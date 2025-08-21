I went to the Sean Feucht “Let them Worship” concert because I wanted to see it with my own eyes.

Canada allows Hamas protesters to burn the Canadian flag chanting “death to Canada.” It allows Sharia law events. It allows Khalistani rallies where men with swords storm government buildings. So surely, I was about to witness unseen horrors at this event—since every Canadian city had pre-emptively pulled permits to ban this man, and every mainstream outlet painted him as a dangerous MAGA with “unacceptable views.”

I came prepared to see what I was told would be a rally of hate. Maybe he was rounding up Canadians to crown Trump as king. At the very least, I expected violence.

Here’s my boots-on-the-ground report.

Scott

Gillingham of Winnipeg cancelled his permits, claiming “they couldn’t possibly predict the numbers.” (Even though the website RSVP button showed 2–3k expected—and that’s exactly who came. The same city that hosts Pride parades of 10k+ suddenly couldn’t “predict numbers.”) So the event was forced outside the city, onto a farm.

After winding through backroads, I pulled into a massive, highly organized parking lot, greeted by 20+ people directing cars into neat rows. (Strange how a “violent” group was so orderly.)

I walked toward the music field. To my horror… I saw children, families, and elderly folks everywhere. Did they not realize what they were about to witness?!

Sean sang worship songs about Jesus. He shared stories of addicts leaving drugs behind, people surrendering depression, and strangers asking for prayer. I watched as others gathered around, praying, crying, embracing.

(This must be the warm-up act before the hate speech, right?)

Then he talked about government. How churches were shuttered during covid while liquor stores and weed shops stayed open. How small businesses were crushed while big box stores thrived. How permits were pulled and deposits stolen.

And the solution he offered? (Brace yourself for the insurrection…)

He told people to keep praising Jesus, to keep standing tall in their faith, to keep going.

He praised God for Canada, for the people there, and for the nations abroad. There was prayer. There was joy. There was worship.

And I waited for it... but I never heard Trump’s name. I never heard about hate. I never heard anything about storming a capital. Nothing that @CBCNews, @CTVNews, or @globalnews had warned me about.

Oddly enough, I didn’t see those outlets there either. Strange, since this “dangerous rally” would’ve been prime material.

They told us this man was a threat. That to “protect democracy,” his concerts had to be silenced.

The truth is—you’ve been had. Again.

Canada props up tyranny, terrorism, marxism, and corruption. It suppresses truth and light. You don’t have to like Sean Feucht. You can hate his music, disagree with his theology, reject his beliefs. But there was zero justification for cancelling his concerts. Doing so is a direct attack on free expression and a dangerous assault on democracy itself.

The city councillors who yanked his permits? Cowards. The only “dangerous” people are you—and the blue-haired Antifa thugs you allow to roam freely.

The media and cheerleaders for cancellation? You’re shortsighted. You’re building a system where free speech is censored, violent extremists are empowered, and government overreach is normalized.

I am disgusted that Canada bends over backwards to promote addiction, violence, crime, terrorism, and degeneracy—while going to every length possible to cancel a church event.

But here’s the light: these people showed up anyway. Sean showed up anyway. And Canadians will keep showing up for their faith and values. No matter what you throw at them.

And it only proves how desperately this country needs more of it.

Glad I took the time to witness this event with my own eyes instead of listening to our corrupt and biased main stream media once again.

Stay salty, stay light my friends….

Karla Treadway