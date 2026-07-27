There is an attack on the West happening right now. Most Canadians don’t understand the bigger picture. We get so wrapped up in these emotional issues that we’re looking at the microcosm of politics instead of the bigger geopolitical forces actually driving it.

And here’s what’s WILD to me….

You don’t need a deep dive to know something is wrong. You have two eyes on your face and two ears on the side of your head. You can watch society crumble in real time. You know crime is getting worse. You know addiction and homelessness are getting worse. You know division is worse than it’s ever been. So you have a party preaching love, inclusion and diversity while everything gets worse under their watch. Maybe it’s time we stop judging things by intentions and start judging them by outcomes.

That’s the conversation I had this week with Phillip Millar, the Rogue Lawyer, on The Sovereign Sphere. Phillip is a Canadian criminal defense lawyer, a former special forces member, and one of the few people willing to say the quiet part out loud.

We started with something he calls the tolerance paradox. His argument is that well intentioned people become so tolerant they end up tolerating everything, including intolerant people, and once those intolerant people get power they stop tolerating anyone at all. He compared it to parenting. Being nice all the time is its own kind of destructive. Let a kid eat junk food and watch TV all day and you’re not being kind, you’re ruining them. Phillip’s point is that we are doing the same thing at a societal level, telling people it’s not their fault, that they’re owed everything, and essentially raising spoiled brats as citizens.

From there we got into the machete attack in Victoria this July, where a group of men attacked women in public for showing skin. Phillip pointed out that CBC ran a story about a drunk white guy yelling at a woman in a hijab in Nova Scotia that same weekend, but barely touched the Victoria story. His read is blunt. The oppressor in this framework is always the white person, the oppressed is always the person from somewhere else, and the media has decided someone with a different complexion simply cannot be the villain of the story.

We also talked about Hamtramck, Michigan. A Polish and Ukrainian community that had built something functional welcomed in a wave of Yemeni and Bangladeshi immigrants, and once those new residents gained control of the city council they banned the Pride parade and took down the rainbow flags entirely. When a retired principal told Phillip that conservatives would just use that story as ammunition, his response was that the real problem isn’t people using it as evidence, it’s people refusing to see it as evidence of what happens when you hand power to people who don’t share your values.

Then there’s China. Phillip has been saying for a while that bad actors looking to weaken the West aren’t doing it with armies, they’re doing it the way old strategists always said you conquer a country, through a long march through its institutions. He brought up the case of a California mayor who recently pled guilty to acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government, and made the point that if we caught one, we should assume there are more we haven’t.

And one story dropped my jaw this week….

Phillip’s firm is handling a medical malpractice case where a woman went in for an emergency procedure and came out having lost far more than she consented to. Her husband quietly recorded the follow up conversation with the surgical team. What the surgeon said, on tape, was that they’d been doing so many gender reassignment surgeries lately that they scooped everything out on autopilot, the way they’d done the last fifty times.

That is a horrifying story. Not just the malpractice - but that this is becoming so common place that the surgeon just did it on autopilot?!

We got into land acknowledgments too, which Phillip has no patience for. His position is simple. If you’re genuinely on someone else’s land, either pay rent or stop talking about it, because standing up and announcing you’re on stolen land without doing anything about it isn’t reconciliation, it’s just bragging.

We also talked about the quiet exodus happening right now, entrepreneurs and high net worth Canadians applying in record numbers to move to the United States, while the people coming north the other direction often show up with a Starbucks resume and a nose ring. Phillip’s question was simple. Which country wins the fight for talent over the next ten years.

This conversation is not comfortable. It isn’t supposed to be. If you’ve felt like something is deeply wrong with the direction of this country, and you’ve been told you’re crazy or hateful or far right for noticing, this episode will feel like permission to trust what you’re already seeing.

Decline is a choice. So is waking up.

The full episode is live now, link below.

Watch Here!