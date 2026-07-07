The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Andreas Hartung's avatar
Andreas Hartung
5d

When y’all packin up?

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2 replies by The Sovereign Sphere and others
BB Ball's avatar
BB Ball
4d

I see several issues with your arguments. One that jumped out at me was the misleading claim that MAID is one of the leading causes of death in Canada and suggesting that people choose MAID as a way to deal with the issues the government is causing. MAID deaths are reported under the disease that would have caused the natural death (e.g. cancer). In 2024, cancer, heart disease and accidental deaths were the top three causes of death, accounting for over half the total. Of all deaths in 2024, 5.1% were facilitated by MAID and 95.6% of those were Track 1. Not everyone who requests MAID can get it, and 24.2% of those who requested it under Track 2 were ineligible because they were not in an advanced state of irreversible decline in capability. Track 2 requests involve complex assessments and can take years for eligibility to be decided.

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1 reply by The Sovereign Sphere
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