The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
9h

Yep, and don't forget Papa Trudeau's connection to them, as I've previously written about (in my most-viewed article):

- 5.1 Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s Socialist/Communist leanings

https://fournier.substack.com/i/154757740/51-pierre-elliott-trudeaus-socialistcommunist-leanings

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