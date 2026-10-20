I watched Broken Country this past weekend and I have been thinking about it every single day since. Mike and Mira, the husband and wife team behind this documentary, sat down with me this week and what came out of that conversation is something I think every Canadian needs to hear, whether you want to hear it or not.

The film was hard to watch at first because it is showing you everything that is happening at the same time, all the things we tend to compartmentalize so we do not have to deal with the full weight of it. But it is also, as Mike put it, a very hopeful watch for a lot of people, because the underlying message is that Canada should be, pound for pound, the greatest country on earth and there’s no reason why we can’t be.

This aligns with something that I say all of the time, “decline is a choice.”

We have the resources, we have the population, we have the location right next to the United States. We should be in a completely different place than we are right now.

And that is exactly the divide I see playing out on X every single day. There is one group of people constantly ringing the alarm bell, saying we have real serious problems that need to be addressed right now, and they get called every name in the book for it. Traitors, doom and gloomers, you name it. And then there is the other side that just says Canada is great, we are patriots, we love our country, and that is kind of where the conversation ends. No acknowledgment of what actually needs fixing. I compared it in the interview to having cancer and just spiritually bypassing the whole thing. Telling yourself it is fine, nothing to worry about, things could be worse. That kind of thinking does not heal a tumor and it will not fix a country either. I am a big believer in gratitude and focusing on your blessings, but gratitude and honesty are not opposites. You can love this country and still say that letting the greatest nation on earth slide into where we are right now is not patriotism at all.

Mike and Mira carefully built this film to not point fingers at any one party (we can do that for them of course). They interviewed 77 policy experts and 4,500 people across the country, and what they kept hearing, especially from people between 25 and 45, was hopelessness. People living this gig economy existence that was never the Canadian promise. The promise used to be go to school, work hard, buy a house, build a life. Now you have an entire generation that graduates and cannot matriculate into adulthood. They cannot find jobs, and if they find one it does not cover the cost of living, so they cannot move out, cannot build a career, cannot even afford to go be a twenty something out at a bar with friends.

Then there is healthcare, which might be the most untouchable sacred cow in this country. Mike and Mira pointed out that Canada was first to introduce universal healthcare, coming out of Saskatchewan in the forties under Tommy Douglas, and other countries took that model and actually excelled with it. Germany, Australia. Meanwhile we are projected to be short 72,000 doctors by 2030. Over 20,000 people died on waitlists this past year, and that is only counting the provinces that actually report the number. We have fewer MRI machines than the state of Pennsylvania, and the machines we do have are years past the age they are supposed to be retired at. The average family of four is now paying over 20,000 dollars a year in taxes just toward healthcare, which is more than what you would pay for the top tier private plan in the United States. So where is that money actually going.

That question kept coming up throughout the whole conversation. Where is the money going??? Why are we closing lumber mills across northern Canada because of tariffs while the private sector just moves operations across the border. Why did a light rail project in Toronto take 18 years and come in 400 billion dollars over budget with zero accountability. Why did the government quietly shut down an investigation into 32 million dollars that disappeared under a green initiative because it was not worth their time to track it down. Mike brought up the Christian Freeland clip from the Senate budgetary committee, where she was asked about a 2 billion dollar investment into a company that had not even been formed yet, no directors, no stated purpose, and her response was that it was for the investment bankers to figure out. That is our money.

I asked them directly if they think this new government, still the Liberals, is taking any of this seriously, and Mike did not sugarcoat it. He has not seen action. He thinks we need to stop over regulating housing and just let the private sector build, stop pretending government agencies are good at construction, open up interprovincial trade properly, which we still do not have, and actually produce our oil and gas responsibly instead of sitting on the fence out of fear of losing political face. He made the point that Canada could reduce emissions in countries like India that still burn coal, simply by properly extracting and exporting what we already have responsibly, and the math on that just makes sense if anyone bothered to look at it.

What got me the most was something Mira said. She called it designed decline. We are being slowly conditioned to expect less. Less space, less opportunity, smaller homes, smaller futures, and somehow that is supposed to be fine because things could always be worse. I have two girls at home who will be stepping into this world in a few years and I have had to really think about how I talk to them about their future. It is not that I want to scare them, but I also cannot pretend the job market and housing market they are walking into looks anything like the one I grew up with.

This is not a film about hating Canada. It is the opposite. It is made by two people who, in their own words, did this for their kids, because they want to give them a future and they want this country to be the best version of itself. That is not a partisan message. That should be something every single Canadian, regardless of who you vote for, can get behind.

So please watch Broken Country at brokencountry.com. Share it widely. Share it especially with your liberal friends, with the people who think everything is fine, with anyone who still believes acknowledging a problem is somehow unpatriotic. A real patriot is the one fighting for what this country could be and should be, not the one telling everyone to stop complaining while the house is on fire.

Watch My Interview Here:

Subscribe and Support this Show on Substack and Receive Bonus Articles on all things Business, Politics and Living Free

https://substack.com/@thesovereignsphere



Follow us on X:

https://x.com/thesovereignceo



Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thesovereignsphere



Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@thesovereignsphere