The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Denis
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In order to keep myself in balance, I split myself into two parts.

One part is the analytical self that surfs through all the garbage designed to discombobulate the mind, but I don't let it enter my soul. The serf is just to see how the game is being played, so I understand it and rise above it, kind of like looking into the matrix without being part of it. It's the self-preservation self that guides me to make wise choices based on analytics, like refusing the vaccination, avoiding debt, and managing money as liberating.

The other part is the human self, just focused on the good and bad things of everyday life, kind of like living the moment happily without concern. laughing, joking, interacting, small talk and the special things in life like watching a rising sun, birds, nature. Just be.

Both parts contrast one another but act in harmony. Both are required, or an imbalance sets in, creating instability, despair or insecurity.

Be aware, be happy.

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