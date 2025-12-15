The blood hadn’t dried on the sand at Bondi Beach before the familiar script began. Politicians condemned the “senseless violence.” Community leaders declared “there is no room for antisemitism here.” Security experts called for more gun control—despite Australia’s strict gun laws since 1996.

But here’s what they won’t say: This attack was entirely predictable.

The Attack That Shattered Illusions

On December 14, 2025, two gunmen opened fire on families celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach. Sixteen people died, including children, elderly adults, a rabbi, and a Holocaust survivor. Forty-three others were wounded. Improvised explosive devices were found at the scene.

This wasn’t random violence. This was calculated antisemitic terrorism—the deadliest attack on Australian soil in decades.

And it happened because we’ve created the perfect conditions for it.

The Woke Blindness That Kills

For years, progressive ideology has built a hierarchy of victimhood that makes certain groups untouchable. Islam sits near the top of this pyramid, shielded from criticism by accusations of “Islamophobia.” Meanwhile, Jews—despite being history’s most persecuted minority—are increasingly cast as oppressors.

This selective scrutiny has deadly consequences.

When university campuses echo with chants of “globalize the intifada” and “gas the Jews,” administrators call it “free speech.” When mobs wave Hamas flags in city centers, politicians speak of “peaceful protest.” When governments fund “anti-racism” programs that promote antisemitism, bureaucrats claim good intentions.

We’ve created intellectual cover for ancient hatred.

The Text They Won’t Discuss

Here’s the conversation no one wants to have: Not all religious texts are equivalent.

The Quran contains explicit, prescriptive commands for violence that function differently from biblical passages:

“Slay unbelievers wherever you find them” (9:5)

“Strike the necks of the nonbelievers” (47:4)

“Cast terror in their hearts” (8:12)

“Do not tolerate or befriend Jews or Christians” (5:51)

These aren’t historical descriptions—they’re religious mandates that classical Islamic jurisprudence treats as ongoing obligations.

The uncomfortable truth: Groups like ISIS don’t invent verses. They cite mainstream medieval Islamic scholars and follow literalist readings of the text.

Most peaceful Muslims are good people precisely because they practice Islam selectively, filtering ancient scripture through modern ethics. But that creates a problem: if 20% of the 30 million Muslims in Western countries support some form of religious violence, we’re looking at 6 million potential threats.

Immigration Without Integration

Our immigration systems have become exercises in wishful thinking. We import people from societies with fundamentally different values, then assume they’ll automatically adopt ours.

We don’t demand integration. We celebrate segregation.

Instead of requiring newcomers to embrace Western principles—individual rights, religious tolerance, gender equality—we encourage them to maintain their “authentic” cultures. Even when those cultures include honor killings, female genital mutilation, and religious supremacy.

The result? Parallel societies where extremist ideologies flourish unchallenged.

The Weakness That Invites Aggression

Jason Kenney, former Canadian minister, captured it perfectly: “The point is that there IS enormous room for antisemitism in our liberal societies, and they helped to create it.”

Room created by:

Lax immigration screening

Failure to demand integration

Allowing terror-supporting mobs to control public spaces

Universities becoming hotbeds of antisemitism

Governments funding Jew-hatred in the name of “anti-racism”

Rewarding Hamas for October 7th by recognizing a “Palestinian state”

When politicians respond to terrorist attacks with empty slogans about “no room for hate,” they reveal their fundamental unseriousness. Terrorists don’t fear hashtags. They fear consequences.

The Price of Selective Blindness

Woke ideology has created a culture where we’re afraid to criticize ideas that desperately need scrutiny. We endlessly dissect Christianity and Judaism while treating Islam as beyond reproach. We condemn “white supremacy” while ignoring Islamic supremacy. We worry about “microaggressions” while ignoring actual aggression.

This selective blindness enables extremism.

When we refuse to acknowledge that some ideologies are more dangerous than others, we can’t protect ourselves from them. When we prioritize feelings over facts, we sacrifice safety for sensitivity.

What Needs to Change

The Bondi Beach attack should be a wake-up call. But it won’t be—unless we’re willing to have uncomfortable conversations about uncomfortable truths.

We need:

Honest assessment of ideological threats - Not all belief systems are equally peaceful Serious immigration reform - Background checks that actually check backgrounds Integration requirements - Newcomers must embrace Western values, not just Western benefits End to selective scrutiny - All ideologies must face equal criticism Consequences for extremism - Zero tolerance means zero tolerance

The Choice Before Us

We can continue pretending that all cultures and ideologies are equivalent. We can keep importing people without requiring integration. We can maintain our selective blindness and hope for the best.

Or we can acknowledge reality before more innocent people die.

The families celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach deserved protection. They deserved leaders willing to confront hard truths instead of reciting comfortable lies.

They deserved better than thoughts, prayers, and empty promises that “there’s no room for hate here.”

Because clearly, there is room. We built it. And until we’re honest about that, the killing will continue.

Watch the episode here:

This is not entertainment. This is reprogramming. Because there is a war on sovereignty, and weakness is currently being engineered. If you do not become the Light, you will be consumed by the Darkness.

Welcome to the uncomfortable truth. Let’s start building something better.