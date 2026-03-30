I want to tell you about my friend Dave Small.

Dave grew up in the same small town I live in now. Kenora, Ontario. The kind of place where everyone knows everyone, where winters are long and hockey is basically a religion, and where the pace of life hasn’t changed much in decades. He came from a good family. His parents were school teachers. Normal, solid, Canadian people. The kind of family you’d picture if someone asked you to close your eyes and imagine a Canadian childhood.

And then his parents did something that most people in a town like ours would never dream of doing. They packed up their three boys and moved the whole family to Chiang Mai, Thailand to teach at an international school. Just like that. No safety net, no guarantee it would work out. Just a conviction that there was more to life than the comfortable routine they had built, and the courage to act on it.

That decision changed Dave’s life forever. And honestly, hearing him talk about it changed something in me too.

Dave ended up getting kicked out of his school in Thailand for breaking every rule in the book, which if you know Dave, is the least surprising thing you’ve ever heard. He came back to Canada, finished high school, went back into hockey, did a Rocky-style comeback, coached in the BCHL, did scouting work for the LA Kings, worked with Team Canada, coached in Italy and Poland, got a science degree in Finland. The man has lived ten lives before most of us have figured out our first one.

Then God got a hold of him.

He wasn’t looking for it. He was in the Canadian Army Reserves, stationed on a base, and the only way off on a Sunday was to attend a religious service. He went to church to escape boot polishing. He was not interested in God. But as Dave put it, God was very interested in him. And over the course of one summer, through a series of events he couldn’t explain mathematically or scientifically, he gave his life to Christ.

And then God told him to go to Burma.

Now, Burma is not a country that makes the news much. There are no downtown protests for Burma. There are no hashtags trending for Burma. But Burma has been in a civil war for 77 years. Seventy-seven years. The Burmese military government has spent decades burning down villages, killing teachers, destroying churches and mosques, and forcing ethnic minority groups off their land because they want one language, one religion, one ethnic group. The ground there, as Dave says, is soaked in blood.

Dave had actually been to the Thai-Burma border as a fifteen year old, when a man named David Eubank, a former US Army Ranger, took him into a refugee camp. A few weeks after Dave left that camp, the Burmese army crossed into Thailand and burned it to the ground. That stayed with him for years.

So when God said go, Dave knew where.

He connected with David Eubank’s organization, the Free Burma Rangers, an NGO doing war relief and getting news out of a country where journalists have no access and the government controls every telecom line. He went for six months. That was twelve years ago. He is still there.

He has not had a salary in twelve years.

He trains ethnic Burmese people to document human rights violations, to collect evidence that can be used at the UN, to go back into their own communities and help their own people. He goes on missions into the jungle. He has been shot at. He has lost more than twenty friends to the war. He has carried a hundred pounds of gear, including, in one of the most unbelievable stories I have ever heard, rocks of uranium he stole from a Chinese-run mine that the UN had incorrectly listed as a tin mine, and walked a hundred miles through the jungle to get it to the border and into the right hands. He Googled how to enrich uranium in the jungle. His friend told him that was probably a bad idea. He did it anyway.

He is also one of the funniest people I know.

Last year, Dan and I took our girls to Thailand to visit Dave while he was on a brief break from his Jungle Discipleship School. I had been wanting to do it for a long time, and I am so glad we finally did. We sat in the backyard of his little apartment and had a barbecue and listened to his students share their stories. Every single one of those young men had lost someone to the war. Every single one had been displaced from their home. And every single one of them had this quiet, unshakeable faith that I have honestly never seen in a church setting in my entire life.

I watched my girls take it all in. They are thirteen and sixteen, and like most kids their age, church is the thing mom drags them to on Sunday mornings that they would rather skip. But sitting in that backyard in Thailand, listening to these men talk about what they had survived and why they kept going, I watched something shift in them. For the first time, I think they understood that faith is not a building or a denomination or a Sunday routine. It is the thing that makes a person walk back out of a hole when a sniper is picking people off, because they know someone out there needs help and love is louder than fear.

That is what Dave embodies. He is not a religious zealot. He is not performing his faith for anyone. He is just a regular guy from Northern Ontario who said yes to something terrifying and has been saying yes every single day for twelve years.

Dan and I personally support the work that Dave does, and I want to invite you to consider doing the same. Even just picking up his book is a start. It is called Nameless Faceless People, and it is the story of his time with the Free Burma Rangers. He also, because he is the kind of person who thinks completely outside the box, wrote a full soundtrack to go along with it. Songs. For a book. I have never heard of anyone doing that before and I absolutely love it.

You can find the book on Amazon or at JDS.asia, which is also where you can learn more about the Jungle Discipleship School and support the work directly.

I think about Dave a lot when I talk on this show about freedom and courage and what we are actually willing to fight for. He lives in a place where people are dying for the right to speak their own language and worship in their own way. And he chose to go there. Not for a salary. Not for recognition. Because love asked him to.

That is the real thing. And I think we could all use a little more of it.

Go find Dave. Listen to my latest episode with him. Read his book. And if you feel moved, support what he is building in that jungle. It is the most real thing I have come across in a long time.

Listen to my latest with Dave Small

Take me there!

With grace and grit,

Karla

Dave Small // Jungle Discipleship School // JDS.asia // Nameless Faceless People — available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Chapters Indigo, and Waterstones. Soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music.