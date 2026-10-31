Benjamin Netanyahu just dropped this AI photo of Tel Aviv on X.

Rather strange thing to post on social media as a leader of a country, don’t you think?

Let me start with the part that matters most: do not be afraid.

I mean that. Since 2020 we have been living inside an endless loop of emergency. Every single day there is a new alarm, a new crisis, a new thing that is supposedly going to end the world by Friday. And every single time, most of us wake up the next morning, make coffee, and get on with it. I have been through six years of this. I am not a doomsday prepper. I don’t have a bunker. This stuff does not keep me up at night.

So when I tell you that something is worth your attention right now, understand that I am not saying it as someone trying to scare you. I’m saying it as someone who has watched a lot of false alarms and has learned to tell the difference between noise and a pattern.

And right now, there is a pattern.

We recently came through what a lot of people are calling Black October — a stretch where systems failed, outages cascaded, and a lot of people got a small, uncomfortable preview of what “normal” looks like when the infrastructure underneath it wobbles.

And then there’s the AI piece.

US agencies are already warning that attackers are using AI to write code aimed at water and energy systems. This is not hypothetical. This month, hackers took over the fridge controls at hundreds of French supermarkets and pushed those fridges to 122 degrees. Fridges. In supermarkets. That is not a cyberattack on a bank vault — that’s an attack on the food supply, executed through the most boring connected device in the building.

If they can do that to a fridge, ask yourself what else is sitting on the same network.

What got my attention was the global coordination.

In the last 30 days, governments all over the world started telling their citizens to stockpile food, water, and cash. Different numbers, same message:

Britain: 3 days

Germany: up to 10 days

Austria: 10 to 14 days

Sweden: one week

Canada: 3 days

The Pentagon: reportedly preparing major US bases to run on their own power for 90 days

The EU also ran a month-long wartime simulation. And all of this is happening while Europe is rioting, cities are burning, and the EU looks like it’s coming apart at the seams.

Three days is not enough by the way. Three days is the minimum, and barely that.

Now — could this all be a natural, rational response to what we’re actually watching? AI attacks on infrastructure, a civil war brewing in Europe, tensions ratcheting up across the Middle East? Honestly, yes. It could be exactly that. Smart military and civil planning for a world that is genuinely getting more dangerous.

Paying attention and prepping a little right now might be good adulting in my opinion. It’s something you can control.

You cannot stop the US and Iran from fighting. You cannot stop a civil war in Europe. You cannot stop AI from being used against infrastructure. There is literally nothing you can do about any of that.

What you can do is make sure that you and your family are not the people standing in a parking lot in a panic because the power went out and you have half a jar of peanut butter.

Emergencies happen. Floods, fires, ice storms, grid failures. You don’t need World War III to justify having water in the house.

So do the basics — water, extra medicines, a stocked pantry — and then put it out of your mind and go live your life. And please, for the love of God, do not go buy all the toilet paper up again. We did that already. It was embarrassing.

The prep that matters most isn’t gear. It starts with your people.

The AI risk being prepared for is simple: the power and the internet going out. And many of the Fortune 500 companies being advised right now are already planning for a month without internet or power. A month.

So beyond food and water, here are the three things to actually do:

1. Know who your people are nearby.

Two or three people close enough to walk to. Agree now — today, out loud — that you will check in on each other. Not “we should hang out sometime.” An actual agreement.

2. Have one person in a different region.

When the cell network in your area goes down, someone outside it can still pass messages along. And here’s the tactical detail most people miss: text them instead of calling. Texts often go through when calls don’t.

3. You and your body.

Stay in good enough shape that if trains, elevators, or gas pumps stop working, you can still physically get to your people. That’s not a gym-bro point. That’s a logistics point.

And one more, old school: write every important number on a card for your wallet. Your phone might be dead. Paper doesn’t need a battery.

Any step you take today is a step you weren’t taking two months ago. That’s it. That’s the whole game. You don’t have to be ready for a year. You don’t have to move to the country or open an offshore account. You just have to be less exposed than you were last week.

I’m not panicked. I’m not telling you to be either. But I am telling you that when this many governments start handing out pamphlets at the same time, it’s worth an afternoon of your attention.

Do the basics. Get your people. Then go live your life. In the meantime, here’s what’s happening GLOBALLY that you might want to know about. There’s lots to talk about from Israel, Iran, Putin and the looming civil war in the EU.

Watch Here:

Britain told its citizens to prepare for 3 days. Germany said 10. The Pentagon said 90.



In the last 30 days, governments across the globe started issuing the same warning at the same time — stockpile food, water, cash. The EU ran a month-long wartime simulation. Meanwhile Europe is rioting, cities are burning, and nobody in charge is explaining why now.



So I pulled the receipts. What is each country actually saying? What are they planning for?



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