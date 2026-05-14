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Robert Moisescu's avatar
Robert Moisescu
7h

Carney and the liberals party of Canada are transforming Canada into a Trojan horse for the fascist regime in china.

He distances Canada from america and increases the already hostile dialogue with trump with talk of a rupture and nostalgia not being a strategy while all his investments and family are in america. Can you spell hypocracy?

He was supposed to change Trudeaus post nationalist policies which have weakened Canada's people. His government helps illegal migrants insert into society more than homeless native born Canadians. He was supposed to make a deal with america.

Instead he's doubled down on Trudeaus post nationalist globalist agenda. His arrogance is stupifying . He takes Canadians for a bunch of goofs and waterheads .Is he right?

I remember when Trudeau first won 10 years ago. Minister Francois Phillipe champagnes brother was arrested for gun possession and speed trafficking. The charges were mysteriously dropped. Then Trudeau gave 10 million dollars to arar ..the al quaeda islamo nazi who was in gitmo. I brushed these events off. Yet they were indicative of a deeper rot than I realized.

His government supported iran in joining the u.n human rights council weeks after they massacred 40000 people in the streets. His government tolerates chinese agents who sit in parliament and the senate and actively interfere in our election process. China occupies tibet, throws millions of its muslims into concentration camps..dumps poison into international fishing waters and plans on flooding Canada with their slave built electric vehicules with their dangerous software..attacks it's dissidents and ballerinas residing in canada while carney simultaneously criticizes Israel for defending itself against hezbollah terror.

Carney wants to pivot Canada into a strategic partnership with this totalitarian entity? Wtf? Why cant people see the fuckin truth?

This is the truth. Carney and his rupture doctrine are not only an existential threat to Canada and it's citizens but a dire existential threat to america. They cannot allow this pivot to china to happen on their northern border. It would be suicide for america and Canada. Carney and his globalist business partners benefit from slave labor in china and south america. A treason investigation must be initiated by csis and the rcmp. Is anyone safeguarding our future?When i lived in the united states I'd get into many arguments with Americans about Canada.. defending our Healthcare and access to higher education.. Our lower crime and safer cities..even though I made more money in the states and found jobs more easily I still thought canada was the superior society..in many ways it still is..but having said that what's going on now is troubling..gun rights for honest citizens are drastically curtailed.. And we cant even buy ammo without a permit..we have lethal injection for ill people with non fatal sickness..one cant criticize without being labeled Islamophobic or racist..we've rampant d.e.i and being a male Caucasian is seen pejoritivly..illegal migrants are given more support in integrating into society than homeless canadians..foreign agents sit in parliament and the senate.. our public broadcaster, the cbc, spews anti semetic islamo nazi propogamda daily..our prime minister pivots to tototalitarian china , which floods our cities with toxic drugs, and distances canada from america...supports islamo nazi iran in joining a woman's rights council at.the u.n and condemns israel for defending itself against barbarism ..we, as Canadians, are not allowed to defend ourselves against violence in the streets and are legally obligated to run away if attacked..our government talks down to us as though we're idiots incapable of discerning their bullshit..at least in america they can buy weapons to defend themselves agaisnt global elitist overreach and arrogance .. and now we’ve even lost the gold medal in hockey to the americans, both womans and mens...im not sure where all this is leading us.

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theSARfellow's avatar
theSARfellow
14h

The Alberta government has some great 1984 logic going there. Screw them..

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