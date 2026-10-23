The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Home Steader's avatar
Home Steader
3d

We've had CCP infiltration since Mulroney, according to CSIS.

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2 replies by The Sovereign Sphere
Jason McNiven's avatar
Jason McNiven
3d

Decade after decade watching this corruption and nothing being done is more than demoralizing. When you see it up front and in your face it forms a helplessness that makes individuals like myself debate your fight or flight response. How do pay into a system that you morally can not stand anymore yet try and call it home. Put me back into the matrix and make me a billionaire and eat a steak lol

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1 reply by The Sovereign Sphere
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