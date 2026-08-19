I met Mark Groves during the COVID era at various events, and I connected with his message immediately. If you’ve heard him speak, you’ll understand why.

Mark was a COVID dissident and a former pharmaceutical sales rep who could see through the bullshit long before most people were willing to. But that’s not what he’s actually known for. He’s the relationship guy. His podcast, Create the Love, is about healing our toughest relationships, and he covers dating, codependency, and new discoveries in mental, emotional, and physical health, along with wellness, relationships, and just about every other aspect of the human condition.

He calls it “humaning.”

Something we’ve lost in the last 6 years as big tech, big government and big censorship tries to steal our attention and our relationships to each other.

He’s built a following of millions across platforms and now speaks on stages around the world about how we keep our humanness intact and how we relate to one another. Lately, he’s been focused on our relationship to technology. At one point, he even walked away from his million followers entirely, quitting Instagram just to see what life looked like on the other side.

I’ve explored that idea myself many times. We know this technology isn’t good for us. We know that doomscrolling, watching the news, and fighting with strangers online is melting our brains, and yet here we all are.

The truth is that it’s not all bad. I want to be honest that I want to be on these apps, because this is where we find truthful information that mainstream media won’t touch. It’s where we build businesses. It’s where we build community.

Using these tools with any real boundaries is not easy though. You’re working against billion dollar propaganda machines trained by the world’s best psychological experts to hook your attention. Trying to set boundaries with your phone can feel a bit like an alcoholic telling themselves they’ll have “just one drink.”

And yet I still value it deeply, so much so that I’m fighting for my kids’ right to access it while the government tries to take that right away from them.

If we’re going to be truly sovereign, we have to be in control of our own lives. That means choosing what we pay attention to, how we spend our time, and how we let the world affect us. I choose to work in media, and I choose to stay inside this information bubble despite the consequences, and despite knowing that I could throw my phone in a lake and live happily in the woods for the rest of my life.

I can feel how addicted to these devices I’m capable of becoming. I’m trying my best not to chase attention and virality, and instead to stay in integrity with this work and the bigger vision behind it. But every now and then, I still feel the negative effects of this world too.

Here’s why I thought you would deeply care about this conversation as well.

Chasing your freedom doesn’t just mean winning politics. This community already thinks in terms of freedom from systems, whether that’s financial sovereignty, health freedom, or escaping mainstream narratives. Mark’s core argument, that social media operates like an abusive relationship engineered to extract your attention, is the same fight you’re already having with government, media, and institutions, just aimed at the device in your pocket. Big tech is simply another power structure to become sovereign from.

You’re already awake, and this is your next practical step. You want to stay aware without spiraling. You want context and actionable insight rather than more catastrophe. This episode is unusually practical, because it’s about how to live with these little devices in our pockets and soak up the good without getting tanked by the bad.

It’s going to validate the fatigue you might be feeling. A large part of this conversation, including me stepping back from the Tucker Carlson momentum and our discussion of rage bait content versus nuance and algorithm driven polarization, will speak to anyone who is exhausted by outrage content but still doesn’t want to disengage from truth seeking. That’s a very specific and underserved feeling in this space, being awake but burnt out.

It connects nervous system health to freedom. We talk a lot about health freedom here, and this conversation brings that concept home. You can’t be healthy if your nervous system is fried and you’re a victim of your own bad tech habits.

In this conversation, Mark Groves joins me to break down why he walked away from social media for six months, what he learned about the psychology of attention and addiction, and why boredom might be the most powerful antidote to a fractured brain. We also get into the growing cultural gap between Canada and America, the mental gymnastics of mainstream media around the affordability crisis, and why grassroots action beats doomscrolling every time.

This is a conversation about reclaiming your nervous system, your attention, and your ability to think clearly in a world built to keep you reactive.

Watch Here:

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