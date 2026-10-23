Sam Cooper came back on the show and this one left me a little rattled, honestly, in the best way, because he brought documents, bank numbers, intelligence reports and a theory that completely flips the script on what most of us have been told to be afraid of.

Everyone keeps saying elbows up, like the real danger sitting on our doorstep is Washington. Sam’s answer to that was simple. For the past ten years or more China, Iran and Russia have been working to overturn the Western order, and China is leading that charge because they believe they were wronged by the British Empire and now they want to be the ones running the common destiny of mankind, led by the communists of China. That’s not a slogan he made up for the podcast. That’s what he’s been reporting for years, and he laid it out piece by piece.

We got into the Nortel story, the one that still makes me angry every time I hear it. Canada led the world in 5G technology and China’s military secretly stole that technology and it became Huawei. Think about that for a second. A Canadian company should have been the biggest tech company on the planet and instead it got hollowed out and handed to our biggest adversary, wearing a different logo.

Then we went straight into Mark Carney, because you cannot talk about any of this without talking about him. Sam didn’t hold back. He’s got over one hundred potential conflicts of interest hidden in his global investments and his portfolio, largely tied to Brookfield’s billions inside China, and as Sam put it, you cannot be a Western institution investing inside China unless the Chinese Communist Party’s senior officials invited you to. Sit with that one.

We talked about the bond story that honestly stopped me in my tracks. China’s purchases of US Treasury bonds have been diving for years and at the exact same time Canada’s bond purchases have skyrocketed. One Wall Street analyst put it bluntly, China’s bond purchases have cratered but they’ve gone to the other China, which is Canada. If that doesn’t make you ask questions about who’s really being used as a financial back door, I don’t know what will.

Then the TD Bank case. Four billion dollars in a deferred prosecution because the bank knowingly let its anti money laundering systems fail while narco cash, some of it tied directly to fentanyl, moved through branches with help from underground brokers running operations out of noodle houses, nail salons and casinos. Sam called it the Vancouver Model and said its home is in Canada.

We went into the BC Ferries deal too, a Chinese built ferry traveling near Victoria, near a signals intelligence base, and Sam connected it straight back to the pattern he’s been documenting for years, banks, ports, real estate, now ferries. He even got into CSIS intelligence showing Chinese operatives specifically targeting First Nations leaders with junkets and relationship building, aimed at mineral deals and land decisions happening with zero public transparency.

By the end we landed on the question that actually matters. If Carney is pushing a security partnership with China’s police agencies while real experts call Beijing the biggest criminal network in the world, who exactly are we protecting ourselves from. Sam’s answer was the same one I’ve been circling for months. It gets very complicated, but I can point to senior Canadian and US military officials saying China is at war with Canada and the United States. Why don’t all citizens understand that.

This episode is not a comfortable listen. It is the kind of conversation that explains why Carney’s rhetoric about America being the threat has been so loud and so constant, and why almost nobody in mainstream Canadian media is willing to ask the question we just spent an hour asking.

Full episode of The Sovereign Sphere is up now. Go listen before you form another opinion about who the real enemy is.

Watch Now!

Everyone's told you Canada is at war with America. Investigative journalist Sam Cooper (author of Willful Blindness, founder of The Bureau) says that's exactly backwards — and he has the documents to prove it. In this episode, Sam breaks down Mark Carney's 100+ undisclosed conflicts of interest, the TD Bank fentanyl money-laundering scandal, China's bond purchases quietly flowing through Canadian banks, the BC Ferries deal with a Chinese shipbuilder near sensitive coastal waters, and why CSIS says Beijing is actively targeting Canadian First Nations leaders. If you've been told "elbows up" against America, this conversation will change how you see the real hybrid war being fought on Canadian soil.



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