This week’s guest tried to heal herself from blood cancer without chemo. The media found out she was teaching others to heal their vision naturally. Rolling Stone, the Daily Beast, and the New York Post all came after her. She didn’t flinch.

Samantha Lotus has been one of those people I’ve wanted to sit down with for a while now. We run in similar circles, talk about similar things, and honestly it’s just really good to have a friend who gets it right now. Because let’s be honest….the world is a lot.

We recorded this one at a time when the Iran situation was breaking, Canada had just done the thing Canada does, and most of us were sitting with that low hum of “okay, what is actually happening right now.” So we just... talked. About all of it.

Who is Samantha Lotus?

She grew up with a dad in the Hells Angels who told her from the time she was little that everything we’re taught is a lie. History, medicine, politics, geography — all of it. She didn’t fully understand what that meant back then, but those seeds got planted early.

She watched her whole family get sick. Most of them have passed now. Cancer ran through her lineage like a thread. And then in her 20s it came for her too. Blood cancer. Thyroid issues. Hormonal imbalance. The doctors had a plan. She said no thank you.

What she did instead took her down a path that completely unraveled her understanding of the human body, the medical system, and eventually reality itself. She’s been a naturopath and holistic health practitioner for 20 years. For the last 10 she’s been helping other coaches and practitioners build their own businesses because she genuinely believes that people living in their purpose is one of the only real solutions we have right now.

She’s also been cancelled. Hard. More than once.

Why this conversation matters

We are all feeling it. The uncertainty, the low grade dread, the exhaustion of tracking everything that’s happening while also trying to live a normal life. What I appreciated about talking to Samantha is that she doesn’t pretend there’s a tidy answer. She’s not selling you a bunker or a supplement stack or a perfect country to move to.

What she is saying is that your body keeps score. That the stress of living in a world that feels fundamentally wrong is showing up physically in people right now — hormones, digestion, fertility. That the fear being pumped into us is not neutral. It lands somewhere.

And that awareness without panic is actually a skill worth building.

A few things that stuck with me

The specialization of modern medicine is the deterioration of true healing. That line hit me. We look at the cancer under a microscope but nobody asks what was happening in your life, what you were eating, whether you had community, whether you were living in alignment with who you actually are. The body is an ecosystem. You cannot treat one piece of it in isolation and call that healing.

We also got into German New Medicine, which I had heard of but never gone deep on. The idea that emotional conflict maps with precision onto specific areas of the brain and then onto specific organs — and that this has been demonstrated with 100% accuracy in brain scans — that is not a small claim. But when you sit with it, it makes more sense than most of what we were taught in school.

And then there was the COVID conversation. The fear campaign around not being able to breathe, around suffocating, around killing your grandmother — that wasn’t neutral messaging. In German New Medicine, respiratory issues connect directly to anxiety and the fear of losing one’s health. We ran a mass psychosis experiment on the entire Western world and then acted surprised when people got sick.

The grocery store story she told made me laugh and also made me a little sad. A grown man screaming at her in a grocery store that she was going to murder his child. Because she wasn’t wearing a mask. That man was probably a normal person before all of this. The TV told him to do that.

On faith

This part of the conversation surprised me in the best way. Samantha was deep in the New Age world for a long time. She knew about Satanism, studied the occult, understood the inversion. And then something clicked. If she could see the darkness so clearly, why was she dismissing the light?

She and her husband called Jesus into their lives together. She described this wave of heat and light moving through her and just knowing something had shifted. She cried for weeks. She went back to church. She started reading the Bible.

What she said about the woke movement being Satanism dressed up as compassion — evil masquerading as compassion is the deception — that is one of the clearest articulations of what we are watching happen in real time that I have heard. The kindness gets weaponized. The goodness gets inverted. And people don’t see it because they think they’re being kind.

On where to go and what to do

We talked about Canada, about leaving, about whether staying and fighting even means anything when what we’re up against is bigger than any one government. Samantha has lived in 50 countries. She’s nomadic by nature. She’s packing up again.

Her take: you are not a tree. If where you are is not honoring your soul, you can leave. For now, you still can.

We both agreed there is no perfect place. No one solution. Not Bitcoin, not the homestead, not any single country. Diversification matters. Community matters more. Knowing who in your circle grows food, has water, can do medicine — that matters.

(The Amish thing was a joke but also not really a joke.)

Go listen to this one.

Samantha is sharp, she’s been through it, and she talks about hard things without catastrophizing. That balance is rare right now. You’ll come away from this one feeling more informed and somehow also more grounded, which is not easy to pull off.

Find her at @samantha_lotus on Instagram or samanthalotus.com.

Watch Here:

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s a good time. We’re going to keep having these conversations for as long as we’re allowed to.

— Karla