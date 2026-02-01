What’s up Sovereign Minds,

I’m a little late on this piece (my internet satellite that’s in a 50ft tree in the middle of the bush was having a hard time this week) but I wanted to get this out to you because it’s so important.

I hate that this gathering at Davos exists. To watch a bunch of pompous elites muse about how they will rule over us is always painful to watch. They fly over in their private jets while lecturing the plebs about oil and gas use. They talk about the “dangers” of free speech (and free citizens), applaud each other for their unique methods of authoritarism and remind the public that we are supposed to need them. It’s not fun watching these speeches but hey, that’s my job to pour over these videos so you don’t have to.

They are of course worth watching though because they let things slip, they are challenged by the odd fringe character and a lot of the time they intentionally tell the public what they’re going to do to them before they do it as legacy media claps like seals in agreement.

But what happens when the PM of Canada tells the truth about the collapse of the world order? What happens when he then contradicts himself so spectacularly that the President of the United States calls him out in front of the entire world? This week at Davos, we witnessed something extraordinary….the public death of globalism, delivered by one of its own architects.

Watch the episode here:

Mark Carney stood on that Davos stage and essentially declared the death of the globalist dream. But then, in a twist that would make Shakespeare proud, he immediately contradicted everything he’d just said. The result was Donald Trump calling him out directly, Pierre Poilievre dismantling his credibility, and a clear signal that the world order as we know it is over.

Carney’s Stunning Confession

The World Economic Forum is the temple of globalism and one of the high priests of the global financial system got up and essentially said, “We’ve all been living a lie.”

Carney opened his speech by referencing a 1978 essay by Czech dissident Václav Havel called “The Power of the Powerless.” In it, Havel described how communist systems sustained themselves through ordinary people participating in rituals they knew to be false—like a shopkeeper putting up a “Workers of the World Unite” sign every morning, not because he believed it, but to avoid trouble.

Carney’s point? That’s exactly what we’ve been doing with global economic integration. Think about that for a moment. The former head of two major central banks just compared our entire global economic system to communist propaganda that everyone knows is fake but goes along with anyway.

He went on to say, “You cannot live within the lie of mutual benefit through integration when integration becomes the source of your subordination.” Translation: The globalist dream is over. Small and medium-sized countries can no longer pretend that economic integration with superpowers is beneficial when those superpowers are using economics as weapons.

Carney was absolutely right about this. We are seeing superpowers weaponize economics. We are seeing countries realize they’ve become dangerously dependent. The rules-based international order is collapsing. But here’s where things get interesting, and deeply hypocritical.

The Spectacular Contradiction

Literally minutes after delivering this speech about not subordinating yourself to superpowers, Mark Carney was asked about his recent trip to China—you know, that other superpower that’s arguably less trustworthy than the United States.

And what did he say? He defended signing a “strategic partnership” with the Chinese Communist Party. He talked about “guardrails” and “calibrated relationships” and how it’s all going to be fine because they have “clear boundaries.”

Let me get this straight. You just finished telling the world that dealing with superpowers leads to your own subordination. You literally quoted a hero of the anti-communist resistance. And then you defend cozying up to the world’s largest communist regime? The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

But it gets worse. When pressed on how Canada would actually enforce these “guardrails” with China, Carney had no answer. How exactly is Canada going to prevent China from threatening Canadian MPs? From harassing diaspora communities? From interfering in elections? From setting up illegal police stations on Canadian soil?

The answer is: they can’t. And everyone knows it. This is where Carney’s entire argument falls apart. He’s essentially saying, “We can’t trust the Americans because they might use economic leverage against us, so instead let’s trust the Chinese Communists who have already kidnapped our citizens, stolen our technology, and interfered in our democracy.” It’s not just hypocritical—it’s dangerous.

Trump’s Swift and Brutal Response

If you’re Donald Trump watching this unfold, what do you think? Here’s a guy whose country has been essentially freeloading off American military protection for decades, and he’s up there complaining about American “subordination” while announcing partnerships with America’s biggest rival.

Trump’s response was swift and brutal, but also surprisingly restrained. Speaking at Davos, Trump said: “Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also, but they’re not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful. But they should be grateful to us. Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

You can argue about Trump’s tone, but can you argue with the substance? The United States spends more on defense than the next ten countries combined. Canada spends barely 1.3% of GDP on defence which is well below the NATO target of 2%. The US has been essentially subsidizing Canadian security for decades.

When it comes to trade, Canada sells 20 times more to the US than to China. One in ten Canadian jobs depends directly or indirectly on trade with America. So when Carney talks about not being subordinated to superpowers while simultaneously being protected by and economically dependent on the world’s biggest superpower, Trump’s response was essentially: “Are you kidding me?”

But Trump didn’t just attack Carney. He used this as an opportunity to lay out his broader worldview about the new reality we’re all living in.

The New Multipolar World Order

What we witnessed at Davos wasn’t just a spat between leaders. It was the public acknowledgment that we’re entering what experts call a “multipolar world” and it’s going to be much more dangerous than what came before.

For the past 30-plus years, since the Soviet Union collapsed, we’ve lived in what’s called a “unipolar moment” where one dominant superpower setting the rules. That’s over. Now we have multiple great powers—the US, China, and to a lesser extent Russia—all competing for dominance. And as one expert put it, “When there’s a power vacuum, there’s always a power struggle.”

This is why we’re seeing Russia invading Ukraine, China threatening Taiwan, Iran’s nuclear program accelerating, and Trump talking about Greenland and the Panama Canal. The old rules don’t apply anymore because there’s no single power strong enough to enforce them.

As someone that loves history I have to remind this audience though, this has happened before. Think about Europe before World War I, or the warring states period in ancient China. Multipolar worlds tend to be unstable, violent, and unpredictable. The only thing that might prevent major war this time? Nuclear weapons. But even that’s not guaranteed, especially as more countries seek nuclear capability to protect themselves.

This brings us to the real tragedy of what happened at Davos. At the exact moment when Western allies need to stick together, when democracy faces its greatest challenge since World War II, we have leaders like Carney actively undermining the Western alliance while cozying up to authoritarian regimes.

The Devastating Domestic Response

Back in Canada, the response to Carney’s Davos performance was swift and devastating. Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader, delivered what many are calling a masterclass in political response. Instead of immediately attacking Carney, he waited, let the contradictions sink in, and then delivered a measured, prime ministerial response that used Carney’s own words against him.

Poilievre praised parts of Carney’s speech—the parts about Canada needing to be more self-reliant. But then he pointed out the glaring gap between Carney’s rhetoric and reality. “If liberal words and good intentions were tradable commodities,” Poilievre said, “Canada would already be the richest nation on Earth.”

He then listed Carney’s failures: doubled deficit, worst food inflation in the G7, doubled housing costs, no new pipelines approved, military recruitment crisis, and those promised counter-tariffs against the US that mysteriously vanished.

But the killing blow was when Poilievre pointed out the Havel contradiction: “It was with great irony that the prime minister quoted one of the greatest heroes of the 20th century fight against totalitarian communism, Václav Havel, less than a week after launching a ‘strategic partnership for a new world order’ with the Chinese Communist regime.”

That’s political devastation right there. Using your opponent’s own moral authority against them while exposing the fundamental incoherence of their worldview.

What This Means for the Future

So where does this leave us? What does this new world actually look like? First, the era of globalist institutions having moral authority is over. The World Economic Forum, the UN, even NATO are all struggling with legitimacy crises. People no longer trust these institutions to act in their interests (and they clearly shouldn’t).

Second, we’re entering an age of economic nationalism. Countries are going to prioritize their own citizens, their own resources, their own security. The idea of sacrificing national interests for global cooperation is dead.

Third, alliances are going to be based on shared values and mutual benefit, not abstract ideals. Countries that can’t contribute militarily or economically are going to find themselves increasingly irrelevant.

Fourth, the middle powers—countries like Canada, Australia, the UK—face a choice. They can either step up and become genuine partners with the United States, or they can try to play both sides and risk becoming irrelevant.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth that Carney accidentally revealed: most Western countries have become comfortable, lazy, and dependent. They’ve spent decades cutting military spending, increasing welfare spending, and assuming someone else would handle the hard problems. That era is over.

The Collapse of the Technocratic Consensus

But there’s an even bigger story here that goes beyond politics and geopolitics. What we’re witnessing is the collapse of what you might call the “technocratic consensus”—the idea that smart experts in international institutions can manage the world better than democratic nations managing their own affairs.

For decades, we’ve been told that national sovereignty is outdated, that global problems require global solutions, that we need to trust the experts in Davos and Brussels and Geneva to make the right decisions. But what happens when those experts are wrong? What happens when their solutions make problems worse? What happens when they’re more concerned with maintaining their own power than solving actual problems?

That’s what we’re seeing now. The revolt against the expert class isn’t just happening in politics, it’s happening everywhere. People don’t trust the media, they don’t trust government institutions, they don’t trust international organizations. And you know what? Maybe they’re right not to trust them.

The tragedy is that this collapse of trust is happening at exactly the moment when we face genuine global challenges from technological disruption to authoritarian expansion to economic instability. But instead of addressing these challenges, our leaders are playing games, making contradictory statements, and prioritizing their own political survival over their countries’ interests.

The Bottom Line

Mark Carney accidentally told the truth about the collapse of the global order. Then he immediately demonstrated why that collapse was inevitable by contradicting himself and showing exactly the kind of muddled thinking that got us into this mess.

Trump, for all his flaws, is at least upfront and honest. He’s saying: “The old rules are dead, we’re going to prioritize American interests, and if you want to be our ally, you need to contribute something valuable.”

Meanwhile, leaders like Carney are still trying to play both sides, still trying to maintain the fiction that you can have your cake and eat it too. But the world doesn’t work that way anymore. In a multipolar world, you have to choose sides. You have to contribute. You have to be willing to defend your values with more than just words.

The question is: Are Western democracies ready for that reality? Or are they going to keep living in the fantasy that someone else will solve their problems for them? Based on what we saw at Davos this week, I’m not optimistic. But maybe that’s what it takes. Maybe we need to hit rock bottom before we’re willing to do what’s necessary to rebuild.

What we witnessed this week was political theatre as usual, but it was also the moment when the globalists started to admit that their dream was impossible. The old world order is dead. The question now is what comes next, and whether Western leaders have the courage and clarity to navigate the dangerous new world they’ve helped create.

Personally, I think Western nations are weak right now. They’ve been spending the last two decades focusing on luxury problems and becoming more and more dependent on others instead of strengthening their own nations. I think Trump is the only one realizing this and doing whatever he can to strengthen America for this upcoming potential chaos. Whether or not those are GOOD decision is up for debate. But at least he recognizes the game we’re playing. Carney said he understands that the game now but we’ll have to see what he actually does. He’s a man of pretty words, but little action so far (just like his predecessor).

Watch the Episode Here:

I don’t know what’s going to happen next but I can promise you it won’t be boring.

In the meantime, stay Sovereign, stay critical, stay free,

Karla Treadway