The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Syd (is not my real name)'s avatar
Syd (is not my real name)
1d

My disbelief at the check-out hasn’t been “quiet”, rather - verbal and indignant, really.

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The Vertical Dispatch's avatar
The Vertical Dispatch
1d

The middle class was sacrifice a long time ago.

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