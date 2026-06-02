They Knew The Kids Were Being Sterilized. They Kept Going Anyway.

This is not speculation.

This is not a political opinion.

This is documented. It is in the files. It is in the words of the doctors themselves. And it is happening in Canada right now while every other country in the developed world has already changed course.

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In this episode I sit down with Mia Hughes, senior fellow at the MacDonald Laurier Institute, director of Genspect Canada, and author of the WPATH Files, the investigation that cracked open the internal communications of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and exposed what the people running gender clinics actually know versus what they tell the public.

What they know is that the kids are being harmed.

What they did is keep going anyway.

Inside the WPATH files there is a leaked internal panel discussion. On that panel is a senior endocrinologist from BC Children’s Hospital. The man whose job it is to put children on puberty blockers and cross sex hormones. He is talking about consent. About whether teenagers can meaningfully agree to losing their fertility forever.

He tells the panel that he sees these kids come back when they are in their twenties. They have met someone. They want to start a family. They want a baby. And he looks at them and says:

“The dog’s not doing it for you anymore, is it?”

He saw it happening. He documented it in his own words on an internal panel. He understood exactly what he was doing to these kids.

He kept going anyway.

That is what this episode is about. They are PERMANENTLY damaging Canadian children and they know it.

Why Canada is different from every other country:

Finland examined the evidence and stopped.

Sweden examined the evidence and stopped.

The United Kingdom shut down the Tavistock Gender Clinic after an independent four year review found the care was unsafe and the evidence base was non existent.

France stopped. Denmark stopped. Norway stopped.

Twenty seven American states have restricted or banned these treatments for minors.

New Zealand pulled back.



Every single country that has genuinely examined the systematic reviews has reversed course. Not one nation that has looked at the evidence has come back and said it supports continuing.

Canada just appointed the founder of the McMaster pediatric gender clinic as president of the Canadian Pediatric Society.

While the rest of the world is protecting children Canada is sending a very clear message. We are not changing course. We do not care about the evidence. We are not stopping. We’re going to double down on the lunacy.

This episode is about why that is happening and what we can do about it.

About Mia Hughes:



Mia Hughes is a senior fellow at the MacDonald Laurier Institute and director of GenSpec Canada. Her investigation into the WPATH files was published internationally and shifted the conversation in multiple countries. She is one of the most evidence based and clear headed voices on this issue in the English speaking world and one of the most important voices in Canada right now.

MacDonald Laurier Institute: macdonaldlaurier.ca

GenSpec Canada: https://genspect.orgBeyond Gender Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@beyondgenderpodcast

Mia on X: @_crymeariverMia

If this episode matters to you please share it. The only reason this continues is because not enough Canadians know what is actually happening inside these clinics. Sharing this episode is an act of protection for kids.

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