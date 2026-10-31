The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
2h

It is being the chaos and have totalitarian solution.

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Dan's avatar
Dan
1h

“The current system, however, relies on keeping the population in a state of cognitive dissonance and low-grade panic. From "climate crises" that necessitate the destruction of our energy sector, to "health crises" that mandate the surrender of bodily autonomy, the state must always be putting out fires that it helped ignite. This prevents the formation of a stable, long-term national purpose. You cannot plan for your grandchildren when you are being told that the world might end in twelve years.

4. The Resistance: Courage over Compliance

The antidote to this control is not to find a more "honest" politician or a "less scary" bureaucrat. The antidote is the restoration of order and the cultivation of courage.

When a person fears God, they lose the capacity to be controlled by the fear of man. A nation that is rooted in the faith understands that history is in the hands of the King of Kings. We do not need the state to save us from the weather, from our neighbors, or from the natural cycles of life. We need the state to do what it was ordained to do: protect the borders, punish the wicked, and secure the conditions for a Christian life.

When the state demands your fear as the price of your security, you are being sold a delusion. The modern managerial regime is failing precisely because more people are realizing that its "solutions" are actually the source of the chaos. The fear they manufacture is a sign of their weakness, not their strength. They need you to be afraid because, without that fear, you would see that the emperor has no clothes, and you would begin the work of rebuilding your own nation, independent of their failed, technocratic world.”

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