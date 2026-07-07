I have been thinking about this conversation for days.

There’s a lot of creators focusing on the problems, but so few focusing on the actual solutions. In November I was speaking at a freedom conference in El Salvador and got to meet many Sovereign minds in the health and wealth space. Biohackers, community builders, bitcoiners, investors. This was a group of people that wasn’t scared because they’re not waiting for things to go down. They’re not “resisting” what is - they’re building a new way.

Mikkel Thorup is one of these people. He’s actually been living the alternative for 27 years. Not planning for it someday. Actually doing it, raising four kids in it, building a business inside of it, and massively thriving because of it.

That is rare. And I think you need to hear it because you’re probably not getting a lot of this kind of content out there.

Watch the Episode Here!

We talk a lot on this show about what is broken. The narratives, the systems, the slow and deliberate erosion of the things that used to make life in this country feel worth building. And I know that some of you are tired of that conversation — not because you disagree, but because awareness without direction starts to feel like its own kind of trap. You can only stare at the problem for so long before you need someone to point at the door.

Mikkel points at the door.

He dropped out of school at twelve years old because he recognized, even then, that something was deeply wrong with the system he had been placed inside. He left Canada at seventeen. And in the nearly three decades since, he has built a global consulting firm, Expat Money, that has helped thousands of families legally reduce their taxes, obtain second residencies and citizenships, and construct what he calls a Plan B. A real one. A documented, funded, legally established life somewhere else that exists and waits for you whether you ever need it or not.

What struck me most in our conversation was how practical all of it actually is. This is not a fantasy for the ultra-wealthy. A second residency in a food, water, and energy independent country starts at around three thousand five hundred dollars per person. A full setup including a bank account, a tax file number, and a legal right to live and stay somewhere outside of Canada runs closer to four thousand dollars all in. A one-bedroom property overseas — somewhere you would actually want to spend time — starts around sixty thousand US dollars and can generate rental income while you are not using it.

A lot of people think this kind of optionality is out of reach. It’s not.

We also talked about Canada specifically. Mikkel called it a controlled demolition and that’s exactly what I described in my video the 50 Year Planned Decline of Canada. What’s happening in Canada is not a series of mistakes, or incompetence— it’s a deliberate and purposeful dismantling of the conditions that allow ordinary families to build a free and stable life. The top marginal tax rate in some provinces sits at fifty-four percent. Tax Freedom Day this year fell on June ninth, meaning nearly half the calendar year is spent working for a government that is actively making things worse.

The MAID program is now among the leading causes of death in this country. And the surveillance infrastructure being built around us, through our phones, our vehicles, our smart devices, our financial systems, is not incidental. It is the architecture of a state that wants to know everything and control more. It’s proof that citizens can’t get what they need for basic survival and are opting for Government assisted euthanasia - not just terminal issues.

I am not saying this to frighten you. I am saying it because pretending otherwise is no longer a neutral act. Staying uninformed is a choice with consequences.

But here is what I want you to take from this episode more than anything else. There are places in the world that are moving in the opposite direction. Countries with lower taxes, stronger property rights, growing middle classes, pro-freedom administrations, and a genuine respect for the kind of life we are all trying to build. Panama, where Mikkel lives, has had no central bank and no money printer for over a hundred years. There is no capital gains tax. Foreign sourced income is not taxed. Mikhail hurt his back last week, messaged his assistant at five in the evening, had an MRI booked for eleven forty-five the following morning, and walked out with a radiologist report and a physiotherapy referral two and a half days later. The MRI cost two hundred and twenty dollars. The orthopedic surgeon who spent forty-five minutes with him cost seventy.

That is just what a functional society can look like.

The point of this conversation was never to tell you to pack your bags tomorrow. Mikkel was clear about that. The point is to know what is possible so that you can plan. Most people have no idea these options exist because no one in their immediate world is talking about them. It is not discussed in mainstream media. The government certainly has no interest in telling you. But the options are real, they are legal, and they are more accessible than you have been led to believe.

You do not have to choose between loving where you are from and being honest about what it has become. You can hold both of those things and still decide that your family deserves a plan.

This episode is worth your full attention. Mikkel is one of the clearest, most grounded voices I have come across in this space, and the conversation we had is exactly the kind I started this show to have. Practical, honest, solution-oriented, and completely free of the doom spiral that makes so much of this content exhausting to consume.

Go listen. And then go to expatmoney.com and sign up for his newsletter. It is free, it goes out every day, and it will start filling in a picture of the world that most people never get to see.

The door exists. Someone just needs to show you where it is.

Watch Here:

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— Karla T