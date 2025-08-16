Our Most Precious Resource Isn’t Time. It’s Attention.

I’ve been thinking a lot about attention the last few years.

Marketing is the intentional cultivation of attention, and it’s something you need a lot of to be successful.

But it’s something I’ve always struggled with personally too. My ADHD tendencies, my constantly uprooted home life (we’re always moving and travelling), my constant need to create new things, and the daily pull of my needs, my family’s needs, and the world around me.

It feels like a very scarce resource, yet we are stretched in so many directions.

I hit burnout last year, and overnight I went from a creative flow state and mass production to NOTHING.

I mean nothing.

I was constantly live launching webinars and masterclasses for my coaching business. Hosting three podcast guests a week. Running multiple businesses and helping launch huge events. On top of endless DMs, emails, and the daily tasks at home.

It was fine. I could do it all and I was having fun… until I wasn’t.

I hit a wall. And all of a sudden, I couldn’t think straight. I couldn’t pay attention. I couldn’t function.

All motivation was sucked out of my body and a low grade anxiety took its place. I couldn’t bring to mind simple words, recent memories, or even stay present during a game of cards.

I knew I had to radically do something different, fast.

Today I want to talk to you about focus, burnout, creative fatigue, and the more ominous but necessary topic of the “attention apocalypse” that we all need to deal with in 2025. How do we live in a world that’s clearly damaging our ability to stay present while we navigate fast-paced digital entrepreneurship, AI, and constant connectivity?

Focus is a finite resource

Think of it like a mental fuel tank.You wake up with a certain amount of cognitive energy, influenced by sleep, nutrition, stress, and emotional state.

Every decision, context switch, and distraction drains that tank. Once it’s low, your ability to sustain deep attention, make good decisions, and think creatively drops fast.

Why focus feels limited…..

Biological constraints: Your prefrontal cortex, the part responsible for planning, problem-solving, and focus, burns a lot of glucose and oxygen. Extended concentration literally uses up metabolic resources. When those resources are depleted, your brain pushes you toward easier, dopamine-heavy tasks (scrolling, checking email) because they cost less energy.

Decision fatigue: Every choice you make, from what to eat for breakfast to which headline to click, chips away at your deep work energy. The more micro-decisions you make early in the day, the less focus you have later.

Attention residue: Switching between tasks leaves “mental tabs” open. Even tiny context switches prevent you from fully refocusing, draining capacity faster. Every time you switch you a task (for example, working on your weekly emails then checking a text) it takes 20 minutes to get into the same focused flow state.

Nervous system regulation: When your body is stuck in low-level stress, more energy goes to threat-monitoring and less to sustained attention. That’s why breathing, movement, and nature feel like they “give you more focus.” They free up resources.

These multitasking inefficiencies aren’t new……but THIS is……

The Attention Apocalypse

This is what happens when our ability to focus is under siege, by technologies, platforms, and cultural trends that commoditize our attention.

Attention is the most valuable resource of the 21st century. It’s extracted relentlessly and covertly, affecting empathy, consciousness, and social cohesion.

Modern platforms monetize distraction, celebrating addiction, outrage, and scrolling over deep thought or human connection, which fractures attention and erodes society.

People are like zombies now. I’m sure you see it too. People walking into traffic looking at their phones. Texting while they drive. Glued to screens. I’ve even heard humans are losing peripheral vision because they only look straight ahead now!

We are drowning in content, overloaded by choice, trapped in echo chambers, and constantly distracted by the fear of missing out. We’re using ai and trying to think faster, produce more and get quick learnings and its bringing us further and further away from focus and connectivity.

During the lockdowns, I was sucked into endless information holes on Telegram, thinking I could “figure it all out” if I just kept reading. Eventually, you realize you can only take in a snowflake’s worth of information compared to the blizzard that’s hitting you.

It was fun for a while, the access, the speed, the sheer volume—but the fun is over now. It’s time to pay attention to the threat of the attention apocalypse.

We know screen life hurts kids. But it’s destroying adults too.

I’m an old-school parent. The kind that spanks, doesn’t let their kids cuss, takes them to church on Sunday, visits the grandparents, and makes them play outside no matter the weather.

We are a low-screens household. My kids both have phones because they operate heavy machinery like snowmobiles, snowplows, and their own boats and I need them to be able to reach me. But they didn’t get social media until they were 13 or 14, and even then we monitor it closely. My 13-year-old has Snapchat. My 16-year-old has other apps but hardly uses them.

They do sports. They work. They make things with their hands. They go outside. They hunt.

It blows my mind that parents give kids unbridled phone access but won’t let them explore a forest alone. We had strict no-phone rules at home but gave our girls freedom to roam the lake and woods, explore in their boats and handle adult equipment.

Jonathan Haidt’s book The Anxious Generation examines how smartphones and overprotective parenting have triggered a mental health crisis among youth. But adults, you need to hear this too because the same thing is happening to you.

Jonathan Haidt talks about:

The great rewiring of childhood: Rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicidal behaviour among youth began climbing around 2010, right when smartphones became widespread. Haidt argues it’s not a coincidence. Childhood shifted from play-based to phone-based. Adults aren’t immune. Many are just as anxious, depressed, and disconnected.

The decline of play: Unstructured, unsupervised play builds resilience. Today’s “safetyism” replaces this with overprotection. Urban design and school policies strip away opportunities for independence. Adults do the same to themselves, opting for “safe spaces,” early bedtimes, and self-isolation instead of risk and community.

Four harms of screen-centric life:

Social deprivation: Less in-person connection.

Sleep disruption: Screens wreck healthy rest.

Attention fragmentation: Constant alerts shred focus.

Addiction: Platforms are engineered to hook you.

Adults are living out all four of these consequences now!

Haidt talks about gendered impacts with girls facing more social comparison, harassment, unrealistic beauty standards. Boys on the other hand tend to deal with disengagement, video game binges, and pornography.

The patterns don’t disappear in adulthood.

His solutions for kids are to delay smartphones until high school, restrict social media until age 16, encourage your school to be a phone-free school and reintroduce unstructured play.

Adults what can you do? The same applies. Protect your focus. Protect your nervous system. Less screens, more outdoor time.

We have to remember that attention is a nervous system function

We think, “I just need to focus harder,” but focus isn’t a switch, it’s a physiological state.

Your nervous system has two main modes:

Survival mode (sympathetic): Stress hormones surge, heart rate climbs, tunnel vision kicks in. Your brain prioritizes safety over novelty. Creativity tanks.

Creative mode (parasympathetic): Calm but alert. Blood flows to the prefrontal cortex. You notice patterns, make connections, and generate ideas.

If you live in chronic survival mode of emails, alerts and doom-scrolling, your nervous system will shut down your capacity for deep thought and creativity.

The creativity–nervous system loop

Creativity thrives on safety, novelty and playfulness.

Safety: Your brain wanders and connects ideas when it feels safe.

Novelty: When you’re calm you become more alert and you notice new patterns.

Playfulness: Stress kills play, and without play, creativity dries up.

If your nervous system is dysregulated, you’ll struggle to finish projects, enter flow, or create under pressure.

Training your nervous system for focus and creativity

There are some simple things you can do to train your nervous system today.

Micro-breaks: One to two minutes of deep breathing between tasks.

Nature: Ten minutes outside is all it takes to drop cortisol.

Monotasking: Train yourself to sustain presence.

Movement: Walking, stretching, light exercise.

Digital hygiene: Reduce pings and alerts.

If the attention apocalypse is the battlefield, your nervous system is your armor. Without regulation, no tool or app will save you, your body will always prioritize survival over innovation.

How to build your business online without frying your brain

The online space is the same environment destroying your focus. But you can design protective systems.

1. Deep work islands: Block 90–120 minutes for creation without notifications. Batch content creation is a great example using offline tools for idea capture.

2. Closed garden social strategy: Create before you consume. Set strict engagement windows for yourself and use scheduling tools so you don’t have to show up all the time.

3. Daily nervous system regulation: Start the day without devices. Move every 60–90 minutes. Get outside daily. Use breath work or cold showers to reset.

4. Protect your input diet: Follow fewer people. Read long-form content. Spend more time in curated spaces like focused private communities you enjoy instead of chaotic feeds.

5. Build from an operating system: Have a repeatable weekly workflow. Automate low-value decisions.Set growth goals that don’t depend on constant novelty.

The real competitive advantage

Your brain has a finite daily budget. Spend it reacting to pings, and you’ll have nothing left for your most valuable work.

The attention apocalypse is real. You can still live and work in the online space, but you have to protect your attention by being out in the real world, doing hard things that require sustained focus and not always obsessing about producing things faster.

The side effects of our current lifestyle are real and scary.

But the solutions are simpler than you think.

Put your phone away more.

Read and write long form content.

Stop scrolling.

And for the love of God…..go outside.

With grace and grit,

KJT

P.S. If you’re a coach or online creator who’s looking to grow their business and wants to learn alongside other awake and freedom minded creators - you can join me inside of my free private community where I share weekly workshops to help you grow.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault