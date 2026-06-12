I’ve spent a lot of time on this show “pulling back the curtain” on the media manipulation, the psyops, the globalist agendas, the things they don’t want you to see. And I’m not stopping that work. But lately I’ve been sitting with a question that makes me a little uncomfortable.

What if the most dangerous lies I’m believing aren’t coming from the outside?

Where am I the problem?

Watch it Here!

We live in a time where information has never been more accessible and yet I look around and I see some of the smartest, most awake people I know completely falling apart on the inside. Their attention spans are shot. Their sleep is terrible. Their anxiety is running hot underneath the surface even when we call it by a different name like urgency or passion or “staying informed.” We switched off CBC and we picked up 20 independent podcasts, 10 Substacks, two Telegram channels and an endless stream of content. Then we told ourselves this time we’re getting the real story.

But here’s what I’ve had to get honest about. Consuming more information is not the same as becoming more free. In fact, sometimes it’s the opposite. And being awake to endless amounts of information in the world does not automatically mean you are awake to where you limit yourself.

The technology we use every single day is doing something to us that we are not talking about enough in these circles. It is fracturing our attention. It is shortening our capacity to think deeply. It is keeping us in a constant low grade state of reaction where we move from outrage to outrage and call it being informed. Bizzie Gold said something in this episode that I haven’t been able to shake. She’s watched brilliant people, genuinely intelligent people, hand their thinking over to AI and independent media and slowly lose the ability to think for themselves. The muscle atrophies. I’ve felt that in myself.

And I’ve been paying closer attention to my own mind lately because of it. The stories I tell myself. The loops I run. The ways I can get so locked into what I think I know that I stop being curious. I’ve been asking myself honestly, where am I the echo chamber? Where am I outsourcing my thinking and calling it research? Where is my fear masquerading as awareness?

That’s exactly why I brought Bizzie Gold onto The Sovereign Sphere. Because I want to know where I can become more powerful, and I have the sense that most of you want to know that too.

Bizzie has spent 14 years mapping the algorithm of human behavior and what she’s found is both humbling and genuinely freeing. She breaks down why certain people are wired to spot manipulation in the world but completely blind to the manipulation happening inside their own minds. She explains how your childhood literally shaped the filter through which you see everything, your relationships, your politics, your ability to sustain effort when no one is clapping for you. She talks about why so many people in our community can identify a psyop from a mile away and still can’t regulate their own nervous system long enough to make a good decision.

We also go a little tinfoily in this episode going deep on the Israel psyop, the three groups controlling world events, what a 33rd degree Mason once told her at a bar in West Hollywood, and why emotional dysregulation is one of the most powerful weapons being used against truth seekers right now.

But the part I keep coming back to is this. There is something coming. I don’t know exactly what shape it takes or exactly when it arrives but I think most of you reading this feel it too. And when it gets here we are going to need to be mentally well in a way that most of us are not right now. We are going to need to be regulated, clear headed, spiritually grounded and emotionally honest. We are going to need to be the kind of people who can stand in the middle of a fire and still think straight.

You cannot get there by consuming more content. You cannot get there by being right on the internet. You cannot get there by staying up until two in the morning reading about what they are planning next.

They want us sick, reactive, and mentally scattered. And a lot of us are giving them exactly that without anyone forcing us to. They don’t need to do ANYTHING to us, when WE are unconsciously ruining our own minds with maladaptive behaviours.

The most powerful thing you can do right now might not be writing another letter to your government or going down another rabbit hole. It might be getting honest about what is running on a loop inside your own head and deciding you are done letting it win. It might be putting the phone down. It might be sleeping. It might be disappearing into the forest like me so you can sit in the quiet long enough to hear yourself think again.

This episode is for the person who isn’t fearful of exploring some radical responsibility. Who is brave enough to ask the question “where am I the problem?” And where can I take my power back?

I think that’s you. Go watch it.

Watch it Here:

Talk Soon Sovereign Minds,

KJT