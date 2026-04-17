Before we begin, a note of gratitude. Much of the foundational research that informed this episode draws on the extraordinary work of James Lindsay. His relentless documentation of the ideological architecture behind these movements has made work like this possible. I reached out, he gave his permission to share, and I am grateful for it. If you are not already following his work, you should be.

There is a version of Canadian history that most Canadians have never been taught. It does not live in textbooks. It does not appear on the evening news. It has been sitting, largely undisturbed, in academic journals, government archives, and the Club of Rome’s own published documents for over fifty years.

That version of history explains everything.

It explains the housing crisis. It explains the energy restrictions. It explains the immigration pressure. It explains the economic stagnation. It explains why a sitting Deputy Prime Minister stood in front of graduates at an American university and asked, out loud, whether capitalist democracy still works.

None of what is happening to Canada is an accident.

The Present Is the Evidence

To understand how Canada arrived at this moment, you first have to look honestly at what is happening right now.

Across Canadian media and social media, a coordinated narrative has been building around what is being called the problem of empty bedrooms. On the surface it sounds like a housing conversation. Look closer and it is something else entirely. The pressure being applied, particularly on elderly Canadians and grandparents who have lived in their homes for decades, is to downsize. To give up their multi-bedroom homes. To turn their large homes into apartment blocks. Glorifying sea cans as desirable homes. To downsize not just your homes…..but your expectations.

This is not a housing policy. This is housing reform, in the same sense that Mao Zedong used the term land reform in China in the 1950s. In China, land reform meant the seizure and redistribution of private property. It meant destroying the existing ownership class. It meant collectivization. And it meant mass death. One in six Chinese citizens may have died as a direct result of Mao’s programs.

No one is sending soldiers to your door yet. Instead, what is being deployed is a technique the Chinese Communist Party perfected called the mass line. The mass line is a propaganda method where the government manufactures a demand, presents it as a grassroots movement, and then uses the illusion of public consensus to implement the policy it always intended to impose. The masses did not demand it. The party created the demand, packaged it, and handed it back to the masses as their own idea.

There is a cultural weapon being used against Canadians specifically in this operation. In the United States, the cultural identity is built around the individual. I am an American. I am awesome. In Canada, the identity is collective. We are Canadians. We are awesome. That beautiful Canadian sense of community, that instinct toward cooperation and shared purpose, is being weaponized. The we is being used to extract compliance. Your national belonging is being turned into a tool of coercion.

This is where Canada is today. But to understand how it got here, you have to go way back.

They Planned Canada’s Decline in 1968 and We Have a Paper Trail.

Most Canadians assume the housing crisis, the energy restrictions, the cost of living collapse, and the economic stagnation are the result of bad policy and incompetent leadership.

What if they are not mistakes at all?

In this episode of the Sovereign Sphere, I walk through documented history that mainstream Canadian media has almost completely ignored. Government memos. Meeting records. Academic journals. And the Club of Rome’s own published documents. What they reveal is a direct line from a private meeting in Rome in 1968 to the policies destroying Canadian living standards today.

You will learn that Pierre Trudeau met with the Club of Rome before Canada even had a Department of Environment, that Canada sponsored the meeting where the blueprint for global degrowth was first developed, and that the agenda Trudeau embedded into Canadian institutions over fifty years ago is still being built out right now by the people currently running this country.

You will also learn why the Carney version of this agenda is far more dangerous than anything the NDP is proposing openly, what the Club of Rome’s 2024 document reveals about where this is all heading next, and why Alberta may be the most important story in Canada right now.

This is not a conspiracy theory. Every claim is sourced. And by the end of it, the Canada you thought you understood will look completely different.

The full episode is available now on the Sovereign Sphere. Watch it before you share it. Then share it anyway.

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Til next time Sovereign minds,

Karla T