In 2022, the Canadian government froze the bank accounts of people who donated to a peaceful protest. No trial. No warrant. No crime committed. And they did this WITHOUT a digital ID. Without AI enforcement. They did it with the tools they already had.

So what happens when the full system is built? I know a lot of you are already aware of the concept of a control grid. But I thought it was necessary to bring this back to the surface with Mark Carney’s majority. Because the man leading Canada right now isn’t the one to resist this system. He’s the architect, and he’s moving fast.

That is exactly what this week’s episode of The Sovereign Sphere is about.

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Who Is Actually Building This?

Before we get into the architecture, you need to understand who is at the controls in Canada right now.

Mark Carney advised Justin Trudeau during the Emergencies Act, the same act used to freeze those accounts. While proven unjustified, he want’s that decision repealed (and for good reason…..)

He wants to do it again.

He is a career central banker. Former Governor of the Bank of Canada. Former Governor of the Bank of England. A key figure at the Bank for International Settlements, the institution currently coordinating CBDC rollout across 63 central banks globally.

Now he is Canada’s Prime Minister dead set on shifting our entire system (while somehow not achieving a single solitary win for Canadians).

You do not have to speculate about what his government will build. You just have to look at what the institutions he came from have already said, already planned, and already started.

What a CBDC Actually Is

The language around central bank digital currencies is deliberately designed to make your eyes glaze over. But let’s revisit this. Right now, the money in your bank account is technically an IOU from a commercial bank. A CBDC cuts out the commercial bank entirely. The central bank, the government, holds your money directly. Every single dollar becomes a direct liability of the state.

Cash is anonymous. When you hand someone a $20 bill, the government does not know about it. But with a CBDC, every transaction is recorded on a centralized ledger. Instantly. Automatically. Permanently.

The head of the Bank for International Settlements said this surprising thing out loud in 2020, not in a leaked document, not in a private meeting, but on CAMERA at an IMF panel:

“The central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability. And also, we will have the technology to enforce that.”

Absolute control. His words.

And then it gets programmable. A deputy managing director at the IMF explained in 2023 that CBDCs can be programmed so that “the money can be precisely targeted for what kind of people can own it and what kind of use this money can be utilized for.”

They used FOOD as their example.

Not for firearms. Not for donations to protests. Not for anything the government decides it does not want you spending your money on.

FOOD.

Is it really your money if you do not control it?

The 12 Steps to Total Control

Former US Assistant Secretary of Housing Catherine Austin Fitts has mapped out what she calls the 12 steps to total control. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is an inventory of systems that are either already built, currently being built, or in advanced planning stages.

Here is the list:

Smart meters and connected appliances — your home becomes a data collection node Connected vehicles — rolling surveillance devices with remote disable capabilities Smartphones and telecommunications — already complete Digital ID — the credential that ties everything together CBDC — all digital money, fully trackable and programmable Tokenization of all assets — your house, your car, your retirement savings become digital tokens that can be frozen AI surveillance and enforcement — pattern matching behavior in real time, no human required Biometric tracking — facial recognition, gait recognition, voice recognition Social credit scoring — your financial behavior, speech, movements, and associations fed into a score that determines what you can access Control of food systems — if someone can grow their own food and trade locally, they have an exit from the system Control of energy — electric vehicles that can be disabled remotely, smart grids that can cut power to individual homes Full integration — when all 11 systems connect, you do not need walls or guards. The cage is invisible and runs on software

Fitts calls the end state a digital concentration camp. When your home, your car, your phone, your ID, your money, your assets, your food, and your energy are all connected to a central system that knows who you are and can be switched off, you do not need walls.

She uses the COVID lockdowns as the proof of concept. The infrastructure that made them possible was never dismantled.

The 7 Warning Signals Already Active in Canada

This is not a future warning. Several of these signals are already flashing right now.

Signal 1 — Cash restrictions accelerating. Venues, transit systems, and government services going cashless are not making a convenience decision. They are building dependency on trackable rails.

Signal 2 — Age verification laws for social media. Framed around child safety. Requires identity verification at the platform level. This is the normalization of showing your ID to access the internet.

Signal 3 — Bill C-11 expanding. The CRTC now has authority over online content. The first enforcement actions will target fringe voices — easy to dismiss, easy to justify. Then the creep begins.

Signal 4 — Digital ID framework advancing quietly. It is being built in the background through interoperability agreements between federal and provincial systems. Watch for the moment it becomes opt-in. Because opt-in always becomes opt-out. And opt-out always becomes mandatory.

Signal 5 — Emergency powers invoked for non-emergency situations. The Emergencies Act precedent is already set. Mark Carney has already threatened to use it for Alberta separation. Each invocation normalizes the next.

Signal 6 — AI tools embedded in government services without debate. When AI is processing your benefits, your tax return, your border crossing — it is building your profile. Watch for this to happen without public consultation, buried in procurement announcements.

Signal 7 — Cash being stigmatized. Watch for cash to be associated with crime, tax evasion, and money laundering in public messaging. This is the cultural groundwork for restricting it. It has already started.

What You Can Actually Do

Resistance is not only possible, it is already working. And it starts with one person.

Use cash deliberately. Every cash transaction is a data point that does not exist in their system. It is also a vote.

Bitcoin. The only digital asset that can’t be taken away from you if you hold your own keys.

Know who your banker is. Are you depositing your money in an institution actively building the surveillance infrastructure? Your investments have answers. You can change yours.

Build physical resilience. Gold, silver, a cash buffer, a local food relationship. These are not prepper fantasies. They are practical answers to what happens when the digital rails go down.

Protect your digital footprint. Use encrypted messaging. Opt out of biometrics where you can. You can decline the facial scan at the airport. Most people do not know that.

Show up where decisions are made. The freedom fighters at the provincial and local level are the ones who can put guardrails on programmable money. The bad guys are in those rooms every day. The good guys are busy living their lives. That has to change.

Demand sunset clauses on every emergency power. Every temporary authority needs an expiration date and an explicit revote. This is the single most important structural protection against the ratchet effect.

The Currency of the Future

Fitts often quotes a Swiss doctor building parallel systems outside the collapsing ones.

He says: “The currency of the future will be relationships of trust.”

Not digital tokens. Not programmable money. Not a verified credential on your phone.

Relationships of trust.

This system requires your compliance at every single step. It requires you to accept the digital ID because it is convenient. To go cashless because it is easy. To stay quiet because it feels safer. To stop asking questions because the questions make you sound crazy.

Every step requires your participation. Which means every step is a place where you can say no.

The full episode goes deeper into all of this — including the crypto escape hatch that is not what most people think it is, the Minority Report comparison that reframes what AI enforcement actually looks like, and the historical case for why freedom compounds faster than the most brilliant central planners trying to run your life.

Watch the full episode here. And if this is the kind of content that matters to you, share it with one person who needs to hear it. Not to scare them. To equip them.

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New episodes drop weekly but I’m working my up to a daily show one day. Subscribe for free or buy me a monthly coffee if you feel so called. Either way, I appreciate the support a lot. It helps me do this research. All of it helps.

Til next time Sovereign Minds,

Karla

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