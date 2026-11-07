Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault, and he is facing some serious jail time. I wanted to touch on this for a few different reasons, because there is a lot to this story and I think it deserves more than the headline that everybody has been running with since the verdict came down.

So first, the details, because I want everybody working from the same facts before we start having opinions about it.

The charges came out of allegations that were first publicized in a 2023 joint investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel Four, where multiple women who were anonymous at the time described things like rape, sexual assault and controlling emotional abuse during the height of his fame, in the mid two thousands into the early twenty tens. Police investigated those reports and Brand was charged with offences involving six women who he dated between 1999 and 2009. At the trial he faced seven charges. Three of rape, three of sexual assault, and one of attempted indecent assault. A jury of eight men and four women convicted him of one rape and three sexual assaults involving four women, and he was acquitted of the remaining two rape counts and the attempted indecent assault. He was remanded in custody pending sentencing, he was denied bail, and police have confirmed ongoing investigations into further rape allegations, including one involving a woman who was only sixteen at the time. I really hope that is not true.

Brand denied all of the charges, saying the encounters were consensual or that the claims had been reinvented or reimagined after the 2023 media coverage, and he described himself as highly promiscuous at the time, which is a point he had made publicly in his own books and interviews before any of this. He insisted he never engaged in non consensual activity and that consent is fundamental, more important than sex itself, he said. His defence argued that the documentary and the reporting poisoned the well, that delayed reporting years later raised questions, and that there was limited or no physical resistance described in some of the accounts, and that only a small number of the many women he slept with made accusations. He initially told police he did not clearly recall the specific women or the incidents, and the jury rejected those arguments on the counts of conviction.

Konstantin Kisin said (and I’m paraphrasing) that everyone in the comedy circuit knew he was a predator. Well I think the last few years have shown all of us that the entire population can have an opinion that is incorrect. Popular opinion does nothing to sway opinion personally.

Now, before I go any further I am going to say this, and I want the non nuanced crowd to hear it clearly. Being a celebrity, or just liking someone, is not an excuse to condone sexual assault, crime or abuse in any form. I like the man. I like his show, I like the things that he talks about now, and I do not think any of that buys him a pass. If it is true that he raped a woman, he should absolutely face consequences.

But I am a critical thinker, so here’s what I’m looking at.

There is footage from inside the police station that has just been released, and in it he is sitting there being questioned with his Bible. I have watched him over the last few years, and I do not think that is for show at all. So why now? Why is this coming out decades later, and why did it not come out during the time in his life when he absolutely was a degenerate, when he was doing drugs, when he was really promiscuous. Why is it coming out now, now that he is married, now that he has three children, now that he is living a Christian life and seems like he’s living a very different life. He’s publicly renounced his old ways many times.

This is also a man who has spent the last few years publicly calling out a lot of what I would call global sinister issues, on air, naming things that most people with his platform will not name. Does that have something to do with it. I do not know, but I’m curious.

And he is far from the only case like this. I just did a story on the Pakistani rape gang inquiry, where two hundred and fifty thousand women and girls were trafficked and raped, and the UK went decades without even prosecuting any of those cases. There is a girl called Scarlet West, who was raped by over sixty Muslim men from the age of fourteen, and none of them have been convicted. No national outrage, no wave of arrests, no accountability. Meanwhile Russell Brand is facing the full force of the justice system. That is not a defence of him, that is an observation about which cases the machine chooses to move on, and I am not the only one noticing it.

The other thing I want to talk about is the “just believe women” era, because we are now finding out, in public, that we cannot always “just believe women.” When the Me Too movement started bubbling up there was not a single woman that I know who did not have a story to tell, and real rape and real assault are abhorrent and should be punished. But a lot of people were saying me too when someone whistled at them or someone spanked their bum, and I would listen to those stories and think, that is nothing, that might have been unpleasant, but that is not the same category. And then we have the cases where the accusation itself was the weapon.

Crystal Mangum accused three Duke lacrosse players of rape in 2006, DNA and timelines and other evidence contradicted her account, the players were declared innocent, and in a 2024 podcast interview from prison, where she is serving time for a later murder conviction, she admitted she made up a story that was not true and testified falsely and did it seeking validation. Eleanor Williams in the UK claimed she had been raped and trafficked and attacked by an Asian grooming gang, posted photographs of her injuries and sparked protests, and the evidence showed she inflicted those wounds herself with a hammer, and she was sentenced to eight and a half years while men she accused attempted suicide and went to prison. Stacy Sharples made false rape allegations against ten different men over several years and pleaded guilty to ten counts of perverting the course of justice. Angela Borisova Uramova in Pennsylvania fabricated a kidnapping and rape claim against a stranger she found creepy, and he spent thirty one days in jail before it fell apart. Renee Scoglen in Florida invented a rape story to get free STD testing after an affair, and video and phone evidence contradicted her. And then there is Dr Kristen Knouse, who accused MIT professor David Sabatini after he ended things with her, who texted a friend that he was going to get Weinsteined out of science and that her lawyers were out for blood, who texted that she could not wait to wake up and feel like she had been gang raped, and who drove that man to attempt to take his own life while his career was destroyed. He has now been awarded six million dollars, and the Me Too community praised her when she came forward.

So my question is not whether predators should go to jail. They should. My question is whether the system is working equally well for both men and women, whether there should be a timeline for making accusations like this when we know that kind of evidence disappears, whether it is strange that these things surface when a person becomes more famous or when a person changes, and whether intoxication gives one party an out when it would increase the punishment of the other. Adults of either sex should be responsible for their own choices, their own risk assessment, and the consequences of those choices, and accountability is individual, it should not be gendered.

I do not know if the women accusing Russell Brand were raped, and if they were, that is abhorrent and he should go to jail, full stop. But there is a side of human history that is sinister, and human beings lie, and I am not going to pretend that is not true just because it is uncomfortable.

So I want to hear from you. Is this case closed, or is there more to this story. What are you watching for. Do you have red flags too. Let me know in the comments, because this is exactly the conversation I want to be having with you.

The full episode with the police footage, the Catherine Ryan clip, the Tucker Carlson interview, behind the scenes footage of the police station and all of the cases I just walked through is up on the channel right now. YouTube will probably flag it for some of the language I used, so if you want the version that cannot be taken down, subscribe to the Substack, it is free, and I put the podcast and the bonus content here as well.

Watch my full breakdown and let me know what YOU think in the comments.

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