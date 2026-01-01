Hey Sovereign Minds,

I need to talk to you about something that’s been keeping me up at night. Something that should concern every parent, every leader, every person who gives a damn about the future we’re leaving behind.

We’re in the middle of the greatest masculinity crisis in human history, and most people are either pretending it doesn’t exist or actively making it worse.

Let me hit you with some numbers that should make your blood run cold. Half of Gen Z men have completely given up on dating. They’re not even trying anymore. Three out of every four people who choose to end their lives are men. In 1990, only 3% of men said they had zero close friends. By 2020, that number had jumped to 15%. Young men today are more likely to live with their parents than with a romantic partner.

This isn’t just statistics on a page. This is a civilization in free fall. And here’s the part that nobody wants to admit: we did this to them.

The Perfect Storm We Created

For the past three decades, we’ve been running the most destructive social experiment in human history. We’ve told an entire generation of young men that everything about them—their instincts, their nature, their very essence—is fundamentally toxic and wrong.

Picture this: a young boy today grows up in a world where 70% of his teachers are women. He gets medicated for being naturally energetic and competitive. He learns about “toxic masculinity” from the time he’s eight years old. Every movie, every commercial, every cultural message he receives tells him that he’s the problem with the world.

Scott Galloway nailed it when he said we’ve never before in human history had every single major culturally-shaping institution telling young men they were garbage. Think about that for a second. Churches, schools, media, universities—all of them singing the same tune: masculinity is bad, men need to sit down and shut up.

But here’s where it gets really twisted. While we’ve been busy demonizing everything masculine, we’ve also made it economically impossible for young men to fulfill any traditional masculine role. The average house price jumped from $290,000 in 2019 to $430,000 today. Interest rates went from 3% to 7%. Before COVID, two-thirds of Americans could afford to buy a house. Now it’s one-third.

We’ve created a generation of men who can’t provide, can’t protect, and have been told they shouldn’t even want to. Then we act shocked when they check out completely.

The Andrew Tate Wake-Up Call

Now, before you roll your eyes, let’s talk about Andrew Tate for a minute. I don’t agree with everything he says, especially his views on women and his involvement in exploitative industries. But here’s what all the pearl-clutching critics completely miss: Andrew Tate was one of the few people actually sticking up for young men when nobody else would.

While churches were busy turning Jesus into the fourth member of a boy band, while schools were medicating boys for acting like boys, while society was telling men to “step up” without offering any rewards for doing so—Tate was saying something different. He was telling young men to be strong, be competent, don’t apologize for wanting to win.

The problem isn’t that Tate attracted followers. The problem is that good men completely dropped the ball. We didn’t provide strong, noble alternatives. We didn’t create spaces where young men could develop their natural instincts for competition, protection, and provision in healthy ways. We left a vacuum, and someone filled it.

The Biology We’re Pretending Doesn’t Exist

Here’s what the gender studies professors don’t want you to know: biology matters. Testosterone levels in men have been declining for decades, and this isn’t just about physical strength. Testosterone affects energy, motivation, confidence, and happiness. Low testosterone is directly linked to depression, and we’re seeing that play out in real time.

But it goes deeper than hormones. Men are wired differently than women. They need hierarchy and structure. They’re naturally more comfortable with controlled aggression. They’re designed to take risks and face challenges head-on. They find meaning through providing for and protecting others.

When we try to suppress these instincts instead of channeling them positively, we don’t eliminate them—we pervert them. It’s like trying to dam a river. The water doesn’t disappear; it just finds another way through, usually causing more damage in the process.

The Father Crisis at the Root of It All

At the heart of this whole mess is the absence of fathers. One out of three men lose contact with their children within six years of divorce. Boys growing up without fathers are more likely to struggle in school, more likely to engage in criminal behavior, more likely to battle depression and suicide, and less likely to form healthy relationships as adults.

Here’s a truth that’s going to make some people uncomfortable: women cannot teach boys to be men as effectively as men can. This isn’t about diminishing women or their incredible contributions to raising children. It’s about recognizing that boys need to see masculinity modeled by men who love them.

Boys need to learn how to channel aggression appropriately, how to handle conflict, how to be dangerous on behalf of what they love but never to what they love. These are lessons that come most naturally from fathers and male mentors who understand the masculine experience from the inside.

What Real Masculinity Actually Looks Like

So what’s the solution? How do we save a generation of young men from despair and save society from collapse?

First, we need to stop apologizing for masculinity and start celebrating masculine virtues. Real masculinity isn’t about dominating others—it’s about mastering yourself. It’s about strength with purpose, using physical, mental, and spiritual strength to protect and provide. It’s about controlled aggression, having the capacity for violence but only in service of justice and protection.

Real masculinity means emotional resilience—the ability to compartmentalize during a crisis while still processing emotions appropriately afterward. It means sacrificial leadership, taking responsibility for others’ wellbeing even when it costs you personally.

We need to create real rites of passage and mentorship programs. Every young man needs mentors who’ve walked the path before him, peers who share the journey with him, and eventually mentees he can guide and develop. This used to happen naturally through extended families, apprenticeships, and community organizations. We need to rebuild these structures intentionally.

Most importantly, we need to give young men something worth fighting for. They don’t just need jobs—they need missions. They need to feel like they’re building something that matters, protecting something precious, creating a legacy worth leaving behind.

A Message for the Young Men Reading This

If you’re a young man who’s been told your whole life that you’re the problem, listen up. The world needs you. Not the feminized, apologetic version of you that society has tried to create, but the strong, noble, purposeful man you were designed to be.

Start by getting physically strong. Your body is your first tool—train it, respect it, use it. Develop skills that create real value in the world. Don’t just consume content all day; build something, create something, produce something the world actually needs.

Find your tribe. Surround yourself with men who challenge you to be better, not men who enable your worst impulses. Embrace responsibility, starting small with taking care of yourself, then expanding to your family and community.

Connect with something transcendent, whether that’s faith, philosophy, or a cause bigger than yourself. Find meaning beyond material success. Learn to lead not by dominating others, but by serving something greater than your own comfort.

For the Women in the Audience

Ladies, you have a crucial role to play here too. If you want strong, capable, masculine men in your life, you need to stop rewarding weakness. Stop dating men who have no direction, no discipline, no drive. When a man shows strength, leadership, or protective instincts, appreciate it instead of criticizing it.

If you’re a mother, teacher, or mentor to boys, help them become men instead of trying to turn them into women. Choose partnership over competition in your relationships. The best marriages aren’t about who’s in charge—they’re about two people using their unique strengths to build something beautiful together.

What’s Really at Stake Here

The future of civilization itself hangs in the balance. Strong societies are built by strong men who channel their strength toward noble purposes. When men become weak, distracted, or demoralized, societies collapse. We’re watching this happen in real time with declining birth rates, increasing social isolation, rising mental health crises, and growing political polarization.

But here’s the good news buried in all this darkness: this crisis is also the greatest opportunity of our lifetime. The young men who choose to reject the lies, who choose to develop themselves, who choose to become the leaders this moment demands—they’re going to inherit the earth. They’ll build the families, the businesses, and the communities that shape the future.

The machine wants you weak. It wants you distracted. It wants you dependent. But you have a choice. You can be the cork bobbing aimlessly in the ocean, or you can be the captain of your own ship, using the winds of adversity to reach your chosen destination.

To the fathers reading this: your sons are watching. They need to see what real masculinity looks like. They need mentors, not just providers.

To everyone else: stop being part of the problem. Stop demonizing masculine virtues. Start celebrating the men who protect, provide, and lead with honor.

This isn’t entertainment. This is reprogramming. Because there’s a war on sovereignty, and weakness is being engineered. If you don’t become the light, you will be consumed by the darkness.

The question is: what are you going to do about it?

Watch the full episode here:

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Keep building,

Karla

P.S. If this message hit you where you needed to hear it, share it with someone who needs to read it. We’re building a movement of sovereign individuals who refuse to accept the decline. Join us.

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