — and once he named it, I couldn’t unsee it everywhere.

“The powers that be in our societies believe that their job is to manage society,” he said. “I mean they’re managers of civilization. This is the role that they have given to themselves.” Globalism, in his view, is just the natural next step. “If you’re gonna manage things, it makes a lot of sense that you should manage it from a center.”

Even COVID, he argued, was less a conspiracy and more a shared managerial instinct playing out at every level: “This is a shared understanding. If you are at a mid level in this pyramid, you understand what your role is. And you will do it because, number one, in many cases, you believe in it. And number two, your own fortunes depend upon doing that.”

He made a point I haven’t stopped thinking about: most people, even critics of the system, argue on the system’s terms. They debate whether a policy is “working” for the common good. Bruce says that’s already losing. “If you’re going to challenge this regime in a meaningful way, you don’t challenge what the public good is. You challenge their authority, their discretion to decide the public good.” The real problem, he says, “is not bad policy. The problem is the existence of policy” — the sheer authority governments have claimed to regulate everything under the sun.

Alberta “Neutered Itself”

Given Bruce’s advocacy for Alberta separation, I had to ask him about the referendum. His answer was blunt, and honestly, a little devastating.

“Alberta has neutered itself,” he said. The most important question on the ballot wasn’t any of the policy questions — it was the tenth one, asking whether Albertans wanted the government to someday hold a vote on independence. 75% said no.

“What they’ve done is, instead of deciding to have a future vote about independence, they have promised to remain in the country no matter what, essentially... Now they have no leverage because the leverage they had before was this notion of Western alienation... Not now. They’ve promised to stay. The leverage is gone.”

He called the other constitutional questions on the ballot “fake questions” — not because people weren’t being asked, but because “the answers don’t matter,” since they’d require an amending formula that will never get federal buy-in.

Why Most Canadians are Still in Favour of the Pro-Welfare-State

I asked him about the paradox people don’t want to face: wanting out of Canada’s control, while still wanting to keep things like public healthcare.

“If you want an independent Alberta in which you are a free person, then you do not want public health care,” he said. “Public health care is coercive... it requires you to pay taxes into it for services you don’t want yourself... Public health care is a coercive system. If you want to be a free person, that is not the system that you want.”

It’s a hard line. But it’s consistent with everything else he believes about what a genuinely free country requires.

So What Now?

I asked Bruce what he’d tell young Canadians today.

“My honest answer was I would tell them to consider leaving the country,” he said, “because this country may not give them a fair shake... in so many ways.”

That’s not a hopeful note to end on, and I told him so. I compared it to a story I tell often — the time my boat engine died on the lake in October, wind against me, paddling just to stay in place because stopping meant losing ground. That’s where we are right now. It doesn’t feel efficient. It doesn’t feel like we’re going anywhere. But you don’t stop paddling, because it only gets worse if you do.

Bruce agreed. There’s no clean roadmap left, no obvious next move after Alberta backed off the ledge. But the questions he’s raising — about the Constitution, about the managerial state, about what freedom actually requires versus what we’ve settled for — aren’t going away. Neither is the work.

You can find Bruce at Rights Probe (rightsprobe.org), follow him on X @PardyBruce, subscribe to his Substack, and grab his book Articles of Freedom, where he writes an entirely new constitution for Alberta — free as a PDF on the Rights Probe site, or in print on Amazon.

Full episode is up now. Give it a listen — and then tell me where you land on the paradox: can you actually be free with a state, or without one?

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