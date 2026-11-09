There’s a blue wave across America and I’m not (totally) surprised, considering the current situation in America. I am surprised by the collective AMNESIA that I’m witnessing, though. Many things are being left out of coverage, and many have forgotten the terrible circumstances under the Democrats that led to Trump’s initial victory.

Is this really a WIN for America?

I wanted to do a breakdown of the midterms, but through a few different lenses. The Trump that ran and was elected vs. the Trump of today. What was promised, what was neglected. What he successfully delivered, and what he ignored.

I also have to question what anyone is really celebrating after looking at the whole picture.

As a Canadian observer with no skin in the game, I have to say that when Trump initially campaigned, I was excited. He promised to “drain the swamp,” release the Epstein list, and called out the military-industrial complex, advocating for no new wars. He formed MAHA — the “Make America Healthy Again” coalition with RFK Jr. promising to tackle a lot of issues like glyphosate in the food supply and the various lies within the pharmaceutical industry.

Trump, a former Democrat himself, brought in many former Democrats, and I loved watching people put their “tribe” aside for policies that were clearly going to be better for Americans than what the Democrats were offering at the time.

No matter how much you may hate Trump, the Democrats were horrendous for the country. You had a “weekend-at-Bernie’s” president, Biden. There were the practical failures like a cost-of-living crisis and the increase in crime rates. But these are the gargantuan failures the left seems to ignore. First of all, the man who ran the country clearly had dementia, and they allowed him to run the country for four years (who could possibly be okay with that?). The epic failure of pulling out fast from Afghanistan, hurting both Americans and Afghans. The protests, violence and policy failures of Woke.1. The 10.8 confirmed illegal immigrants that flooded through America’s borders, including roughly 450,000 children who have disappeared.

I guess I’m saying, what is anyone cheering about? You’re cheering that THIS party now has more control and is winning favour?

Because here’s the thing: if you hate Trump, you should realize what led to Trump’s sweeping win in the first place. It was the colossal failure of the left and their policies. Let’s not forget the violent nature of leftist protests, BLM, the murder of Charlie Kirk, and the many attempted murders of President Trump.

Also, no one is mentioning this (and forgive me I didn’t touch on it in the podcast), 8 different states voted for Trans individuals (which seems like quite a high number), including Trans “extremists and activists” like Anthony "Erin" Reed (who has encouraged reporter Andy NGO to commit s—icide), has won re-election as a state lawmaker in Montana. "Zooey Zephyr," the new identity of Zachary Todd Raasch, is a former competitive Super Smash Bros. player. In his time in office, he and Reed have appeared at socialist events, campaigning with the DSA. "Zephyr" is among several trans activists elected into office as Democrats across the U.S.





Reed's followers celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Andy NGO reported in his new book, The Zizians, that Reed's content was uploaded onto the manifesto site of trans death cult leader Jack "Ziz" LaSota. That cult is linked to at least eight violent deaths.

So, did the left learn their lesson about needing to change the party and bring it back to some sense of sanity and moderation? If they’re celebrating that Trump is losing power, are they self-reflective AT ALL about what brought Trump to power in the first place?

I fear they have not, and in fact we’re about to witness Woke.2 paired with more leftist totalitarianism that keeps them in power longer.

In my opinion, there are two ways for America to save itself:

The Republicans and Trump use this ass-whooping to pull themselves back and try to deliver on some of those original promises that America actually wanted. A focus on Making America Healthy, pulling back on the global conflict, and helping the average citizen get ahead with the cost of living. The Democrats realize that they lost their minds in the Woke.1, Biden-era, and they need to come back to some sort of sanity, embodying classical liberalism instead of woke totalitarianism, socialism, open borders and violent political behaviour.

I understand why Americans are unhappy with Republicans. But does America understand how dangerous the Democrats are in their current form? Only time will tell, I suppose.

In this episode, I break down what was promised, what was delivered, and what was forgotten by the Trump administration. I also lay out the failed policies of Biden, pre-Trump, and what got the Democrats annihilated last time. We end with Canada’s out-of-touch reaction and media coverage on all of it.

Subscribe and Support this Show on Substack and Receive Bonus Articles on all things Business, Politics and Living Free

https://substack.com/@thesovereignsphere



Follow us on X:

https://x.com/thesovereignceo



Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thesovereignsphere



Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@thesovereignsphere



