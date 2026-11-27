Okay. Let me start with the part that’s going to annoy people, because it annoyed me too.

I sat down with Liam De Boer this week (he’s the guy behind The Construct and half of Blendr News), you’ll find him as Liam DeBoer just about anywhere — and we spent over an hour on something I’ve been circling for two years now. Western society is crumpling. Not “declining,” not “under strain.” CRUMPLING. And I personally think a huge reason for it is the feminization of society.

Masculine feminist women, weak men, gender confused in the middle.

And before anybody lights their hair on fire: this is not an attack on women. It’s an attack on an ideology. There’s a difference, and if you stick with me for the whole episode you’ll see it.

The reason I wanted Liam on is that he thinks about this the way I want to think about it. You’ve got current events and news, and those are the waves on top of the ocean. Splashy, dramatic, gone by Tuesday. Then you’ve got the underlying currents. The waves are temporary. The currents are where the whole thing is actually being moved. We have to spend more time on the deeper cultural and psychological side, to really understand how we got to the clown-world that we live in today.

So we went after the currents. Why women are more easily swayed by harmful ideologies, right down to the Orwell line I had to open with, “it was always the women, and above all the young ones, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies.” Why consensus-seeking becomes the default mode in a group, and how a male-oriented group wants to put the ball in the net while a female-oriented group becomes focused on making sure everybody gets a turn with the ball. That’s every institution you deal with now. Law was supposed to enforce justice. Universities were supposed to pursue truth. The state was supposed to govern. Now they all serve the same purpose and none of them do the job they were built for.

Only 43% of female psychology professors said they’d prioritize truth if it came into conflict with social equity. The FIRE data showing men are more tolerant of their political enemies than women are of their political allies. The New Statesman finding that only 30% of women under 25 have a positive view of men, a 22 point gap, and it almost all comes from women who spent years inside those institutions.

And then it gets weird and honestly a little bit funny. Frans de Waal’s chimpanzee politics, where the whole thing boils down to point, scream, and shout — how females use emotional temperature to manipulate males to do their dirty work. Think of where this plays out in your HR department, the kooky human rights tribunal cases we’ve been seeing and even my own personal protest over accurate facts and data. We both laughed at the comparison to chimp behaviour……but it isn’t funny.

We get into Marcuse and how the left admitted the factory worker was never going to revolt because he had a house and a pool and no reason to burn it down, so they went looking for a new proletariat, and they picked women.

We apply these deeper theories to horrific scenes we’re seeing play out in the news today. Two-tiered justice, woke-academies, “rape-culture” on campuses, Lindsay Clancy supporters and the attack on Sydney Sweeney.

And then the personal part, which is the part I nearly didn’t include.

I’m particularly interested in this data as someone who was a life long female progressive. A woman who got married at 21 but considered herself a feminist more than a traditional wife. The young me rebelled against everything that I am now. A Christian, conservative. But I should have embraced her sooner because this very is much much happier AND successful and the data explains why this is so.

The older I’ve gotten, the more conservative I’ve gotten, and the happier I am. Better marriage, more money, better house, everything better. And what’s the alternative we’re being sold? A lot of very unhappy feminist women, and nobody looking at the outcome, just at the validity of the idea. A generation of angry, childless, man-hating women are out there right now ruining our institutions (and a lot of their own lives).

To each his own I guess. I don’t doubt there are some outliers and happy women who don’t fit the mold out there. But trends and stereotypes exist for a reason and the more we see women pursue progressivism, the worse society seems to get.

I mean literally the birthrate drop alone means society will end .

Liam gets into Jung’s anima and animus, why marriage forces you to balance those out, and why the childless, unmarried, degree-holding women under 30 are getting hit hardest by all of this. Then he says the thing I agree with him on and the thing people are going to hate: the only way back is a Christian revival. Roman law, Christian theology, Greek philosophy. That’s the root that bore the fruit we’re now letting rot. I’ve said it on the channel and I’ll say it in this email. The Bible is a really good book for living. Sorry.

Watch the whole thing this weekend. It’s worth an hour of your Saturday. Then come back and tell me where you think the pendulum stops, because I genuinely don’t know. What I do know is that society is slowly waking up, and what’s working for us is outcomes over good intentions. You don’t need a history book. You just look around, like I did, and say, this isn’t working very well, it’s time for a new way.

See you in the comments.

Karla

P.S. Give Liam a follow, he’s Liam DeBoer wherever you listen and read. Links are in the show notes. And if you haven’t hit subscribe on the channel yet, do that too, it’s the entire algorithm.

Find @liam-out-loud

https://substack.com/@UC-ue7_NTSR1pHPD6Wn9g9Zw

https://www.youtube.com/@liam-out-loud





Subscribe and Support this Show on Substack and Receive Bonus Articles on all things Business, Politics and Living Free

https://substack.com/@thesovereignsphere



Follow us on X:

https://x.com/thesovereignceo



Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thesovereignsphere



Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@thesovereignsphere