In a world that loves (and sometimes requires) the public to celebrate certain groups of people, I can think of NO ONE more deserving that those who risked their lives to defend our freedom, sometimes paying the ultimate price to do so.

Veterans get ONE day and in my opinion, that’s not enough. Especially when other identity groups get entire months (and seasons in some cases). Most celebratory days and months aren’t over the kind of real accomplishments and heroics of soldiers. I’m sorry but the colour of your skin or who you are attracted to - is not an accomplishment compared to risking your life for your country. It’s who you are and what you like. I’m totally fine with celebratory days but months for pride and a day for veterans is not right.

The poppy is a simple symbol of gratitude. But do most know what the poppy is even meant to represent? It became the main symbol after World War I because of the poem In Flanders Fields (1915) by Canadian physician and soldier John McCrae. The poem describes red poppies growing among the graves of soldiers in the Flanders region of Belgium and northern France. The image of poppies blooming on the battlefields (often in disturbed soil) linked the flower to the massive collective loss of life.

We wear the poppy to remember the ultimate sacrifice of brave soldiers. The red color is commonly understood to represent the blood of those who died. Wearing a poppy honors fallen service members from the World Wars and later conflicts. Those fallen soldiers will be of many different races, religions and sexual orientations.

It’s a beautiful symbol of gratitude, national memory, and the human cost of war. In my mind it doesn’t represent war, but courage, sacrifice, freedom and love for those that loss their lives. Should that not be unifying enough?

Some people wear a white poppy as a more explicit peace/pacifist symbol. But here’s the thing, sometimes war is what gets you that peace. We didn’t stand by while the holocaust happened. We engaged in battle - because it was worth it to end the tyranny of the Nazis. Nazi Germany’s regime pursued territorial expansion, racial ideology, and mass genocide on a scale that diplomacy, economic sanctions, and earlier appeasement couldn’t stop. Once the war began, Allied military force (including the defeat of German armies, the liberation of camps, and the collapse of the Nazi state) was what brought the systematic murder of Jews, Roma, disabled people, political opponents, and others to an end in Europe. Many historians and ethicists treat this as a clear case in which armed intervention stopped a greater evil that non-violent means alone could not.

The peace poppy is a nice idea. Peace is a great idea of course. But sometimes war is necessary. In a world that loves to talk about privilege, perhaps we should talk about the privilege of having someone else go to war FOR you, so you don’t have to. So you can be here on earth, safe and living free and arguing about what color of poppy to wear in the first place. This is not to justify all wars or say we should jump into a war without recognizing the real human cost.

It’s simply reminding us that freedom isn’t free.

There’s nothing wrong with a poppy that represents your desire for peace, but can we just stop please? Can we stop turning everything into a form of activism? Can we stop politicizing EVERYTHING. Can we stop appropriating simple, good symbols and turning everything into identity politics?

The peace poppy isn’t bad - as long as you acknowledge the sacrifice of brave women and men and that gave their lives so you didn’t have to.

These additional poppies on the other hand? Just stop.

The more we do this, the more we water down and appropriate what is good.

I was never against the pride flag for example….until it turned into THIS monstrosity where every week there seems to be a new addition. The everything but white straight people flag. The original Gilbert Baker rainbow (1978, later simplified to six stripes) was a super straightforward design. The Progress Pride Flag (2018, Daniel Quasar) added a left-side chevron of black, brown, light blue, pink, and white to represent people of color, those affected by HIV/AIDS, and transgender people. The Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag (2021, Valentino Vecchietti) then inserted a yellow triangle containing a purple circle drawn from the intersex flag. That version is the one now used by some governments, corporations, and organizations

Further unofficial or activist variants have added a red umbrella (for sex workers) or other symbols. Parodies push the logic to an extreme: one satirical “Infinite Inclusion Flag” piles on stripes or icons for polyamory, neurodiversity, Black Lives Matter, Ukraine, unhoused people, Wiccans, Target, and more. These are not widely adopted, but they illustrate the same pattern of progressive one-upmanship that critics mock.

Next of course we have the “Palestine Poppy.” A British paediatrician named Abdul Qader Ismail created and began selling a “Palestine Poppy” enamel pin. This obviously divides us rather than unites us and injects a very specific political cause into a national tradition.

I get that symbols are not neutral. That’s its difficult to find something that we can ALL unite under because we all have different beliefs and values. However, we’re going to have to START finding things we can all get behind as the world gets more and more divided on these issues.

If you are a peacemaker, if you value peace, you’re going to have to find something, a core identity of some sort that is GREATER than all of these individual political motives and identity politics.

So how we can we all get behind the poppy as is?

Well first, we’re going to have to get a shared reading of the relevant and real history. I’m not sure our children are being taught about their true history in an unbiased way. We don’t have to agree that all war is necessary or justified but we should at the very least teach our children that the dead should be remembered as individuals who were truly self sacrificing. We need a narrow, stable definition of what the poppy means. Treating the poppy strictly as “remembrance of service men and women who died in the service of this country and its allies,” rather than as a general peace symbol, a statement about all war, or a vehicle for current foreign-policy arguments or divisive identity politics. Willingness to leave rival symbols out of this. People who prefer a pacifist message, or who want to commemorate different conflicts or different casualties and identities, make your own totally different symbol rather than alter or contest the red poppy because it simply waters down what it means.

Is this possible? I hope so. There are a lot of activist causes these days. But somehow the soldiers get the short hand of the stick and the least attention. It’s easy to virtue signal behind a keyboard, put a flag in your bio or talk about your “ally ship.” But would you risk your LIFE for a cause that you care about?

If you honestly can’t, it’s time to sit down, and leave the poppy alone. You can disagree with war while still giving the soldiers the respect that they deserve. Because they payed the ultimate price while most just have to wear a pin.

Maybe a unified message is too much to ask for in 2026. But this Remembrance Day, I wear a regular red poppy for the brave women and men who died for this country.

Til next time Sovereign Minds,

Karla T