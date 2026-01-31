What the HELL is Going on in Minneapolis?
Massive fraud coverups that's what.......
Two people are dead in Minneapolis. Federal agents are being called Nazis. A governor is screaming about fascism while BILLIONS in taxpayer money disappears into fraud schemes. And somehow, the media wants you to believe this is all just about immigration enforcement.
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