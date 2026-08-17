Fired from her university. Arrested three times. Assaulted on campus while police stood by. And then CBC spent $5,000,000 trying to humiliate her on camera. This is the full, unfiltered story of Dr. Frances Widdowson.

This week on The Sovereign Sphere I sat down with Frances Widdowson, a political scientist who spent years teaching at Mount Royal University before she was wrongfully terminated, and who has since been arrested multiple times, assaulted on more than one campus, and subjected to a bizarre and taxpayer funded prank by CBC and APTN that involved children’s shoes being dumped in front of her on camera. We talked about indigenization in universities, the Kamloops residential school claims, academic freedom, and what happens to institutions once they stop being places where ideas can actually be discussed. I really encourage everyone to go listen to the full episode because there is so much nuance in this conversation that simply cannot be captured in a summary, but I wanted to write a bit about why I think this story matters beyond just the specifics of her case.

This is obviously a contentious topic, and I know some people will already have decided how they feel about Frances (or this issue) before they even press play. But if you actually listen to how she speaks, and what she is actually arguing, none of it is sensational or extreme. She told me at one point that she does not deny residential schools existed, she does not deny that horrendous abuse happened in many of them, and she does not believe assimilation was a good policy. What she has said is that there is no evidence to support the claim that the residential school in Kamloops was the site of clandestine burials, and she has said this should be able to be investigated openly rather than treated as settled fact that cannot be questioned. That is not a hateful position. That is the position of someone who wants evidence before conclusions, which used to be considered a fairly basic academic standard.

And yet she will be painted as hateful. She used the term herself, saying that the label that gets used against her, residential school denialism, should really be called something else entirely because the way it is used muddies the waters on purpose so people are left slightly confused about what is even being argued. As she put it, “it should be residential school genocide denial, that should be the term, not residential school denialism.” That distinction matters enormously, because most people will hear the word denialist and stop listening right there. They do not need the full argument. They just need the label, and then they have permission to dismiss the person entirely.

There is also a narrative that her methods have become extreme, showing up on university campuses, standing outside with signs, forcing confrontations. But when you hear her full story, you realize she did not start there. She went through the university system the way it is supposed to work. She raised her concerns internally. She went through an entire year of arbitration hearings, thirty hearing days, eight days on the stand, and was found to have been wrongfully terminated, only to be told she could not be reinstated because there was too much friction between her and colleagues who did not like her ideas. Her own words were that this was “a shocking kind of conclusion.” She tried the legitimate channels first. It was only after being fired, mobbed, and then physically assaulted on more than one campus while police stood by and did nothing that she moved toward the more public and confrontational approach she uses now. I think that is an important detail that gets lost. When the system fails a reasonable person over and over again, and then tries to humiliate and smear them on top of it, what choice do they actually have left. She said something that stuck with me, that she does not hold ill will toward the people opposing her, and that her whole approach comes down to the belief that “the truth is not oppressive.” That is not the language of an extremist. That is the language of someone who still believes the system can be corrected if enough pressure and enough transparency is applied.

One part of the conversation I was really happy to hear was that she is trying to organize an event with Aaron Pete, who I think is one of the real bright spots in this entire space right now. Aaron runs interviews with people across the political spectrum and actually listens to what they are saying instead of waiting for his turn to talk, which Frances mentioned herself when she said he disagrees with her but he listens, and that it does not feel like he is just waiting for her to stop so he can respond. I have been reaching out to Aaron because I would love to have him on to get his perspective directly, since I know it will differ from Frances in meaningful ways, and this show is meant to be a place where we hear more than one side rather than staying in our own silo. That kind of willingness to sit across from someone you disagree with and actually engage is exactly the thing that seems to be disappearing from our institutions right now.

At the end of the day, whatever you think about the specifics of her arguments, the bigger issue here is bigger than Frances Widdowson. Any attack on free speech, any attempt to shut down conversation through mob intimidation, arrest, or institutional smearing rather than through actual argument, is a step toward something totalitarian, and history has shown us exactly where that road leads. I would just ask that before anyone decides what they think of her, they actually listen to the full conversation and sit with it, rather than reacting to a label. Keep an open mind, keep a critical mind, and decide for yourself.

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