Ryan Matta is an investigative journalist uncovering the hidden networks of government-funded child trafficking. His hard-hitting documentaries - Operation Amber Alert and What is Treason #Trafficked - expose systemic failures and corruption that allow children to be exploited. Matta also examines national security risks and political betrayal challenging the polices putting Americans in danger. His latest documentary “Never in America” (along with this interview) will be heavily censored. Listen to the full episode and you’ll understand why.







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