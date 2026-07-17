It’s scary and real……but the wins are real too.

Some days I open up my X account and I genuinely wonder what fresh horror is going to greet me. A new bill, a new scandal, a new example of government overreach that would have been unthinkable ten years ago. It can feel relentless, and if you are consuming this kind of content every day, I understand why so many people are burning out or checking out entirely.

What keeps me grounded is my circle. I am genuinely lucky to be surrounded by people who are not just talking about the problems but are actually doing something about them. Lawyers, lobbyists, political activists, researchers, content creators who are putting in the work every single day. These are change-makers who are active in the democratic process, and being able to link arms with people like this is something I do not take for granted.

One thing that rarely gets talked about on social media is how many wins are actually happening. Because the algorithm rewards outrage and the doom scroll is real, we tend to only see the bad news. But the wins are there, and they are significant, and they are worth paying attention to because they are proof that engagement works and that the system, imperfect as it is, can still be held accountable.

This week on The Sovereign Sphere I sat down again with John Carpay, constitutional lawyer and founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is Canada’s leading civil liberties organization. John has been fighting government overreach in courtrooms across this country since 2010, and he has won at every level of court. He is one of the most grounded, reasonable and informed voices in this space and every conversation I have with him leaves me both more alarmed and more hopeful at the same time.

In this episode we get into the six bills that, when stacked together, are quietly building the infrastructure for a surveillance state in Canada. Bill C-34, the so-called Safe Social Media Act, is being sold to Canadians as child protection legislation, but what it actually does is open the door to mandatory digital ID and age verification for every single Canadian who wants to access the internet. John explains exactly how that mechanism works and why the Australian example, where two thirds of teens under 16 are still accessing social media despite the ban, is not a victory but actually a blueprint for the next step toward centralized government control.

We also talk about Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act, which requires telecommunications companies to retain your private data for six months, and why Signal, Apple, Meta, Shopify and NordVPN are all sounding the alarm. We talk about the cultural decline that has made Canadians so willing to hand over their rights in exchange for the promise of safety, and why the rhetoric is always the same no matter what era of history you are looking at.

And then we talk about the wins, because there are plenty. The billboard case in Ontario where the government tried to silence a man for saying politicians lied about the vaccine and lost twice in court. The Parliament Hill free expression case. The Emergencies Act ruling where the federal court and then the Federal Court of Appeal both confirmed that the Trudeau government had no legal basis to freeze bank accounts and use force against peaceful protesters. These are not small victories.

Awareness is the first step but it cannot be the last one. Knowing what is happening matters, and then we have to actually do something with that knowledge. John makes it very easy to take action at jccf.ca where you can sign the petition against Bill C-34 and with just your name and postal code your MP’s email address populates automatically. There is no excuse not to do it.

Watch my important interview with John Carpay here:

If this kind of content matters to you, please subscribe to The Sovereign Sphere on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Substack. Every subscriber is a direct counter to the censorship regime that these bills are designed to build. The independent media space is growing and it is making a difference, but only if you are part of it.