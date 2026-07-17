The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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pete
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Back in the year 2005-2006 I canceled Cablevision. My very young daughters 6yrs and 4 yrs old cried for two days. After that, it was as if there was no relationship between that propaganda box and their daily lives. Here's the problem IMHO. Its the character of a nation before its constitution that is first and foremost the driving force in the principles of a moral people. Prior 2020 what little respect I had of government went out the window post 2020. Make of that what you will.

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