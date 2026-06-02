The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Ree's avatar
Ree
2d

They won't reverse under the liberals, the PM transed his own kid. Admitting the damage and reversing this would mean that the carney was wrong.

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1 reply by The Sovereign Sphere
AskingEh.'s avatar
AskingEh.
2d

They knew they could get away with it with no repercussions. Like all the rest of their agenda driven ideologies. And the plandemic was the beta test.

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