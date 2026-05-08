The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
5h

Thank-you for sharing this information. Canada is not a sovereign country. Many people are not aware of this. The lies of Canada's supposed sovereignty have been spread for years. Canadians for a long time have been unaware of the leverage the Crown, corporations, NGOS and foreign interests have over Canada. The media has never told large pieces of the story. Plus, Canada is now under censorship by a government, who is working for special interests.

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The Book of Reckoning's avatar
The Book of Reckoning
1h

I think you strayed onto the wrong platform. Unless you filed this under under fiction, then you have come tot he write ✍️ place.

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