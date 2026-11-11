The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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DennisD's avatar
DennisD
12h

You are 100% correct with the true meaning of the poppy.

Unfortunately, it has become nothing more than a virtue signaling mechanism for politicians and the poppy wearing Canadians who have forgotten what this day stands for and choose instead to take Friday off work.

The poppy lost its meaning for me when the Legion, formed to support our veterans, refused access to the unvaxed vets and did nothing to assist the vets who were forced to take the poison jab and were injured because of it.

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Bart Bounds's avatar
Bart Bounds
11h

You are right they deserve our sympathy. Not as heroes of righteousness* but as dupes of bankers’ wars.

When do we get a day to bring everyones awareness to why these wars are really happening? I am sure there are many veterans that feel the same way.

Do we mention how our government treats them after they have served on this day? Eg MAID being offered to these people.

* their acts of heroism and bravery are real. The conditions that forced it are evil.

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