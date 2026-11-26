A BC conservative government just got rid of SOGI. Leftists are losing their minds but most parents are defending a curriculum they’ve never actually read.

There’s a new conservative government in BC, and Lorne Doerkson just repealled SOGI from the school curriculum. He’s called it a top priority. And the response from the usual corners has been instant, loud, and (if you actually read what SOGI 123 teaches) its pretty revealing.

I don’t think the average parent has even read this material. I don’t think they know who the architects are, what it says, what it’s designed to do or what the real outcomes are. They’ve been told that its just “anti-bullying” and told that anyone with questions is basically a hateful bigot.

So let’s actually look at it and let you the reader decide for yourself.

But before we dive in, do we even need sex ed in 2026?

It is 2026. Its honestly a little egoic to believe the school is the only place a kid can learn about sex. Every junior high student in this province has a phone in their pocket and has already seen more than any of us want to admit. The idea that the classroom is the last line of defence between your child and this information is a fantasy.

Pornography isn’t sex ed but I’m proving a point. The kids have the internet. They can look up anything and everything. The phone isn’t always a great source of information but its there and available. And honestly, I trust the phone and the internet as much as I trust an activist teacher with an ideological sex ed program. Neither are safe, I much prefer these conversations be left to the parents.

So before I even get into should we have the SOGI curriculum in particular I believe that schools in 2026 don’t need to be talking about sex AT ALL. Not through a SOGI lens, or through any lens. In fact I’ve pulled my kids from sex ed the last few years entirely.

And because the far left is incapable of nuanced arguments and you need caveats before you say anything, let me say this — I love my gay friends. I love the gay community. I don’t have any ill will towards this community and honestly this isn’t about them.

This is about a curriculum and a specific ideology that really pushes the ideological envelope, and I think that ideology has done real damage to the very community it claims to protect.

Watch Here Instead

“Safety” is the word they use so you stop asking questions

When Mike Lombardi says newly elected BC school boards and the BCTF “must stand firm and defend the continued availability of SOGI resources,” because teachers need these “essential tools to protect, support, and affirm every student,” read what’s actually being smuggled in there.

Without SOGI, the implication goes, kids who are gender nonconforming or gay will be unsafe. Pin that. Because it’s not an argument, it’s a threat to the public and it obviously collapses the second you ask for evidence.

Then there’s the word “affirm.” I don’t believe in affirmation for the sake of affirming. “Affirmation therapy” is bullshit and anyone who’s raised a teenager knows children make bad decisions daily — mine walk outside in a Canadian winter in a hoodie. I don’t just automatically agree with my kids when they want something. We talk. That’s what a family does. “Whatever the child says, agree with it” isn’t parenting, it’s neglect.

Terry Mooring’s line is that SOGI resources were available to BC teachers for almost two decades and were “widely supported by every single education partner.” I’d add the part he leaves out: for most of those two decades, parents had no idea it was happening. What changed wasn’t misinformation. What changed was COVID. We all got a front-row seat to the curriculum for the first time, and a lot of parents looked at what was being taught and thought — why is this here when math and science aren’t getting done?

What SOGI 123 actually asks teachers to do

SOGI 123 has been a mandatory component of BC public school policy since 2016. It includes 147 individual lesson plans, in English and French, aimed at children as young as five.

From kindergarten, students are told sex is “assigned at birth” and that the rigid gender binary is false. Says who? Gender expression, gender identity, orientation, sex — four definitions a five-year-old is expected to absorb while I was still drawing myself with a cat head at that age. The website barely uses the words man or woman at all.

There’s a 60-minute lesson called Gender Identity and Pronouns. By the end, teachers are told students will “appreciate the gender spectrum, fluidity, and the use of gender pronouns.” Kindergarteners are asked to pick apart fairy tales for sexism and the normalization of the gender binary. Kids are told changing sex is roughly as consequential as changing your hair which is a bold face lie and elementary students are corrected if they identify an adult as a man or a woman.

And the creepiest part is, if a parent objects? The program supplies teachers with prepared scripts. When a parent says “this goes against our rights to teach our children our own family values,” the scripted response is that public schools are places where students learn about all kinds of value systems — and that a family’s personal values are important “regardless of what is being learned in school.”

Regardless of what is being learned in school. That’s not a school in partnership with parents. That’s a school telling parents to sit down.

None of this is science, it’s ideological, its a belief system and THAT’S why it doesn’t belong in school.

I’m a Christian. I hold certain beliefs about creation and about sex, those are my beliefs. I have no problem with religion being kept out of public schools.

So explain to me why this gets taught as fact.

The claim that gender identity is innate, unfalsifiable, and immune to any empirical test isn’t a scientific finding. It’s a belief system. It is a new religion, and it’s being taught to every child in the province as settled truth, no opt-in, no opt-out, no full disclosure.

The curriculum is one thing. But who created gender ideology in the first place?

Let’s follow the history back. John Money, who co-founded the Johns Hopkins Gender Identity Clinic, popularized the idea that gender identity is malleable in early childhood through socialization and surgery. His most famous case was David Reimer — a baby boy whose penis was destroyed in a botched circumcision, whom Money raised as a girl, with hormones and surgery, as a live demonstration that gender doesn’t matter. Reimer knew something was deeply wrong with him. He later identified as male. He died by suicide in 2004.

Or Alfred Kinsey’s research, the tables built on data from at least one pedophile, the filmed experiments on infants, helped lay the foundation for this field. If you’ve looked into what was done to those innoncent babies, you don’t forget it.

Alfred Kinsey was credited for authoring pioneering reports on human sexology that radically upended the prevailing view on sexual relations between humans. Kinsey’s research work is said to have influenced social and cultural values across the world.

While a set of people hailed the American biologist for revolutionizing sexual customs, breaking taboos about the discussion of sex and challenging centuries of beliefs about human appetites and capacities, another set of people considered Kinsey as a paedophile, adulterer, attention-seeker, pornographic “filmmaker” and an addict, whose sole objective in carrying out research on sexology was to normalize and legitimize his many very illegal fetishes.