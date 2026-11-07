The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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David Merrifield's avatar
David Merrifield
26m

The UK has turned into a dictatorship!!!

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
36m

How about Prince Andrew for starters. Linking as usual @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

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