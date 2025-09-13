Today is an incredibly sad day.

I never knew Charlie Kirk personally but I can tell that this is one of those big moments in history. An MLK moment.

Because Charlie was creating a stir and BIG changes in culture, especially amongst our youth.

I’ve been grappling with how I want to go about this because I don’t want to add to a sick culture. But at the same time, I can’t not bring politics into this.

Charlie Kirk didn’t just die at the hands of one man. He was killed by our media.

We live in a time where the mainstream media, and the politicians who fund them, have made it socially acceptable to dehumanize people who think differently, to vilify conservatives and Christians, the unvaccinated or simply anyone who disagrees with them on any issue.

In 2021 I was called a “white supremacist” and a “nazi” for questioning a vaccine.

The prime minister went on TV and publicly decried “how long will we tolerate these people.”

These kinds of narratives persisted. Mainstream left leaning media always refers to the “far right” never just the right (and certainly NEVER the “far left”).

Canadian and US left leaning politicians and media refer to the political right as “fascists” and “literal Hitler.”

Now an innocent man has died and they’re saying “we need to turn down the temperature.”

My opinion?

Anyone using these narratives, radicalized their audience and CAUSED this murder. What do you think happens when day in and day out - you call those who have a different opinion than you “literal nazis?”

You radicalize an already mentally ill population.

While both left and right can name call and polarize their audience, this is something unique that’s happening primarily on the left and I’ll show you exactly what I mean in my latest podcast episode where I show shocking clips of mainstream media and left leaning politicians inciting their audience to violence with threads of spliced together videos that tell their audience “these are actual fascists, actual nazis.”

How dare they weaponize language in this way then act surprised when someone is murdered. They’re not debating ideas, but instead attacking and dehumanizing the people, which is the first step in creating a violent population. They unintentionally (or maybe intentionally) encourage violence against anyone who dares to question their narratives or has a different political opinion than them.

And Charlie Kirk became one of their biggest targets.

We don’t have a Gun Problem, We have a People Problem

The narrative will always be predictable: “It’s the guns. If only we had more laws.”

But let’s be honest. Guns don’t kill people. People do. People poisoned by ideology. People lost in untreated mental illness. People fueled by years of mainstream media propaganda that tells them it’s righteous to hate their neighbor.

We don’t have a gun problem. We have a culture problem. A mental health problem. An ideological sickness.

Politics have always been divisive but covid was the first time we witnessed (or I have witnessed in my lifetime) politicians and main stream media wishing death on people. Wishing death upon the unvaccinated. People trust the news and people in places of authority. When those figures start to say its ok to wish death on someone, they public follows orders.

I think most people are good deep down inside and they never would have treated people this way had the tv and our politicians not told them to.

But they did, and worse yet…..they keep doing it.

Charlie wasn’t even dead yet when CBC, CTV, MSNBC, CNN jumped to narratives about “how controversial this Trump supporter was” instead of the human reaction of “omg someone was just shot, are they ok?”

Every single legacy media story this week has painted a polarizing and false narrative about Charlie that fits their ideological agenda.

I thought it was beautiful the president of the United States lowered their flags for this man, CBC used it to fuel their Trump derangement narratives.

What the media needed to be covering instead was “did WE contribute to this?”

The Real Killer: Mainstream Media

The real killer of Charlie Kirk wasn’t just a man with a weapon, it was the media machine.

The mainstream media has spent years demonizing him, painting him as a radical, mocking his faith, and fueling hostility toward anyone on the right. It’s never “the right” it’s always the “far right.”

Andrew Coyne and other prominent speakers always weaponizing the word “fascists” without looking at the how Liberal governments have grown increasingly fat, getting their hands in every top down institutional control mechanism they can find so they can police thought, word and behaviour in every level of society.

When he was assassinated, look at how some of those same media voices reacted: with laughter, with mockery, with smugness. The people followed with Tiktok videos celebrating the death of a 31 year old father who’s single mission was honest debate.

That reaction tells you everything you need to know.

They didn’t take 10 seconds to mourn for a young man, with a young family who loved his country and did a lot of good things for it.

They went for blood.

Who Charlie Really Was

The media painted Charlie as an extremist. But that’s not who he was.

Charlie Kirk spent his life trying to bring people back from extremism. He wanted to de-radicalize young people, create respectful discourse, and above all, point people toward Jesus.

He wanted truth to be louder than propaganda. He wanted conversations to matter more than clickbait outrage. He wanted a world where people could disagree without dehumanizing each other.

And that’s why his legacy matters.

Why This Matters

When we allow the media to dictate who’s “worthy” and who’s “dangerous,” we’re playing with fire. Because once you decide it’s okay to dehumanize one group of people, it’s only a matter of time before the target shifts to you.

Charlie’s death is a reminder that words matter. Narratives matter. And the culture of hate being manufactured every single day is more dangerous than any firearm.

Final Thoughts

Charlie Kirk didn’t die in vain. His life, and the way he was treated, exposes the truth about the system we’re living in.

The question is: what do we do with that truth?

We can’t fight hate with more hate. We fight back with courage, with faith, and with a refusal to let the media tell us who our enemies are. We honor Charlie by doing what he did: standing for truth, creating discourse, and pointing people back to God.

Watch this week's episode for shocking montages of media reactions so you know exactly what I’m talking about but better yet….footage of who Charlie Kirk actually was, what he stood for and why he will be missed.

I’m grieving for a man I never met this week. I’m grieving for the country I used to know. I’m angry at the tsunami of mainstream media lies that we have to face on the daily, but I’m ready to continue this work to stand up against them.

The shining light in this is 10,000 Charlie Kirk’s will be birthed from this. His legacy will live on and this will embolden many to use their voice, fight for free speech and justice.

This is only the beginning.

With grace and grit,

Karla Treadway

Watch this weeks episode here