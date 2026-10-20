The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Biblitz's avatar
Biblitz
6d

You can trace most if not all our brokenness to PET's failed constn of inequality and unjust enrichment. No nation so divided can prosper or even survive. PET Jr, who sailed to power on pop's celebrity fiction created by US Ad Men, then quickly proceeded to break our legal instiutions appting as justice minister a native Indian who had never properly crossed the bar who then failed EVERY duty of office. He apptd as parl law clerk and staff QC lawyers schooled only in QC civil code not the common law EVERY other Cdn jurisdiction applies. The uneducated hillbillies he elevated to cabinet had no way to appreciate the difference or the effect it would have had on the advice MPs were taking. This was worsened by a deliberate effort to exclude indigenous Euro Cdns from public service via DEI to avoid loyalty to the country they were attacking. It helped ease the secret weapon of Trudeau Liberals - to pretend Canada had no overarching constn with Charter rights with which all law must adhere so that they could impose instead the twisted globalist junkthink they all embraced probably for money at WEF mtgs in $$Switzerland. Recall how the Justice Council mandate shifted from being an authority that heard complaints about conflicted judges to a centre instead promoting language training services to insult common law judiciary by implying they should learn French.

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
6d

“decline is a choice.” I have to push back on this... maybe decades ago but not now.... there is an illusion that we are responsible for bad choices but the fact is that we have no choice.... our country is broken on purpose... the great WEST reset has begun.....

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