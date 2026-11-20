Hey Sovereign Minds,

If you’re like me, you’re sick of hearing mainstream media talk about the dangers of the “far right.” Haven’t you noticed? It’s ALWAYS the “far right,” very rarely just “the right.”

And these dangerous, far-right, often “fascist”-labelled individuals are usually just regular old conservatives — classic liberals in many cases. People who just want strong borders, safer streets, better budgets and free speech.

The horror, I know.

Of course the far right DOES exist. But I don’t personally think it’s our main problem this decade. It’s clearly the far left — the real far left. The communists, the Marxists, the Antifa cults. They’re real too, and they’re in abundance as of late.

The problem is, society seems fine with the far left. Or at least the media is. The far left is allowed to squelch free speech, destroy our economies, burn down cities and commit atrocious acts of violence (if it’s for the right cause, of course).

The violent far right is a growing problem, yet rarely do you ever hear about it on mainstream media. I wonder about this often, as it’s so apparent to me. I also wonder why none of us learned about the dangers of the far right in school.