The ICE Crisis: The Critical Context Everyone’s Missing

Stop scrolling. I need five minutes of your attention because 90% of what you’re seeing about the ICE situation is missing the most important context. And if we don’t get this right, people are going to keep getting hurt.

Here’s what I’m not going to do: I’m not going to tell you ICE is perfect, and I’m not going to tell you they’re evil. Because the truth is messier than your algorithm wants you to believe.

Before I show you what’s really happening, ask yourself this: If deportations are happening in all 50 states, why is the violence only happening in a few places? Hold that thought, because the answer is going to change how you see this entire situation.

Let’s start with what we all agree on. Anyone dying is horrific. Full stop. The two people who died didn’t deserve to die. We’re clear on that. But here’s where it gets complicated, and this is the part that’s going to make some of you uncomfortable.

Those same two people put themselves in an incredibly dangerous situation. Now, before you click away, both of these things can be true at the same time. They didn’t deserve to die AND they made a fatal mistake. Your brain wants to pick one or the other, but reality doesn’t work that way.

Look to the LEADERSHIP

Remember that question from earlier? Here’s the answer that’s going to blow your mind: Minnesota accounts for only 2% of total deportations. Two percent. So why is all the violence happening there?

It’s the leadership. Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are literally pouring gasoline on this fire. They’re using the exact same playbook we’ve seen before, and if you don’t recognize it, you’re about to get played again.

This is the BLM playbook, step by step. A tragic incident occurs, leaders inflame tensions instead of calming them, “peaceful protests” turn violent, cities burn, the people running the movement get rich, and nothing actually improves. Don’t believe me? The Marxist leaders of BLM used millions in donations to buy mansions while not helping a single Black family. That’s not opinion—that’s documented fact.

Peaceful Grassroots Protests VS Mob Riots

Want to see what actual peaceful protest looks like? The Canadian trucker convoy had organizers who wouldn’t let people swear on the PA system because kids might hear. No windows were smashed. No officers were attacked. No federal agents were threatened. The result? They got pepper sprayed and trampled by horses while holding hands and praying.

Compare that to the current ICE protests where federal agents are being assaulted, windows are being smashed, guns are being grabbed, and threats are being made. The result? Media calls them “mostly peaceful.” See the pattern?

Can we at least be CONSISTENT?

Here’s something that’s going to break your brain: Obama deported more people than Trump. By a lot. The difference? The media supported Obama’s deportations. No riots. No violence. People complied. Same actions, different media coverage, different results.

This brings us to a simple test to see if you’ve been propagandized. If you’re outraged about ICE but said nothing when illegal immigrants were charged with murdering American women and children, you’ve been propagandized. If you’re calling ICE “gestapo” but said nothing about vaccine passports and speech policing, you’ve been propagandized. Consistency matters.

The Complex Reality

Here are the facts, and they’re all true simultaneously. Most deportees have criminal records. Some deportees are innocent of crimes beyond illegal entry. Illegal entry is still a crime. You’re being lied to about “tear gassing babies.” Some innocent people are probably getting hurt in the chaos. Violence is only happening where local leaders encourage it.

Your brain wants to reject some of these facts. That’s the propaganda working. You’ve been trained to think in black and white, but reality operates in shades of gray.

The question isn’t whether you like ICE. The question is: Do you want this situation to get better or worse? Because here’s what makes it worse: violent riots disguised as protests, local leaders calling federal agents “Nazis,” refusing to let ICE do their job safely, and treating every deportation like a war crime.

And here’s what makes it better: holding bad actors accountable on all sides, letting legal processes work, protecting everyone’s rights while enforcing the law, and having leaders who calm tensions instead of inflaming them.

The Propaganda Machine

The chaos in Minnesota that led to deaths is in large part due to local law enforcement refusing to keep the public from impeding ICE and local politicians stoking the flames. Many Democratic states allow illegal immigrants to vote, like California where it’s illegal to show your ID. Biden also let in an obscene amount of unchecked illegal immigrants into the country. These aren’t accidents—they’re features of a system designed to create chaos.

The ICE agents do not deserve the treatment they’re getting from violent mobs, while at the same time any deadly force should be intensely scrutinized. America has every right to protect its borders from illegal immigration, and at the same time all people should have their human rights remain intact. The agitators in these protests are making things worse, and the ICE agents should be able to handle them without lethal escalation.

Like ICE or not, their job is necessary and very difficult. Like any job, if there are individuals who are corrupted, they should be removed from that position. We should not have blanket approval or disapproval of any ICE action. Each situation should be evaluated on its merits.

The New Way Forward

You have a choice right now. You can keep consuming black-and-white content that makes you feel righteous but solves nothing. Or you can accept that reality is complex and start demanding better from everyone involved.

Because here’s the truth they don’t want you to know: The people profiting from this chaos don’t want it to end. The angrier you stay, the more powerful they become. They need you divided, emotional, and unable to think clearly about complex issues.

Reality is complex. If you only see this as a black-and-white issue, you have been propagandized by your politics. You don’t know how to protest—you know how to riot and assault federal agents. This approach doesn’t solve problems; it creates more of them.

The solution isn’t to abolish ICE or give them unlimited power. The solution is to demand accountability, transparency, and adherence to the law from everyone involved. It’s to reject leaders who profit from chaos and division. It’s to think critically about what you’re being told and ask who benefits from your outrage.

Don’t let them use you. Your anger is their power source. Your division is their victory. Your inability to see nuance is their greatest weapon. Take that power back by refusing to be manipulated into black-and-white thinking about complex issues.

The moment you start seeing the world in shades of gray instead of black and white, you become dangerous to those who profit from chaos. And that’s exactly what they’re afraid of.

Personally, I’m over the echo chambers, the arrogant black and white content and the lack of information that people have. We’re all like ants in the jar being shaken vigorously at this point and I’m here to show you the JAR…..not the other ants around you.

Stay sovereign, stay critical my friends.

Karla T